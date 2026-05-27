Italy’s Leading Executive Helicopter Operator: Hoverfly Srl

At the core of Hoverfly’s appeal is its tailor-made private helicopter transfer service, designed to accommodate both leisure and business travel across Italy and beyond. Whether transporting clients between coastal resorts, connecting international business hubs, or facilitating access to remote destinations, the company’s approach is rooted in responsiveness and flexibility. Each itinerary is created to match individual preferences, with the company’s operations and sales teams working in concert with technical staff and experienced flight crews to deliver an effortless journey from first contact to post-flight support.