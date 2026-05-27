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6 Best Cross-Country Moving Companies for Long-Distance Relocations

How flat-rate, weight-based and volume pricing compare for cross-country relocations in 2026
a residential moving service
Expert guide to pricing, protection and service tiers from six vetted long-distance moversphoto provided by contributor
7 min read

Choosing a cross-country mover is a high-stakes decision. Whether relocating a high-end estate or downsizing for retirement, long-distance moves demand a budget and service tier tailored to your needs. Below is an updated May 2026 guide to six leading companies, analyzed by their operations and specialized services.

1. Mayflower Moving Company

Pricing Model: Binding estimates based on federally regulated weight-and-distance tariffs, finalized after a virtual or in-person consultation. Snapmoves containers use volume-based pricing. Standard truck relocations must be calculated by weight under FMCSA rules.

Service Scope: It’s a full-service carrier that provides packing, loading, transportation, and unloading through 400+ national agents, updated May 2026. Owned by UniGroup.

While Glove/Luxury: Mayflower offers premium services. These are personalized coordinators, specialized unpacking, and debris removal.

Packing services: Mayflower provides full and partial packing. It also offers custom crating for delicate items.

Interstate logistics: Coordinated through UniGroup’s national agent network and shared container fleet.

Insurance coverage: Defaults to Full Value Protection (FVP) with customizable deductibles. Snapmoves containers include a $10,000 baseline FVP at no extra cost.

Storage Solutions: Storage In Transit (SIT) is available (180days) in climate-controlled warehouses.

Timing and Availability: There’s high summer demand: Agent network maximizes availability nationwide. Snapmoves offers two tiers: Standard (5-day delivery window) and Priority (day-certain delivery for a premium).

Specialty Handling: Has on-site carpentry teams. Can build custom crates for pianos and other luxury items.

Customer Service and Claims Handling Quality: Digital MyMayflower Portal provides GPS tracking. Claims processed via regional offices; reviews remain mixed.

DIY Alternatives: Snapmoves℠ allows partial DIY. Customers can self-pack boxes while crews handle container loading, transit, and unloading.

Container Options: Actively operates Snapmoves℠ container program for small moves  (apartments, smaller homes).

Use Cases: Families or individuals needing a large national network, flexible cancellation, and containerized small move options with built-in insurance.

Pros:

  • Transparent, custom FVP packages

  • Wide UniGroup fleet access

Cons:

  • Mixed customer service reviews

  • Strict 5-day container delivery unless upgraded.

2. Cross-Country Movers

Pricing models: Offers a guaranteed flat rate based on a detailed and itemized inventory list. Eliminates weight-based surprises and hidden fees. Average cost ranges $2500-$7500 for a 2-3 bedroom move.

Service Scope: Cross-Country Movers is a direct carrier (not a broker)for nationwide domestic moves. It’s also a full-service international mover by sea and air to 150+ countries.

White Glove/Luxury: Professional white glove handling for luxury items, fine art, and antiques.

Packing Services: Full and partial packing/unpacking with industry-standard materials. Self-packing is allowed to lower costs.

Interstate Logistics: Operates in-house crews and direct fleet (US DOT 2552260) for door-to-door nationwide transport.

Insurance Coverage: Includes fees $0.60/Ib liability; optional Full Replacement Value (FRV) coverage for items packed by their team.

Storage Solutions: Integrated storage with belongings tracked and managed by staff.

Timing and Availability: Timely pickup and delivery on agreed schedule; operates year-round. This includes winter and peak summer.

Speciality Handling: Handles pianos and pool tables alongside antiques and high-value electronics.

Customer Service and Claims Handling Quality: Centralized support with professional office staff. Its customer reviews highlight efficient communication and crew professionalism.

DIY Alternatives: Uses a hybrid model. Clients can self-pack while crews handle loading, transport, and furniture placement.

Container Options: Uses trucks/trailers for domestic moves. Standardized containers are used for international freight.

Use Cases: Families or individuals seeking stress-free, all-inclusive relocation with guaranteed flat pricing and direct carrier accountability.

