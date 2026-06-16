Top 5 Best Patio Cover Installation Companies in Van Nuys for Shade & Style

Vinyl Fence Depot makes every patio-cover component at its facility at 14700 Oxnard St in Van Nuys, so lead times are measured in days, not months. In-house extrusion also lets the crew adjust beam lengths or lattice spacing without causing delays.

The draw is zero upkeep. Covers use USA-made rigid PVC with titanium-dioxide pigment for UV-stable, non-yellowing protection that will not rot, rust, peel, or need paint, and Vinyl Fence Depot in Southern California backs the material with a limited lifetime transferable warranty for homes (30 years for commercial projects) plus lifetime protection against discoloration. For wider spans or poolside builds, the team can switch to aluminum, a rust-resistant option.

Installers are full-time employees, so clients work with one accountable group from contract to walk-through. With more than 20 years of experience and thousands of installations, the company’s reputation shows up in multiple Talk Awards (2011–2020), a Shield award, and features in Home Magazine and The Localist.

The process is simple: a free on-site estimate, a contract with a 10 % deposit, then fabrication and installation.

If you want a cover that needs little more than a seasonal hose rinse, Vinyl Fence Depot delivers local fabrication, in-house crews, and a warranty built to outlast the patio furniture.