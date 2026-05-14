What Smart Executives Do Before Forwarding a PDF

The text on the page is only part of what a PDF contains. Digital documents carry embedded data that reflects their entire history — who created the file, when it was last modified, what software was used, and in some cases, what earlier versions looked like.

Law firms, in particular, have developed strict protocols around scrubbing document metadata before sending files to opposing counsel.

For a business owner sending a proposal or an HR manager distributing a policy update, the stakes may be lower, but the principle is the same. A capable documents editor that includes metadata removal as part of the workflow eliminates this category of risk.