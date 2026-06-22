Bonphotage Shares What Luxury Couples Should Look for in a Wedding Photographer

Bonphotage, a luxury wedding photography and cinematography studio in Chicago, has worked with enough couples across continents, cultures, and calibers of celebration, to know that the photographer a couple chooses will determine more than almost any other vendor decision.

Photographs are what remain when everything else has faded into general memory, and the quality of those images depends entirely on the person holding the camera. For couples planning luxury weddings, the stakes are higher, as venues are more architecturally complex, guest lists are more demanding, and details are often more extravagant.

A photographer who excels in a modest ballroom setting may be completely unprepared for the light conditions inside a centuries-old European cathedral, or the logistical choreography required to document a multi-day celebration across multiple locations.

Selecting a photographer for a luxury wedding becomes a matter of finding someone whose entire professional infrastructure can rise to meet the occasion.