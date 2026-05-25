How to Maintain Efficiency When Storage Space Becomes Limited

Running out of storage space rarely happens overnight. It creeps up—one extra pallet here, one seasonal line there—until aisles narrow, pick paths get messy, and the “quick” stock check starts taking half a day. The frustrating part is that the problem often shows up first as inefficiency: late orders, more product damage, higher labour cost, and stressed teams. By the time you’re truly “out of space,” you’ve already been paying for it for months.

The good news? Limited space doesn’t have to mean limited performance. With a clear plan, you can protect service levels and even improve throughput while you figure out longer-term capacity.