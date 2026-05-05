From Coral Reefs to Coastal Communities: 6 of the Best Ocean Conservation Charities to Support Now

Our oceans regulate the climate, feed billions, and inspire every barefoot walk along a tide line. Yet they are under unprecedented pressure from over-fishing, warming, and plastic pollution.

If you live for sunrise dives or simply want the planet to stay blue, donating to the right nonprofit can multiply your impact.

Below you’ll find six of the best ocean conservation charities—vetted for transparency, results, and innovative thinking—plus smart ways luxury-minded donors can amplify every dollar.