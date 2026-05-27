The Hidden Value in Your Silver Drawer: What Most People Miss When Selling Inherited Sterling

Once the sterling has been separated from the plated, the math becomes straightforward. Sterling silver is bought and sold based on its weight in troy ounces and the current spot price of silver on commodities markets. A serious buyer offers a percentage of melt value, typically 70 to 90 percent depending on quantity, item type, and local market conditions.

The trap, of course, is that most sellers do not know the melt value of what they own. They walk into a jewelry store or pawn shop and accept the first offer because they have no reference point. The offer might be fair. It might also be 40 percent of what the silver is actually worth that day.

Before any in-person appraisal, sellers should weigh their items on a digital kitchen scale and check the live melt value of sterling silver against the current spot price. Online calculators that pull real-time pricing eliminate the guesswork. Punch in the weight, confirm the purity, and the calculator returns the pure silver content value at that moment. Whatever offer comes next can be measured against a known number rather than a buyer’s casual assurance.

This is not a complicated process, but it is the step that separates sellers who get full value from sellers who feel uneasy weeks after the transaction.