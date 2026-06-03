The Difference Between Standard and Adjustable Shock Absorbers

Most drivers give little thought to their suspension until a pothole rattles their spine or the vehicle starts swaying like a boat in a storm. It is a complex system that single-handedly dictates tyre contact, braking stability, and cabin comfort. When the time comes to replace worn components, you are generally forced down one of two paths. Knowing the fundamental differences between standard and adjustable options will save you time, money, and a lot of driving discomfort.

A vehicle relies heavily on these parts to control the energy stored in the chassis springs. Sourcing high-quality shock absorbers in NZ has become a major focus for owners who want to restore factory handling or tailor their vehicle to specific lifestyles. Without adequate dampening, your tyres cannot grip the bitumen consistently, turning simple cornering or emergency braking into a stressful guessing game.