6 Best Cross-Country Moving Companies for Long-Distance Relocations

Choosing a cross-country mover is a high-stakes decision. Whether relocating a high-end estate or downsizing for retirement, long-distance moves demand a budget and service tier tailored to your needs. Below is an updated May 2026 guide to six leading companies, analyzed by their operations and specialized services.
Pricing Model: Binding estimates based on federally regulated weight-and-distance tariffs, finalized after a virtual or in-person consultation. Snapmoves containers use volume-based pricing. Standard truck relocations must be calculated by weight under FMCSA rules.
Service Scope: It’s a full-service carrier that provides packing, loading, transportation, and unloading through 400+ national agents, updated May 2026. Owned by UniGroup.
While Glove/Luxury: Mayflower offers premium services. These are personalized coordinators, specialized unpacking, and debris removal.
Packing services: Mayflower provides full and partial packing. It also offers custom crating for delicate items.
Interstate logistics: Coordinated through UniGroup’s national agent network and shared container fleet.
Insurance coverage: Defaults to Full Value Protection (FVP) with customizable deductibles. Snapmoves containers include a $10,000 baseline FVP at no extra cost.
Storage Solutions: Storage In Transit (SIT) is available (180days) in climate-controlled warehouses.
Timing and Availability: There’s high summer demand: Agent network maximizes availability nationwide. Snapmoves offers two tiers: Standard (5-day delivery window) and Priority (day-certain delivery for a premium).
Specialty Handling: Has on-site carpentry teams. Can build custom crates for pianos and other luxury items.
Customer Service and Claims Handling Quality: Digital MyMayflower Portal provides GPS tracking. Claims processed via regional offices; reviews remain mixed.
DIY Alternatives: Snapmoves℠ allows partial DIY. Customers can self-pack boxes while crews handle container loading, transit, and unloading.
Container Options: Actively operates Snapmoves℠ container program for small moves (apartments, smaller homes).
Use Cases: Families or individuals needing a large national network, flexible cancellation, and containerized small move options with built-in insurance.
Transparent, custom FVP packages
Wide UniGroup fleet access
Mixed customer service reviews
Strict 5-day container delivery unless upgraded.
Pricing models: Offers a guaranteed flat rate based on a detailed and itemized inventory list. Eliminates weight-based surprises and hidden fees. Average cost ranges $2500-$7500 for a 2-3 bedroom move.
Service Scope: Cross-Country Movers is a direct carrier (not a broker)for nationwide domestic moves. It’s also a full-service international mover by sea and air to 150+ countries.
White Glove/Luxury: Professional white glove handling for luxury items, fine art, and antiques.
Packing Services: Full and partial packing/unpacking with industry-standard materials. Self-packing is allowed to lower costs.
Interstate Logistics: Operates in-house crews and direct fleet (US DOT 2552260) for door-to-door nationwide transport.
Insurance Coverage: Includes fees $0.60/Ib liability; optional Full Replacement Value (FRV) coverage for items packed by their team.
Storage Solutions: Integrated storage with belongings tracked and managed by staff.
Timing and Availability: Timely pickup and delivery on agreed schedule; operates year-round. This includes winter and peak summer.
Speciality Handling: Handles pianos and pool tables alongside antiques and high-value electronics.
Customer Service and Claims Handling Quality: Centralized support with professional office staff. Its customer reviews highlight efficient communication and crew professionalism.
DIY Alternatives: Uses a hybrid model. Clients can self-pack while crews handle loading, transport, and furniture placement.
Container Options: Uses trucks/trailers for domestic moves. Standardized containers are used for international freight.
Use Cases: Families or individuals seeking stress-free, all-inclusive relocation with guaranteed flat pricing and direct carrier accountability.
Guaranteed flat-rate pricing
Domestic + international reach (150+ countries)
Price adjusts if inventory changes
No domestic portable container program
Pricing Model: Exclusive rate structure determined by weight and distance. Provides binding and non-binding quotes following video or face-to-face assessments.
Service Scope: It operates as a comprehensive interstate transportation provider. Possesses an extensive network of agents in every state and Canada.
White Glove/Luxury: Employs expert teams that handle high-end installations and intricate assemblies. Also executes complex relocations.
Packing Services: Atlas offers complete packing, unpacking, and tailored crating. Other services are shelf positioning and debris disposal.
Interstate Logistics: Unified monitoring of agent fleets; encompasses military and AAA initiatives.
Insurance Coverage: Standard coverage typically comes at a rate of $0.60 per pound. Atlas also has two other deductible choices: $250 or $500. AAA members get complimentary FVP coverage of up to $100,000.
Storage Solutions: Provides temporary SIT with climate-controlled vaults available across the country.
Timing and Accessibility: Robust summer capability through resource sharing. Though accessibility is contingent on local representatives.
Specialty Handling: Can move pianos, artwork, and pool tables alongside electronics and luxury furniture.
Customer Service and Claims Handling Quality: Digital platforms and video survey applications simplify documentation. Claims are managed from a central location.DIY Options: Lacks autonomous trucks. However, solutions for small moves are accessible.
Container Options: Provides a container service for smaller deliveries in specific urban regions.
Use Cases: Best for company relocations and military transfers. Ideal for homeowners who need organized tracking and no initial deposit.
AAA members get up to $100,000 FVP
Luxury packing with shelf placement + debris removal
Availability depends on local agents
Proprietary tariff complicates cost forecasting
Pricing Model: Weight and distance pricing with a binding No Excuse Price™ guarantee. Base price around $7,414.
Service Scope: Full service carrier covering loading, transport, unloading, and basic furniture assembly across all 50 states and D.C.
White Glove/Luxury: “Silver Certified” coordinators specialize in senior moves, room replication, and debris clearing.
