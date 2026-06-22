Bonphotage Shares What Luxury Couples Should Look for in a Wedding Photographer

Bonphotage, a luxury wedding photography and cinematography studio in Chicago, has worked with enough couples across continents, cultures, and calibers of celebration, to know that the photographer a couple chooses will determine more than almost any other vendor decision.
Photographs are what remain when everything else has faded into general memory, and the quality of those images depends entirely on the person holding the camera. For couples planning luxury weddings, the stakes are higher, as venues are more architecturally complex, guest lists are more demanding, and details are often more extravagant.
A photographer who excels in a modest ballroom setting may be completely unprepared for the light conditions inside a centuries-old European cathedral, or the logistical choreography required to document a multi-day celebration across multiple locations.
Selecting a photographer for a luxury wedding becomes a matter of finding someone whose entire professional infrastructure can rise to meet the occasion.
The first place a discerning couple should look when selecting a wedding photographer is at their full body of work. A front-page portfolio is, by design, a greatest hits collection and shows the best images from the best days under the best conditions.
Full galleries expose the range of a photographer’s skill and reveal how they handle a dimly lit reception room or how they perform during the chaotic twenty minutes before the ceremony begins. Understanding how a prospective wedding photographer documents the quieter moments between the formal ones provides a better understanding of the width and breadth of a photographer’s skill.
Couples should also pay close attention to whether a portfolio reflects genuine stylistic range or a single repeatable formula. Wedding days are not uniform, and neither are the people in the wedding party. The most skilled professional photographers adapt their visual language to the specific energy of each couple and each celebration, producing work that feels tailored as opposed to mass-produced.
"There is a certain kind of pressure that only comes with photographing a high-profile event," says Lynzie Hazan, founder of Bonphotage. "The only way to learn how to carry that pressure gracefully is to have carried it before."
This is anything but a small consideration at the luxury level. Photographers who have worked in primarily low-stakes environments may technically produce beautiful images, but are often unprepared for the particular demands that come with elaborate, multi-vendor productions.
The question of second shooters and studio infrastructure is equally important, as many photographers at the luxury level operate as sole practitioners, which creates a single point of failure on one of the most consequential days of a couple’s life.
Studios with an experienced team that includes associate photographers, established backup equipment protocols, and clear contingency planning offer a level of professional security that independent operators find hard to match.
Technical excellence in luxury wedding photography, as well as logistical experience, are necessary conditions for a great wedding photographer, but they are not sufficient conditions. The relationship between a couple and their photographer is intimate in ways that few other vendor relationships are. Couples can treat the consultation process as an audition that runs in both directions.
A photographer who is worth hiring will ask meaningful questions about the couple, not just the logistics of the day. The photographer will inquire about the relationship, priorities, and vision for what should ultimately be achieved in the wedding images.
“At Bonphotage, we want to understand who couples are before we ever pick up a camera,” says Hazan. “The more we know about what matters to the couple, the better we can make sure those are the moments we’re there to capture.”
In the highest level of the profession, luxury wedding photographers are documentarians who must understand the role of visual artists with developed points of view about light, composition, narrative, and meaning.
Artistic vision, however, should never come at the expense of a couple’s own story. The most skilled photographers understand that their aesthetic sensibility is a vehicle for the couple's truth. Work that prioritizes the photographer’s visual brand over the authentic emotional content of the day is ultimately a form of self-indulgence.
"The goal is always for couples to look at their images years later and feel like they're being transported back. Not to a version of their day that looked good on paper, but to the actual texture of what it felt like to be there,” says Hazan.
Couples should look for photographers who can articulate, clearly and specifically, what distinguishes their work in genuine creative terms.
The relationship between investment and outcome must be considered a top consideration when searching for a luxury wedding photographer. Wedding photography is not a category where meaningful quality is available at a discount.
The photographers capable of delivering truly exceptional work at the luxury level have spent years, often decades, developing the technical mastery, emotional intelligence, and professional infrastructure required to perform at that standard. Bonphotage has built its reputation across more than 1,000 weddings in 45 countries on the principle that extraordinary images require extraordinary preparation, skill, and commitment.
A couple who approach the photographer selection process with the same rigor and intentionality they bring to every other element of a luxury wedding are the ones who, years later, find themselves genuinely moved by what they were given. A wedding day is singular and unrepeatable. The images made there should be too.
Bonphotage is a Chicago-based luxury photography and cinematography studio founded in 2014 by Lynzie Hazan, a former international corporate attorney. Named among the top photographers in the world, the studio has documented over 1,000 weddings across more than 45 countries, with editorial work featured in Harper's Bazaar, The Knot, and Women's Wear Daily. Learn more at bonphotage.com.
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