Pros:

  • Guaranteed flat-rate pricing

  • Domestic + international reach (150+ countries)

Cons:

  • Price adjusts if inventory changes

  • No domestic portable container program

3. Atlas Van Lines

Pricing Model: Exclusive rate structure determined by weight and distance. Provides binding and non-binding quotes following video or face-to-face assessments.

Service Scope: It operates as a comprehensive interstate transportation provider. Possesses an extensive network of agents in every state and Canada.

White Glove/Luxury: Employs expert teams that handle high-end installations and intricate assemblies. Also executes complex relocations.

Packing Services: Atlas offers complete packing, unpacking, and tailored crating. Other services are shelf positioning and debris disposal.

Interstate Logistics: Unified monitoring of agent fleets; encompasses military and AAA initiatives.

Insurance Coverage: Standard coverage typically comes at a rate of $0.60 per pound. Atlas also has two other deductible choices: $250 or $500. AAA members get complimentary FVP coverage of up to $100,000.

Storage Solutions: Provides temporary SIT with climate-controlled vaults available across the country.

Timing and Accessibility: Robust summer capability through resource sharing. Though accessibility is contingent on local representatives.

Specialty Handling: Can move pianos, artwork, and pool tables alongside electronics and luxury furniture.

Customer Service and Claims Handling Quality: Digital platforms and video survey applications simplify documentation. Claims are managed from a central location.DIY Options: Lacks autonomous trucks. However, solutions for small moves are accessible.

Container Options: Provides a container service for smaller deliveries in specific urban regions.

Use Cases: Best for company relocations and military transfers. Ideal for homeowners who need organized tracking and no initial deposit.

Pros:

  • AAA members get up to $100,000 FVP

  • Luxury packing with shelf placement + debris removal

Cons:

  • Availability depends on local agents

  • Proprietary tariff complicates cost forecasting

4. Bekins Van Lines

Pricing Model: Weight and distance pricing with a binding No Excuse Price™ guarantee. Base price around $7,414.

Service Scope: Full service carrier covering loading, transport, unloading, and basic furniture assembly across all 50 states and D.C.

White Glove/Luxury: “Silver Certified” coordinators specialize in senior moves, room replication, and debris clearing.

Packing Services: Full, fragile only, and unpacking options. Does not handle appliance connections.

Interstate Logistics: Operates through one of the oldest agent networks (est. 1891) with branded trucks and vetted drivers.

Insurance Coverage: Offers minimum liability or Full Value Protection with transparent premium pricing and third-party financing.

Storage Solutions: Provides long-term vault storage. Offers short-term Storage In Transit in secure warehouses.

Timing and Availability: Bekins offers guaranteed delivery dates with compensation for delays. Has stable scheduling windows.

Specialty Handling: Trained crews for heirlooms and pianos alongside pool tables and fitness equipment.

Customer Service and Claims Handling Quality: Bekins has an in-house claims team. It offers virtual surveys for fast, contact-free quotes.

DIY Alternatives: Strictly professional service; no DIY or self-drive options.

Container Options: Does not offer portable moving containers.

Use Cases: Families or seniors seeking competitive pricing, guaranteed delivery, and specialized relocation support.

Pros:

  • Senior-focused “Silver Certified” coordinators

  • No Excuse Price™ eliminates hidden fees

Cons:

  • No portable container option

  • Crews don’t handle appliance hookups

5. American Van Lines (AVL)

Pricing Model: Guaranteed binding flat rate based on detailed inventory. Offers a direct price-matching guarantee for equivalent inventory lists from competitors. A 650-mile move is estimated at $3,821.

Service Scope: Full service carrier with direct logistics control. Local moves limited to FL, TX, NC, and SC.

White Glove/Luxury: Has specialized crews for luxury estates. Its trucks use air ride suspension for delicate cargo.

Packing Services: AVL provides full packing, fragile only, and crating. Includes furniture disassembly, reassembly, and blanket wrapping.

Interstate Logistics: Company-owned fleet across 48 states. This avoids subcontractors for quality control.

Insurance Coverage: Standard $0.60/lb liability. Full Value Protection requires listing “Articles of Extraordinary Value” (items over $100/lb).

