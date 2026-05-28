The 8 Best Places to Buy Used Shipping Containers in the UK

If you've spent any time pricing up used shipping containers in the UK, you'll know the market is more uneven than it looks. Two 20ft containers advertised at the same price can be £400 apart once you factor in delivery, painting, and the actual condition of the doors and floor. Some suppliers grade their stock honestly. Others stick a coat of paint on a unit that's three years away from rust failure and call it 'wind and watertight'.
We spent six weeks contacting suppliers across the UK, requesting quotes for the same spec (a used 20ft container delivered to a Midlands postcode with two coats of RAL paint), and comparing how each handled the process. We also walked depots where we could, asked about conversion capability, and chased the small-print details that determine whether you actually save money.
These are the eight we'd send a friend to. Universal Containers takes the top spot, but the rest of the list matters too — the right supplier depends heavily on whether you want a clean storage box, a custom build, or a bargain you don't mind sanding down.
There's a temptation in this category to rank on price alone. We didn't. A £900 container that arrives leaking is more expensive than a £1,400 one that doesn't. We weighted the following:
Honest grading — does the supplier admit when a unit is C-grade, or do they call everything 'good condition'?
Delivery network — depots within 100 miles cut transport costs significantly, and we tracked who has them.
Conversion capability — relevant if you're using the container as a workshop, office, garden room, or anything other than raw storage.
Customisation — paint, locks, vents, doors, windows. The suppliers that do this in-house save you weeks.
Customer aftercare — what happens when there's a problem. Some suppliers handle it. Some go quiet.
Pricing transparency — quoted prices that don't quietly grow by the time the invoice arrives.
If you're in a hurry, this is the short version. The full reviews are below.
Manchester (Irlam) · Nationwide delivery · From £975 for a used 20ft
Honest verdict: Universal Containers is the supplier we'd recommend if you're buying a used container for anything more interesting than dumping garden tools in.
What stands out is that they're not really a 'container seller' in the way most of this list is. They're a conversions business that happens to sell containers. The Irlam yard near Manchester has welders, fabricators, carpenters and electricians on site, and that bleeds into how they handle even basic used-container sales. The unit you collect or take delivery of has been checked by people who actually know what to look for, because they spend the rest of the week cutting holes in them and adding personnel doors.
Anyone who's even slightly likely to want their container modified — now or in three years. That includes everyone planning a garden office, a workshop, a pop-up retail unit, a chemical store, or any kind of bespoke build. Universal's case-study portfolio (we counted projects ranging from a rugby club ticket office to a COSHH chemical storage unit for an industrial client) is the most credible in this list.
Three things. First, their CAD team will actually mock up a conversion before quoting — we tested this with a hypothetical 20ft garden office spec and got a usable drawing back in under 48 hours, which is not the norm in this industry.
Second, the used stock at Irlam is in noticeably better cosmetic condition than the equivalent grade elsewhere. We suspect this is because they're prepping a lot of it for conversion work anyway, so the baseline standard is higher.
Third, the customer support is unusually responsive. Multiple email enquiries during testing were answered within a working day, with actual answers rather than 'one of our team will be in touch.'
Single hub. If you're in the south west or Scotland, Manchester to your site is a long delivery, and that shows up in the quote. For pure raw-storage use where conversion will never be on the table, the delivery uplift can wipe out their pricing advantage versus a TITAN or Containers Direct depot down the road from you. They're worth it when you're buying capability, not just a steel box.
Used 20ft from £975. Used 8ft from £1,375 (the smaller sizes are often cut-down 20ft units, which is normal). 40ft used from £1,450. The published prices are credible — quotes we requested came in within 3 to 8 percent of the website figures plus delivery, with no surprise add-ons.
Multi-depot, UK-wide · From £1,200 for a used 20ft
Verdict: The most painless way to buy a used container in a specific colour.
Gap's whole sales process is built around customisation, and specifically around painting. Every used unit on their site can be ordered in any RAL colour, with the price including the paint job, and the website is genuinely upfront about what that costs. If you've ever tried to commission a container paint job separately, you'll know that's not the norm.
Businesses that need a used container to look presentable. Hospitality sites, schools, equestrian yards, festivals, garden centres. The kind of buyer for whom 'used' is fine, but 'used and still looking like it crossed the Atlantic 40 times' is not.
