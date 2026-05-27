Pricing Model: Binding estimates based on federally regulated weight-and-distance tariffs, finalized after a virtual or in-person consultation. Snapmoves containers use volume-based pricing. Standard truck relocations must be calculated by weight under FMCSA rules.

Service Scope: It’s a full-service carrier that provides packing, loading, transportation, and unloading through 400+ national agents, updated May 2026. Owned by UniGroup.

While Glove/Luxury: Mayflower offers premium services. These are personalized coordinators, specialized unpacking, and debris removal.

Packing services: Mayflower provides full and partial packing. It also offers custom crating for delicate items.

Interstate logistics: Coordinated through UniGroup’s national agent network and shared container fleet.

Insurance coverage: Defaults to Full Value Protection (FVP) with customizable deductibles. Snapmoves containers include a $10,000 baseline FVP at no extra cost.

Storage Solutions: Storage In Transit (SIT) is available (180days) in climate-controlled warehouses.

Timing and Availability: There’s high summer demand: Agent network maximizes availability nationwide. Snapmoves offers two tiers: Standard (5-day delivery window) and Priority (day-certain delivery for a premium).

Specialty Handling: Has on-site carpentry teams. Can build custom crates for pianos and other luxury items.

Customer Service and Claims Handling Quality: Digital MyMayflower Portal provides GPS tracking. Claims processed via regional offices; reviews remain mixed.

DIY Alternatives: Snapmoves℠ allows partial DIY. Customers can self-pack boxes while crews handle container loading, transit, and unloading.

Container Options: Actively operates Snapmoves℠ container program for small moves (apartments, smaller homes).

Use Cases: Families or individuals needing a large national network, flexible cancellation, and containerized small move options with built-in insurance.