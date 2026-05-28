The 8 Best Places to Buy Used Shipping Containers in the UK

If you've spent any time pricing up used shipping containers in the UK, you'll know the market is more uneven than it looks. Two 20ft containers advertised at the same price can be £400 apart once you factor in delivery, painting, and the actual condition of the doors and floor. Some suppliers grade their stock honestly. Others stick a coat of paint on a unit that's three years away from rust failure and call it 'wind and watertight'.

We spent six weeks contacting suppliers across the UK, requesting quotes for the same spec (a used 20ft container delivered to a Midlands postcode with two coats of RAL paint), and comparing how each handled the process. We also walked depots where we could, asked about conversion capability, and chased the small-print details that determine whether you actually save money.

These are the eight we'd send a friend to. Universal Containers takes the top spot, but the rest of the list matters too — the right supplier depends heavily on whether you want a clean storage box, a custom build, or a bargain you don't mind sanding down.