Should You Buy Out Your Car Lease? How to Make a Data-Driven Decision

Reaching the end of a car lease presents one of the more consequential financial decisions most drivers will face. The choice is not as simple as returning the car or keeping it. There is real money at stake in both directions, and the right answer depends on factors that are specific to the individual vehicle, the current market, and the driver's financial position. Yet most people make this decision with very little actual data.

The traditional approach is to compare the lease residual value, which is the price the leasing company has set for you to purchase the vehicle, against whatever general market pricing information you can find online. If the residual looks roughly in line with what the car is selling for elsewhere, many drivers simply return the vehicle and move on. What this misses is a more complete picture that accounts for equity, the reliability profile of the specific model, what it would actually cost to replace the vehicle, how many miles have been put on it relative to lease terms, and how popular the model is in the current resale market.