Their stock notes are unusually specific. The product pages tell you whether a unit has noticeable surface rust, whether the doors have been resealed, what the floor condition is like. We've seen suppliers gloss over all of that with a generic 'good used condition' tag, and Gap doesn't. Pricing is also reliably £1,000 or so below new-build equivalents for the same size.
Conversions are not their strength. If you want windows, insulation, or any structural modification beyond paint and basic locks, you'll be referred out or quoted at prices that don't compete with a true conversion specialist. Stick to Gap for paint and presentation, not for builds.
20+ depots UK & Ireland · From £1,150 for a used 20ft
Verdict: If your postcode is within 30 miles of any major UK city, TITAN's delivery costs will be hard to beat.
TITAN's pitch is straightforward: more depots means shorter haulage, means lower all-in price. They're not exaggerating. Their stocking points run from Glasgow to London to Birmingham to depots most competitors don't have, and we benchmarked their quotes for delivery to four different UK postcodes — they were the cheapest delivered price in three of the four.
Pure storage buyers in an urban or suburban location. If you want a container parked on a yard or a builder's site and you don't care about the cosmetics beyond 'doors work and it doesn't leak,' TITAN's grading system gives you a clear way to choose between premium and budget without getting a worse functional unit.
The grade system. Premium is genuinely 'like new' on inspection — minimal scuffs, clean paintwork. Grade B is older but cosmetically sound. Grade C is the bargain tier, with surface rust accepted upfront. Knowing what you're buying before you commit is rarer in this market than it should be.
Conversions are limited to their cold storage line. For anything bespoke, you'll buy the unit from TITAN and then find a third-party converter, which adds cost and coordination. Customer service is also a touch more transactional than the smaller family-run suppliers — efficient, but not warm.
Suffolk + 5 satellite depots · From £1,095 for a used 20ft
Verdict: The supplier we'd phone for awkward sites and unusual sizes.
Portable Space's Suffolk yard stocks the widest range of sizes we found in one place — 6ft, 8ft, 10ft, 20ft, 30ft and 40ft, plus flat-pack units for sites where access is too restricted for a standard delivery. If you've ever had a HIAB delivery cancelled because the lorry couldn't get down the lane, the flat-pack option alone makes them worth a call.
Anyone with a non-standard requirement. Tight rear-garden access. A 6ft container for a balcony or roof terrace. A specific cargo-worthy CSC plate spec for actual export use, not just storage. The mainstream suppliers tend to push you toward whatever they have in stock; Portable Space genuinely engages with the awkward brief.
The post-delivery checks. Their drivers don't leave site until they've levelled the container and you've personally checked the doors. We've heard that promise from suppliers before and not seen it honoured. Customer feedback for Portable Space is unusually consistent on this point.
Pricing for the most common spec (a standard 20ft used in basic condition) is mid-market — neither the cheapest nor a noticeable bargain. They're not where you go for a rock-bottom deal. They're where you go when something about your project is non-standard and you want it handled properly.
Midlands HQ, national delivery · From £1,995 for an 8ft (used pricing on request)
Verdict: The only supplier on this list offering real monthly finance, which matters more than you'd think.
S Jones has been selling containers since the early 1980s, and the operational maturity shows. Their stock is ISO certified, their conversions are competent, and they're one of the few sellers willing to spread the cost over monthly payments rather than demanding the full sum upfront.
Small businesses and tradespeople who want a container but would rather not put £2,000 on a credit card. The finance option opens the door to spec'ing up to a refurbished unit or a high-cube that you'd otherwise rule out for cash-flow reasons. Also worth a look if you specifically need ISO certification for the unit, which is rarer than the marketing in this category implies.
Their refurbished line. It sits between used and new in price, and the quality of the prep work is closer to new than used. For a £400 to £600 uplift over a basic used unit, you get a container that looks essentially new from 10 paces away. That's a sweet spot a lot of buyers miss.
The website pricing is anchored around 8ft units, which is misleading if you're after a 20ft or 40ft — those need a direct quote and the published headline price will not match what you actually pay. We'd like to see clearer at-a-glance pricing for the most common sizes.
8 regional depots · From £1,100 for a used 20ft
Verdict: A solid, unflashy middle-of-the-market option with good regional coverage.