Packing Services: Full, fragile only, and unpacking options. Does not handle appliance connections.
Interstate Logistics: Operates through one of the oldest agent networks (est. 1891) with branded trucks and vetted drivers.
Insurance Coverage: Offers minimum liability or Full Value Protection with transparent premium pricing and third-party financing.
Storage Solutions: Provides long-term vault storage. Offers short-term Storage In Transit in secure warehouses.
Timing and Availability: Bekins offers guaranteed delivery dates with compensation for delays. Has stable scheduling windows.
Specialty Handling: Trained crews for heirlooms and pianos alongside pool tables and fitness equipment.
Customer Service and Claims Handling Quality: Bekins has an in-house claims team. It offers virtual surveys for fast, contact-free quotes.
DIY Alternatives: Strictly professional service; no DIY or self-drive options.
Container Options: Does not offer portable moving containers.
Use Cases: Families or seniors seeking competitive pricing, guaranteed delivery, and specialized relocation support.
Senior-focused “Silver Certified” coordinators
No Excuse Price™ eliminates hidden fees
No portable container option
Crews don’t handle appliance hookups
Pricing Model: Guaranteed binding flat rate based on detailed inventory. Offers a direct price-matching guarantee for equivalent inventory lists from competitors. A 650-mile move is estimated at $3,821.
Service Scope: Full service carrier with direct logistics control. Local moves limited to FL, TX, NC, and SC.
White Glove/Luxury: Has specialized crews for luxury estates. Its trucks use air ride suspension for delicate cargo.
Packing Services: AVL provides full packing, fragile only, and crating. Includes furniture disassembly, reassembly, and blanket wrapping.
Interstate Logistics: Company-owned fleet across 48 states. This avoids subcontractors for quality control.
Insurance Coverage: Standard $0.60/lb liability. Full Value Protection requires listing “Articles of Extraordinary Value” (items over $100/lb).
Storage Solutions: Climate-controlled hubs in FL, TX, and NC. But SC storage via secure partners.
Timing and Availability: Summer slots fill quickly, so an upfront deposit is required to reserve.
Specialty Handling: AVL teams have rigorous training in specialty handling. Can handle fine art, pianos, and antiques. Certified ProMover and DoD approved for military relocations.
Customer Service and Claims Handling Quality: Centralized claims department; updates via coordinator (no GPS app).
DIY Alternatives: No DIY or hybrid options; strictly professional service.
Container Options: Does not offer portable self-pack containers.
Use Cases: Luxury long-distance relocations where flat-rate pricing and eliminating third-party contractors are priorities.
Strict quality control; no independent third-party subcontractors
Direct price-matching guarantee
Mandatory upfront deposit
Lacks modern tracking; relies on a traditional relocation coordinator
Pricing Model: IVL charges based on total volume (cubic feet) and distance. It needs a 25% upfront deposit. The quotes are non-binding.
Service Scope: Functions as both a direct carrier and a global broker. Operates main hubs in FL, TX, CA, NY, and IL. It uses vetted affiliates elsewhere.
White Glove/Luxury: Has various premium packages. This includes unpacking, room setup, and debris removal.
Packing Services: IVL offers full and fragile-only packing. Also provides ocean freight wrapping and heavy-duty crating.
Interstate Logistics: Combines its own fleet with global partners for countrywide coverage.
Insurance Coverage: Provides standard liability and tiered marine/cargo policies. Self-packed items are excluded from Full Value Protection.
Storage Solutions: Climate-controlled vault storage costs $74–$266/month. IVL also has short and long-term storage options.
Timing and Availability: Domestic moves allow 48-hour cancellation refunds. But international deposits become non-refundable once customs paperwork is filed.
Specialty Handling: IVL is certified for fine art, vehicles, and boats. Can also move pianos and complex medical/lab equipment.
Customer Service and Claims Handling Quality: Provides a dedicated relocation coordinator. Claims are handled via the internal portal, though transparency reviews are mixed.
DIY Alternatives: Allows partial DIY packing. This saves 10% structural transit costs but limits Insurance Coverage.
Container Options: Offers 20-and 40-foot containers. Also has Less Than Container Load (LCL) options.
Use Cases: Ideal for cross-border or international moves needing customs expertise. It’s also best for domestic moves where cancellation flexibility is valued.
Flexible domestic cancellation; full refund 48+ hours before pickup
Partial DIY packing saves 10% transit costs
Non-binding quote models; causes fluctuating final bills
Requires 25% upfront deposits; international deposits non-refundable after customs filing
“Always ask movers about liability coverage and check their licensing with the US Department of Transportation.” –The New York Times (Wirecutter)
Cross-country moves are complex, costly, and prone to hidden fees. Homeowners often face unclear pricing and “rogue movers” who add charges after loading. Choosing between weight-based, volume-based, or flat-rate models requires careful due diligence to protect valuables and ensure reliable delivery timelines.
Pricing accuracy: Binding estimates and flat rates provide the strongest cost protection.
Network vs. direct: Large agent networks maximize availability; direct carriers ensure tighter quality control.
Specialization matters: Match movers to your inventory.
Protection tiers: Standard liability is only $0.60/Ib; Full Value Protection (FVP) is essential for long-distance moves.
Inventory audit: Build a detailed room-by-room list for accurate binding estimates.
Request three quotes: Compare at least one national agent and one direct carrier.
Schedule a survey: Opt for Video or in-person walkthroughs before agreeing on pricing.
1. What is the difference between binding and non-binding estimates?
Binding estimates lock in cost based on your inventory. Non-binding can change with final weight or volume.
2. Do moving companies require a deposit?
Most moving companies usually don’t, but others like international Van Lines may require a percentage upfront.
3. Is climate-controlled storage standard?
Most carriers offer storage In Transit with climate control, but it’s often an add-on service.
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