Homeowners across Toledo, Ohio have a lot of choices when it comes to hiring a roofing contractor in Toledo Ohio. But not every company earns recognition from the community, wins industry awards, and holds certifications that less than 1% of roofers in North America qualify for. Roofing419 does all three, and that is exactly why it has been ranked among the top 3 roofing companies in Toledo Ohio for 2026.
Roofing419 is a locally owned Toledo roofing company that has been serving Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan homeowners for over a decade. What separates Roofing419 from the competition is not just the quality of the roofing work but the accountability behind it. Every roof replacement in Toledo Ohio comes with a full workmanship warranty and manufacturer material warranty, backed by Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor status. That certification is held by fewer than 1% of roofing contractors in Toledo Ohio across the entire country, meaning homeowners who choose Roofing419 get access to enhanced system warranties that most local roofers simply cannot offer.
When Toledo homeowners search for a reliable roofing contractor in Toledo, they are looking for three things: honest pricing, fast response, and a company that stands behind its work. Roofing419 delivers on all three. The company offers free roof inspections with full photo documentation and a written report, so homeowners understand exactly what condition their roof is in before spending a single dollar. Response times average within 40 minutes of a call, which matters most during emergency storm damage roof repair situations in Toledo Ohio after a storm or sudden leak.
Financing options are also available for qualifying projects, making roof replacement in Toledo accessible for homeowners who need a new roof but want to manage the cost over time.
As a full-service roofing company in Toledo Ohio, Roofing419 handles every type of residential and commercial roofing project including:
Roof replacement Toledo Ohio
Storm damage roof repair Toledo Ohio
Hail damage inspection and restoration
Metal roofing Toledo Ohio including Roser standing seam and Decra stone-coated steel
Asphalt shingle roofing Toledo Ohio using Owens Corning materials
Insurance claim assistance for Toledo homeowners
New roof installation for residential and commercial properties
Every project follows a 19-point inspection process that identifies issues most contractors miss on a standard walkthrough.
Being ranked among the top roofing companies in Toledo Ohio is not something Roofing419 takes lightly. That recognition reflects years of consistent work and verified reviews from real Toledo homeowners. The company has earned the Best of Toledo Award in 2017, the Marketplace Ethics Award in both 2016 and 2023, and was named Ohio Top Rated Local Roofing Contractor for 2025. These are not self-nominated awards. They are based on review scores, complaint history, verified licensing, and community standing.
Not every Toledo roofing contractor can back their work with manufacturer-level warranties. Roofing419 holds the following certifications that directly benefit homeowners:
Roofing419 Earns CertainTeed SELECT ShingleMaster™ Certification in 2026
Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, held by fewer than 1% of roofers in North America
Roser Certified Installer for metal roofing systems
Decra Partner in Quality Award for stone-coated steel roofing
Fully licensed and insured Ohio roofing contractor
These certifications mean that when Roofing419 installs a roof, the warranty is not just on the labor. It covers the full roofing system including materials, installation, and workmanship under a single guarantee.
Roofing419 serves homeowners throughout the greater Toledo area including Perrysburg, Maumee, Sylvania, Bowling Green, Oregon, Findlay, Fremont, Monroe MI, and Adrian MI. Whether a homeowner needs a same-day storm damage roof repair in Toledo or is planning a full roof replacement in Northwest Ohio, Roofing419 responds fast and gets the job done right.
Toledo homeowners looking for a professional roofing contractor in Toledo Ohio can reach Roofing419 directly:
Website: roofing419.com
Phone: (419) 509-0456
Email: info@roofing419.com
Address: 1640 Coining Dr, Toledo OH 43612
When it comes to finding a top rated roofing company in Toledo Ohio that combines certified craftsmanship, fast response, honest pricing, and a warranty that actually means something, Roofing419 is the name Toledo homeowners trust.
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