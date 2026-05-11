Tokyo Stock Exchange Holidays: What Every Trader Should Know

Miss a market holiday, and you might be staring at a frozen screen, wondering why your orders are not filling. The Tokyo Stock Exchange — one of the largest and most influential financial markets in the world — follows Japan's national holiday calendar closely, and those closures carry consequences that extend far beyond Japanese equities.

Whether you trade JPY currency pairs, Asian indices, or any instrument that reacts to Asian session momentum. Therefore, knowing when Tokyo goes quiet is not optional. It is a core part of your trading plan.

Here is everything you need to know.