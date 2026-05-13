What Businesses Often Get Wrong When Planning an Office Move

A business move is never just desks and chairs. It touches operations, IT, finance, vendors, building management, and every employee. One missed detail can ripple through the whole team.

Equipment adds another layer. Computers, phones, routers, printers, screens, files, and security systems all need labels, protection, and a clear destination. If the new office lacks power, internet, or badge access, the move can stall.

Timelines get squeezed fast. Businesses often choose a weekend move and assume that gives enough space. Then packing runs late, the elevator has limited hours, or IT needs another day.