Storage Solutions: Climate-controlled hubs in FL, TX, and NC. But SC storage via secure partners.

Timing and Availability: Summer slots fill quickly, so an upfront deposit is required to reserve.

Specialty Handling: AVL teams have rigorous training in specialty handling. Can handle fine art, pianos, and antiques. Certified ProMover and DoD approved for military relocations.

Customer Service and Claims Handling Quality: Centralized claims department; updates via coordinator (no GPS app).

DIY Alternatives: No DIY or hybrid options; strictly professional service.

Container Options: Does not offer portable self-pack containers.

Use Cases: Luxury long-distance relocations where flat-rate pricing and eliminating third-party contractors are priorities.

Pros:

  • Strict quality control; no independent third-party subcontractors

  • Direct price-matching guarantee

Cons:

  • Mandatory upfront deposit

  • Lacks modern tracking; relies on a traditional relocation coordinator

6. International Van Lines (IVL)

Pricing Model: IVL charges based on total volume (cubic feet) and distance. It needs a 25% upfront deposit. The quotes are non-binding.

Service Scope: Functions as both a direct carrier and a global broker. Operates main hubs in FL, TX, CA, NY, and IL. It uses vetted affiliates elsewhere.

White Glove/Luxury: Has various premium packages. This includes unpacking, room setup, and debris removal.

Packing Services: IVL offers full and fragile-only packing. Also provides ocean freight wrapping and heavy-duty crating.

Interstate Logistics: Combines its own fleet with global partners for countrywide coverage.

Insurance Coverage: Provides standard liability and tiered marine/cargo policies. Self-packed items are excluded from Full Value Protection.

Storage Solutions: Climate-controlled vault storage costs $74–$266/month. IVL also has short and long-term storage options.

Timing and Availability: Domestic moves allow 48-hour cancellation refunds. But international deposits become non-refundable once customs paperwork is filed.

Specialty Handling: IVL is certified for fine art, vehicles, and boats. Can also move pianos and complex medical/lab equipment.

Customer Service and Claims Handling Quality: Provides a dedicated relocation coordinator. Claims are handled via the internal portal, though transparency reviews are mixed.

DIY Alternatives: Allows partial DIY packing. This saves 10% structural transit costs but limits Insurance Coverage.

Container Options: Offers 20-and 40-foot containers. Also has Less Than Container Load (LCL) options.

Use Cases: Ideal for cross-border or international moves needing customs expertise. It’s also best for domestic moves where cancellation flexibility is valued.

Pros:

  • Flexible domestic cancellation; full refund 48+ hours before pickup

  • Partial DIY packing saves 10% transit costs

Cons:

  • Non-binding quote models; causes fluctuating final bills

  • Requires 25% upfront deposits; international deposits non-refundable after customs filing

Summary Comparison Table

“Always ask movers about liability coverage and check their licensing with the US Department of Transportation.” –The New York Times (Wirecutter)

Conclusion

The Problem

Cross-country moves are complex, costly, and prone to hidden fees. Homeowners often face unclear pricing and “rogue movers” who add charges after loading. Choosing between weight-based, volume-based, or flat-rate models requires careful due diligence to protect valuables and ensure reliable delivery timelines.

Key Takeaways

  • Pricing accuracy: Binding estimates and flat rates provide the strongest cost protection.

  • Network vs. direct: Large agent networks maximize availability; direct carriers ensure tighter quality control.

  • Specialization matters: Match movers to your inventory.

  • Protection tiers: Standard liability is only $0.60/Ib; Full Value Protection (FVP) is essential for long-distance moves.

Next Steps

  • Inventory audit: Build a detailed room-by-room list for accurate binding estimates.

  • Request three quotes: Compare at least one national agent and one direct carrier.

  • Schedule a survey: Opt for Video or in-person walkthroughs before agreeing on pricing.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the difference between binding and non-binding estimates?

Binding estimates lock in cost based on your inventory. Non-binding can change with final weight or volume.

2. Do moving companies require a deposit?

Most moving companies usually don’t, but others like international Van Lines may require a percentage upfront.

3. Is climate-controlled storage standard?

Most carriers offer storage In Transit with climate control, but it’s often an add-on service.

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