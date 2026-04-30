Florida homeowners are investing more thoughtfully in their kitchens, and for good reason. The kitchen is no longer just a place to cook. It is where families gather, guests linger, homework happens, and everyday life often centers. A well-planned kitchen remodel can improve storage, flow, lighting, resale value, and the overall feel of a home.
Choosing the right kitchen remodeling company, however, can be the difference between a smooth transformation and a stressful project. Florida homeowners should look for remodelers with design experience, transparent communication, quality materials, local knowledge, and the ability to manage details such as layouts, cabinetry, countertops, lighting, permits, and installation.
AP Advanced Construction is a preferred choice for homeowners in Jacksonville and surrounding Northeast Florida communities who want a customized kitchen remodel with a polished, high-end feel. The company focuses on home renovation services, including bedroom remodeling, bathroom remodeling, indoor & outdoor renovations, and home additions.
For kitchen projects, AP Advanced emphasizes personalized design, custom features, storage solutions, backsplash options, cabinetry, and layouts tailored to the homeowner’s lifestyle. The company also offers 3D renderings, which can be especially helpful for homeowners who want to visualize the remodel before construction begins. AP Advanced can support homeowners throughout the remodeling process, from permit coordination and material selection to construction oversight and finishing touches, making it a strong choice for those who want a more organized, guided renovation experience.
Best for: Homeowners looking for a custom kitchen remodel with design support, project coordination, 3D renderings, and a refined finished look.
Locally owned business based in Jacksonville, Florida
Experienced remodeling team focused on quality craftsmanship
Wide selection of high-quality materials, finishes, and design options
Personalized guidance throughout the remodeling process
Financing options
Showroom consultations in Jacksonville
S&W Kitchens is one of the most established remodeling names in Florida. The company has been serving homeowners since 1977 and operates multiple showrooms across Central Florida and the Tampa Bay region, including Winter Park, Longwood, Windermere, Melbourne, Palm Harbor, Tampa, and Sarasota.
The company handles kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, outdoor kitchens, closets, cabinets, aging-in-place projects, and broader home remodeling services. Its long history, showroom network, and design-build style make it a good fit for homeowners who want a more structured remodeling process with access to designers, project managers, and product selections.
KBF Design Gallery is a design-focused remodeling company serving the Orlando area. Founded in 2003, the company was built around the idea of offering a “one-stop-shop” remodeling experience where homeowners can design, select, and complete their renovation through one team.
KBF may be a good option for homeowners who want a more boutique design experience and are interested in kitchen renovations that feel cohesive with the rest of the home. The company works on kitchens, bathrooms, and broader remodeling projects, making it suitable for homeowners who want their kitchen remodel to connect with surrounding living spaces.
RENOVA is a South Florida remodeling company specializing in kitchen renovation projects in Delray Beach, Palm Beach County, and the broader South Florida region. Its kitchen services include refacing kitchen cabinets, full kitchen remodels, and broader renovation options.
South Florida homes often have unique remodeling needs, from condo restrictions and HOA requirements to coastal materials, ventilation, and layouts designed for entertaining. RENOVA may appeal to homeowners who want a kitchen remodeler familiar with the Palm Beach County market and the expectations of South Florida properties.
Florida Design Works offers kitchen remodeling services with an emphasis on cabinetry, countertops, and materials. The company works on projects of different sizes and focuses on tailoring each remodel to the homeowner’s budget, timeline, and design goals.
This option may be especially useful for homeowners who are focused on product selection and finishes. Cabinetry, countertop surfaces, flooring, tile, and lighting can completely change the character of a kitchen, and a material-focused remodeling company can help homeowners make choices that balance style, durability, and long-term value.
Complete Kitchen Remodel serves homeowners in Lake Mary, Orlando, and Central Florida. The company focuses on kitchen remodeling, custom cabinets, design, and full kitchen renovations. Its process centers on design, supply, and installation, which may appeal to homeowners who want a streamlined experience.
One helpful feature is the use of 3D modeling during the planning process. For many homeowners, it is difficult to imagine how cabinets, islands, appliances, and walkways will feel once installed. Visual planning tools can make it easier to make decisions before construction begins.
Quality DesignWorks is a Gainesville-area design-build remodeling company specializing in kitchen remodels, bathroom design, and home renovation projects. The company serves Alachua County and surrounding areas and offers services that can include architectural design, interior design, structural engineering, custom cabinetry, countertops, flooring, lighting, and more.
This makes Quality DesignWorks a good option for homeowners whose kitchen remodel involves more than surface-level updates. If a project includes moving walls, changing the layout, adding specialty cabinetry, or coordinating multiple trades, a design-build remodeler can help keep the process organized from concept to completion.
TradeWinds Kitchen & Bath is a family-owned business serving Stuart and Florida’s Treasure Coast. The company provides kitchen and bath remodeling services and works with homeowners on cabinet selections, layouts, and design options.
For homeowners in Stuart and nearby communities, TradeWinds may be a practical local choice. A family-owned remodeler can be appealing to homeowners who want a more personal experience and direct communication throughout the project.
Palm Beach Kitchen Design is a Florida design-build firm that works on kitchens, bathrooms, closets, cabinetry, tile, backsplashes, doors, and related interior features. The company handles both large and small kitchens, making it a flexible option for Palm Beach County homeowners.
This company may be a good fit for homeowners who want a more design-led kitchen, especially if the project involves custom cabinetry, a high-end backsplash, built-ins, or a kitchen that connects visually with other luxury interior spaces.
Palm Brothers Remodeling is a Naples remodeling company known for kitchen, bathroom, flooring, and custom woodworking projects. The company operates in the Naples area and has been described as a remodeling specialist with a luxury home design center.
Naples homeowners often look for kitchens that feel elegant, functional, and suited to Florida living. Palm Brothers may be a good option for homeowners who want custom woodworking, finish carpentry, or a kitchen remodel that aligns with a higher-end Southwest Florida home.
Florida has many capable kitchen remodeling companies, but the right choice depends on location, budget, design goals, and the level of support a homeowner wants. AP Advanced stands out as a preferred option for custom kitchen remodeling with design guidance, 3D renderings, financing options, and project coordination.
A kitchen remodel is a major investment, but with the right team, it can also be one of the most rewarding upgrades a homeowner can make. Whether the goal is better storage, a more open layout, updated finishes, or a complete transformation, choosing an experienced Florida kitchen remodeler is the first step toward creating a space that works beautifully for everyday life.
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