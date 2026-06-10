Mold Only: Providing South Florida with Exceptional Mold Removal & Remediation Services

Living in South Florida often means having to deal with black mold sooner or later. From the extreme heat, high humidity, and sudden heavy rains, it all adds up. South Florida offers up the perfect conditions for mold to grow fast behind walls, in attics, under carpets, or inside your HVAC system. When mold shows up, you need someone who knows exactly what they’re doing. That’s where Mold Only comes in. They’ve become one of the most trusted names across Palm Beach and Broward counties for serious mold removal and full remediation work.
Unlike some other local mold remediation companies, Mold Only doesn’t just spray bleach over surfaces and call it a day. They tackle the problem from start to finish. First, they do a complete visual inspection using moisture meters and air quality tests to find every spot that’s affected, even the hidden stuff you can’t see. Then they set up containment so the mold spores don’t spread in the air to the rest of your house or business. After that comes the careful removal of damaged materials, thorough drying with professional-grade equipment, and applying the right treatments to stop it from coming back.
Homeowners love them because they explain everything clearly and don’t try to scare you into expensive fixes you don’t need. Whether it’s a small bathroom issue or a bigger problem after a roof leak or hurricane, their teams work clean and respectful of your space. Families especially appreciate how fast they respond when kids or elderly parents start having breathing issues or allergies flare up.
Landlords, property managers, real estate agents, and even HOAs call Mold Only regularly too. These folks understand the importance of quick turnaround so units don’t sit empty losing money. Their reports are detailed and insurance-friendly, which makes the claims process a lot smoother. On the commercial mold remediation side, restaurants, offices, and schools count on them when mold appears. Their team can happily schedule work around business hours when they can, so operations don’t have to shut down completely.
What really sets Mold Only apart from other local mold remediation companies is their long-running experience with South Florida’s unique weather and major mold removal challenges. They know our building styles, the crazy humidity that sticks around for months, and the local codes that have to be followed. Their mold remediation technicians stay certified in Florida and keep up with the best methods for this climate. Plus, they offer post-remediation testing so you can have peace of mind that the job was done right and the air is clean again.
A lot of their customers say they finally feel relieved of allergy symptoms and stress after working with Mold Only. No high pressure sales, no cutting corners, and no mold returning just a few months later. They stand behind their work and actually care about doing it properly the first time.
As the Atlantic hurricane season kicks off and heavy rains begin to fall, mold is just waiting to grow in your home. If you’ve noticed any water stains, musty smells, discolored walls, unexplained allergies, or just that feeling that something isn’t right with your indoor air, don’t wait. Mold spreads quicker than most people realize and can cause bigger damage and health headaches if black mold is ignored.
Mold Only has built their reputation by showing up when people need them most and delivering exceptional mold removal and remediation services across South Florida. From single-family homes to large commercial buildings, they’ve helped thousands of people breathe easier in this humid paradise we call home.
If you’ve got mold and prefer professional mold remediation over fly-by-night contractors, give them a call today. You’ll be super glad you did.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.