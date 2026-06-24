The Quiet Tax Bill Hiding Behind the Second Passport Stamp

There's a particular kind of luxury that comes with living between two countries — a flat in Mayfair, a villa above Lake Como, a winter season in Aspen followed by spring in the South of France. For a growing number of affluent Americans, residence has become fluid by design. But behind that fluidity sits a financial detail many discover only after the fact: the United States taxes its citizens on worldwide income no matter where in the world they choose to lay their head.

It's an inconvenient footnote to an otherwise enviable life, and one that rarely comes up at the closing table or the design consultation.