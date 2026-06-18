Amyles has a decent following in the city, such as Enterprise, Hertz, Avis, and more – they're generally found in Midtown and the East Side. Most have standard counter-based rentals, and many travelers prefer directly booking their rentals from a provider with a hotel or garage pick-up service. RealCar NYC specializes in the most upscale vehicle delivery service around the City, including Manhattan, in West 38th Street, Midtown, and it is possible to see its inventory of rental cars for delivery at its official website. All of the major providers are offering online booking, and bookings are advised in advance, especially during peak travel seasons and at major cities for events. If you're up for some on-the-spot picking up, the best spots for you will be in the Midtown Stages and East Sides, compared to Manhattan's hotel corridors.