5 Top Best Car Shipping Company Options in Florida

Florida remains one of the busiest auto transport hubs in the United States, connecting major vehicle shipping routes across the East Coast, Midwest, and Southern states. Whether you are relocating to Miami, buying a vehicle from another state, or planning seasonal transport, choosing the best car shipping company can directly impact your experience.
The demand for Florida Car Shipping continues to grow due to population movement, snowbird travel, and strong vehicle sales activity. With so many providers in the market, the challenge is not finding a company but choosing one that delivers consistent service, transparent pricing, and reliable communication.
Here are the 5 top best car shipping companies in Florida for 2026, based on overall service quality, customer experience, and industry reputation.
Ship A Car Direct takes the top spot for Florida car shipping by focusing heavily on carrier quality and damage prevention. While many companies compete on pricing alone, this company stands out by emphasizing safe delivery and accountability throughout the process.
One of the most important aspects of vehicle transport is not just getting a carrier assigned, but ensuring that the carrier is reliable, insured, and experienced. Ship A Car Direct has built its reputation by maintaining a strict vetting process for carriers, reducing the risk of delays and damage during transit.
Another key strength is their communication system. Customers receive regular updates, which becomes especially valuable on long-distance routes such as Florida to California or New York, where transport timelines can vary depending on traffic, weather, and route demand.
What makes them stand out:
Strong focus on damage-free delivery
Carefully vetted carrier network
Door-to-door transport service
Transparent pricing without unexpected changes
Consistent communication from pickup to delivery
For customers who want a balanced experience that prioritizes both safety and service quality, this company offers one of the most dependable solutions in Florida.
Auto Transport Professionals is known for its straightforward booking process and reliable service across major Florida routes. The company works with a wide network of carriers, allowing it to handle both short-distance and cross-country shipments efficiently.
They are particularly effective for customers shipping vehicles between high-demand cities such as Orlando, Tampa, and Miami, where carrier availability is strong and scheduling is more flexible.
Key strengths:
Wide carrier network across Florida
Efficient handling of high-volume routes
Simple and easy booking process
Suitable for both local and long-distance transport
This company is a solid option for customers who want a practical and consistent shipping experience without unnecessary complexity.
uShip operates differently compared to traditional car shipping companies. Instead of acting as a standard broker, it functions as an online marketplace where carriers bid on your shipment.
This model can sometimes result in competitive pricing, but it also requires customers to evaluate carriers themselves. For those who are comfortable comparing options and reviewing transporter profiles, uShip provides flexibility and control over the process.
Why customers choose uShip:
Marketplace model with competitive bids
Ability to compare multiple carriers
Flexible pricing options
Useful for unique or non-standard shipments
While it may not offer the same level of managed service as traditional brokers, it works well for customers who prefer a hands-on approach.
AmeriFreight Auto Transport has built a strong presence in the industry by offering a variety of pricing options and service levels. They are known for accommodating different customer needs, including budget shipping and expedited transport.
Their services are often chosen by customers who want flexibility in pricing and scheduling, especially when shipping vehicles to or from Florida during peak seasons.
Key highlights:
Multiple pricing tiers and options
Discounts for students, military, and seniors
Experience with long-distance shipping routes
Solid reputation for customer support
AmeriFreight is a dependable option for customers looking for flexibility without sacrificing overall reliability.
AutoStar Transport Express rounds out the list with its experience in handling a wide range of vehicle types. From standard cars to luxury and specialty vehicles, the company offers both open and enclosed transport options.
They are particularly useful for customers who need customized solutions, including dealership shipments and high-value vehicle transport.
Best suited for:
Luxury and specialty vehicle shipping
Enclosed transport services
Cross-country transport needs
Customers requiring tailored logistics
AutoStar Transport Express is a strong choice for customers with specific transport requirements beyond standard vehicle shipping.
Choosing the right provider involves more than just comparing quotes. Here are the key factors that directly impact your experience:
Some companies offer low initial quotes but increase prices later when assigning a carrier. Always confirm whether the quoted price is final.
Your vehicle is handled by the carrier, not just the broker. Make sure the company works with licensed and insured drivers.
Most top companies offer door-to-door delivery, which simplifies the process and eliminates the need for terminals.
Florida is a high-demand shipping destination, especially for routes connecting to New York, Texas, and California. Companies familiar with these routes typically provide faster service.
A reliable company keeps you informed throughout the process. Lack of updates is often a sign of poor service management.
Florida offers a wide range of car shipping options, but not all companies deliver the same level of service. Each company on this list has its strengths depending on your priorities.
Auto Transport Professionals offers consistency across major routes
uShip provides flexibility through its marketplace model
AmeriFreight delivers pricing variety and scheduling options
AutoStar Transport Express handles specialized transport needs
However, when evaluating overall performance, including carrier quality, communication, and delivery reliability, Ship A Car Direct stands out as the most well-rounded choice.
For customers planning their next move or vehicle shipment, reviewing Car Shipping Quotes carefully and understanding how each company operates can help avoid unexpected issues and ensure a smooth transport experience.
Car shipping costs vary based on distance, vehicle type, and transport method. On average, shipping within or to Florida can range from a few hundred to over a thousand dollars depending on the route.
Transit time depends on distance and route demand. Short-distance shipments may take a few days, while cross-country transport can take one to two weeks.
Open transport is more affordable and commonly used, while enclosed transport provides extra protection for luxury or high-value vehicles.
Yes, most licensed carriers provide basic insurance coverage. It is important to verify coverage details before booking.
Yes, but additional equipment is required for loading and unloading, which may increase the overall cost.
Demand is highest during winter and summer months. Booking in advance during these seasons can help secure better pricing and availability.
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