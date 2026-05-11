Tokyo Stock Exchange Holidays: What Every Trader Should Know

Miss a market holiday, and you might be staring at a frozen screen, wondering why your orders are not filling. The Tokyo Stock Exchange — one of the largest and most influential financial markets in the world — follows Japan's national holiday calendar closely, and those closures carry consequences that extend far beyond Japanese equities.
Whether you trade JPY currency pairs, Asian indices, or any instrument that reacts to Asian session momentum. Therefore, knowing when Tokyo goes quiet is not optional. It is a core part of your trading plan.
Here is everything you need to know.
On average, Japan has 16 holidays annually, all mandated by the Public Holiday Act. On each of those dates, the Tokyo Stock Exchange suspends all activities – there are no half days; it is all or nothing.
Thus, keeping track of Tokyo Stock Exchange holidays is essential for traders, as these closures directly affect liquidity and market participation.
Unlike other stock markets, such as the NYSE or the London Stock Exchange, which operate on a limited basis during national holidays, the TSE remains closed until the following business day. There are no short breaks for closing trades.
Besides those 16 holidays, the TSE will close its doors for the market holiday on the 31st of December and opens on the first working day of January, usually the 4th or 5th. This means the TSE can remain closed for up to four consecutive days, depending on which day of the week the week begins.
For the 2026 trading year, the Tokyo Stock Exchange is closed on the following dates: January 1 (New Year's Day), January 2 (Market Holiday), January 12 (Coming-of-Age Day), February 11 (National Foundation Day), and February 23 (Emperor's Birthday). March 20 (Vernal Equinox Day), April 29 (Showa Day), May 4 (Greenery Day), May 5 (Children's Day), May 6 (Constitution Day, observed).
August 11 (Mountain Day), September 21 (Respect for the Aged Day), September 22 (Bridge Holiday), September 23 (Autumnal Equinox Day), October 12 (National Sports Day), November 3 (Culture Day), and December 31 (Year-End Market Holiday).
Traders should always verify this list against the official Japan Exchange Group schedule before the year begins. The JPX publishes its full trading calendar, which is the authoritative source for any last-minute adjustments or substitute holiday rulings.
Among all holiday closures that affect TSE operations, the one with the greatest potential for catching active traders off guard is Golden Week.
According to the current schedule of 2026, this trading holiday includes not only Showa Day on April 29 but also Greenery Day on May 4, Children's Day on May 5, and Constitution Day on May 6, all of which will fall on different dates, thus accounting for a total of four exchange closure days over a single week.
This is just the theoretical effect of this cluster holiday. However, since Golden Week is usually associated with low liquidity, professional Japanese traders begin cutting back on trades even before the closure endsplace, making this a holiday with lasting effects.
Golden Week tends to dominate the conversation, but September 2026 presents its own extended closure that regularly catches traders off guard.
Respect for the Aged Day on September 21 is immediately followed by a bridge holiday on September 22 — created because a public holiday falls on either side of it — and then the Autumnal Equinox Day on September 23. Three consecutive trading days with no Tokyo session, sitting right next to a weekend, means positions can be exposed to a five-day gap if timed incorrectly.
This kind of cluster is particularly dangerous for traders running overnight strategies or holding leveraged positions in Asian-correlated assets. The Autumnal Equinox is a fixed cultural observance that appears on the calendar every year around this date, so it is not a one-off event to dismiss.
Many new traders think that TSE holidays only matter if they are trading Japanese stocks. In reality, the closure of Tokyo affects many types of assets. The Japanese yen is one of the most traded currencies in the world.
When Tokyo is closed, there isn't as much JPY liquidity. As major liquidity providers pull back, spreads on USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY tend to widen, and price movements become harder to predict.
The commodity markets also react, especially gold and oil, which often see lower trading volume during the Asian session on TSE holiday days. Traders who use Asian open momentum in their multi-session strategies need to be clear about these gaps.
That said, the interconnection between major global exchanges means that a closure in one region rarely stays contained — its effects bleed into the next session.
One of the most predictable aspects of trading is the Tokyo Stock Exchange's holiday schedule. It is published well in advance, doesn't change very often, and follows a pattern that is easy to spot year after year. Golden Week will always happen in the last week of April and the first week of May.
Also, the Equinox holidays will always happen in March and September. The end-of-year closure will always come at the end of December. It only takes an hour to add these to your plan once a year, and they can help you avoid expensive mistakes that happen when you miss a date.
The market doesn't stop for traders who aren't paying attention. But for those who are, a well-marked holiday calendar is one of the simplest and most reliable edges available.
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