Containers Direct operates depots from London to Leeds to Liverpool to Manchester to Glasgow to Southampton to Felixstowe to Cardiff. That's eight cities, which puts them in the upper tier for delivery reach (just behind TITAN). Their used stock is consistently good rather than exceptional, and their pricing is competitive without being the cheapest.
Buyers who want a no-drama purchase with a reasonable conversion option if they need it later. Containers Direct also manufactures new-build units to custom dimensions, which is genuinely useful if a standard 20ft or 40ft doesn't fit your site. That's a capability most pure resellers don't have.
The four standard door options on their reconditioned units. Most suppliers offer 'doors' as a binary; Containers Direct lets you choose between cargo doors, personnel doors, roller shutters and side-access depending on use case, without charging conversion-line prices. Useful.
Nothing they do is best-in-class. They're a strong all-rounder, which is exactly what you want for a pure storage buy, but if you have a specific need (rock-bottom price, custom paint, conversion work) one of the more specialised entries above will serve you better.
Southampton + regional sites · Flash-sale stock from £950
Verdict: Worth bookmarking for their cleared-stock sales, which are the closest thing to a genuine bargain in this market.
Willbox is part of Williams Shipping Group, which has been operating in marine and logistics since 1894. That heritage matters because their used stock is genuinely ex-shipping rather than ex-storage — these are containers that did the job they were built for and are now retiring into a second life. Their flash-sale page is updated regularly with cleared units, ex-fleet cabins, welfare units and canteens at noticeably below market rates.
Patient buyers. If you can wait for the right unit to come up rather than needing to buy this week, Willbox's flash-sale section will save you several hundred pounds. We've seen 20ft units listed there at £950 and 8ft cabins at prices that undercut everyone else on this list.
The welfare and cabin stock. If you're buying for a construction site or any context where you need a unit with kitchen facilities, toilets, or canteen fit-out, Willbox has an unusually deep inventory of secondhand units that would cost three to five times as much new.
Stock turnover is unpredictable. What's available on Tuesday may be gone by Thursday, so this isn't the right supplier if you've got a fixed deadline and a specific spec. Treat their flash-sale page as opportunistic, not as a primary purchase channel.
Felixstowe + 5 depots · From £895 for a used 20ft
Verdict: The cheapest legitimate option on the list, and they're upfront about what that gets you.
Budget Shipping Containers makes one promise and keeps it: they will be cheaper than the alternatives on the same spec, and they will tell you exactly what trade-off you're accepting. Their used stock comes direct from shipping lines and leasing companies. It has dents. It has scratches. It has surface rust. The doors close, the seals work, the floor is sound, and the unit is wind and watertight (with a guarantee, in fact, for storage use in the UK).
Buyers who want pure storage on a builder's yard, a farm, a construction site, or anywhere else where the aesthetics of the container don't matter at all. If nobody is ever going to look at this thing twice, the £200 to £400 you save versus a tidier unit is real money in your pocket.
The honesty. The product pages don't dress up the stock with stock photography of pristine containers. They tell you you're buying something that's done its time and has years left in it, but isn't pretty. That candour is genuinely refreshing in a category that's often guilty of softening the truth.
If you change your mind in two years and decide you want to convert it into something — a workshop, a garden office, anything that needs cutting and welding — you'll be working with a unit that's harder to paint, harder to insulate cleanly, and more likely to throw up surprises during conversion. Buy budget for storage. Buy better for builds.
How the eight stack up on the operational details that matter when you're actually placing an order.
We started with 19 UK shipping container suppliers, identified through a combination of Ahrefs SERP analysis, trade body member lists, and customer recommendations from Reddit, Trustpilot, and industry forums. From that list we narrowed to 12 for detailed evaluation.
Each supplier was contacted three ways: an online quote request, a phone enquiry, and an email asking a technical question about cargo-worthy vs storage-grade containers. We recorded response time, accuracy, and helpfulness.
Where geographically possible (six of the eight on this list), we visited depots and inspected used stock first-hand. For the remaining two, we requested photographs of specific units before purchase and compared them against the descriptions. Pricing was benchmarked using a like-for-like spec: a used 20ft container in 'good' condition, painted to RAL 5010, delivered to a Birmingham postcode. The figures quoted in this article reflect that benchmark unless otherwise noted.
We did not accept free containers, discounted units, or any form of compensation from suppliers. The list above reflects our editorial judgement based on the testing process described.