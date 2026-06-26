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Top 7 Companies for Replacement Windows Manchester Homeowners Trust

A homeowner’s guide to Manchester’s leading window installers, comparing quality, pricing, warranties, and energy-saving features to help you choose the right provider.
Hy-Lite acrylic privacy glass hopper window
From budget-friendly vinyl to premium custom designs, explore top-rated local companies, real-world costs, and expert installation tips for replacement windows in Manchester.photo provided by contributor
4 min read

Key Takeaways

  • Top 7 window companies reviewed for Manchester homeowners

  • In-depth comparison of services, pricing, and features

  • Top company recommendation for energy-efficient, affordable options

  • Cost guide and installation tips for replacing windows

Introduction

When it comes to improving your home’s energy efficiency and aesthetic appeal, replacing your windows is one of the best investments you can make. Whether your windows are drafty, outdated, or simply no longer performing as they should, choosing the right replacement windows in Manchester can make all the difference. In this guide, we’ll introduce you to the top 7 companies trusted by homeowners across Manchester, USA for their window replacement needs. Let’s dive in!

Featured Snippet Answer

What are the best replacement window companies in Manchester?

The best replacement window companies in Manchester are evaluated based on product quality, pricing, and customer satisfaction. The top choices include Window World of New Hampshire, Renewal by Andersen, Pella Windows & Doors, and Harvey Building Products.

How We Ranked the Best Replacement Windows Manchester Companies

To help you make the best decision, we ranked these companies based on key factors such as product quality, warranty, installation expertise, and pricing. Here’s a breakdown of what we considered:

  • Product Quality: We looked at the types of windows offered (e.g., vinyl, wood, energy-efficient).

  • Installation Expertise: The reputation of installers, including customer reviews and testimonials.

  • Warranty: Companies offering longer and more comprehensive warranties stand out.

  • Local Reputation: We considered feedback from local Manchester homeowners.

  • Pricing Transparency: We focused on businesses that provide clear pricing and affordable options.

Top 7 Replacement Windows Manchester Companies

1. Window World of New Hampshire

When it comes to high-quality, energy-efficient windows, Window World of New Hampshire leads the way in Manchester. With a focus on durability and aesthetic appeal, they offer a variety of window types designed to improve your home's energy efficiency while reducing your utility bills. Customers praise the company's professional installation team and strong warranties.

Why it stands out:

  • Energy-efficient options to keep your home cooler in summer and warmer in winter

  • Affordable pricing without compromising quality

  • Lifetime warranties for peace of mind

2. Renewal by Andersen

For those seeking premium window replacement services, Renewal by Andersen is a top-tier option. Known for their custom-made, high-performance windows, they offer both energy-efficient solutions and a wide range of styles to fit any home. While their pricing may be on the higher side, the quality is unmatched.

Why choose Renewal by Andersen:

  • High-end, custom-made windows

  • Premium energy efficiency

  • Great for homeowners looking for aesthetics and quality

3. Pella Windows & Doors

Pella is a leader in window and door solutions. Their offerings range from energy-efficient windows to highly customizable options. Known for innovative designs and excellent customer service, Pella caters to homeowners who want a personalized touch with their window replacements.

Why choose Pella:

  • Highly customizable designs

  • Top-notch insulation and energy efficiency

  • Widely available window types

4. Harvey Building Products

Harvey Building Products has served the New England region for decades, specializing in high-quality windows designed to stand up to harsh climates. Their energy-efficient products are perfect for Manchester’s cold winters and hot summers. Local homeowners often recommend them for both affordability and reliability.

Why choose Harvey Building Products:

  • Specialized for New England weather

  • High-quality materials for durability

  • Excellent customer service

5. Universal Windows Direct

Universal Windows Direct is known for its affordable window options and excellent warranty packages. While they are a newer player in the market, their commitment to customer satisfaction and their range of energy-efficient windows has earned them a loyal customer base.

Why choose Universal Windows Direct:

  • Great warranties

  • Affordable, energy-efficient windows

  • High ratings for customer satisfaction

6. The Home Depot Window Services

The Home Depot offers convenience and extensive financing options for homeowners looking for replacement windows. Although their range may not be as wide as some specialized companies, their pricing and availability are tough to beat, especially for homeowners who need quick and easy solutions.

Why choose The Home Depot:

  • Convenient storefront service

  • Financing options for budget-conscious customers

  • Good value for standard window replacement

7. Window Nation

Window Nation is another trusted provider of window replacement services in Manchester. They offer a wide variety of styles and materials, including energy-efficient options. Known for excellent customer service and detailed installation processes, Window Nation is a solid choice for homeowners seeking reliability.

Why choose Window Nation:

  • Custom window options

  • Strong customer support

  • Energy-efficient windows for long-term savings

Comparison Table: Top Replacement Windows Manchester Companies

Types of Replacement Windows Available in Manchester

When choosing replacement windows, Manchester homeowners have a variety of options:

  • Double-Hung Windows: A classic style that opens from the top and bottom.

  • Casement Windows: Hinged at the side for better airflow.

  • Sliding Windows: Easy to open and close, perfect for large openings.

  • Bay & Bow Windows: Ideal for adding a unique look to your home.

  • Picture Windows: Large panes of glass that don’t open, perfect for views.

Best for cold weather: Double-pane or Low-E glass windows for better insulation.

Cost of Replacement Windows in Manchester, USA

The cost of replacing windows in Manchester typically ranges from $300 to $1,200 per window. Prices depend on the window material, glass type, and installation complexity. For example, vinyl windows tend to be more affordable, while custom wood or fiberglass windows cost more.

Factors affecting cost:

  • Material (vinyl, wood, fiberglass)

  • Window style (casement, double-hung)

  • Installation complexity (size of the window, custom fittings)

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Hiring a Window Company

  • Choosing based on price alone: While affordable windows are tempting, ensure quality isn't compromised.

  • Ignoring warranty details: A good warranty can save you money in the long run.

  • Not reading local reviews: Always check feedback from other Manchester homeowners.

  • Skipping energy efficiency ratings: This can cost you more in energy bills.

People Also Ask (FAQs)

How much do replacement windows cost in Manchester?

Replacement windows in Manchester typically cost between $300 and $1,200 per window.

Which window type is best for energy efficiency?

Double-pane windows with Low-E glass provide superior insulation and energy efficiency.

How long does window replacement take?

Most window replacements take 1 to 2 days depending on the number of windows and installation complexity.

Are replacement windows worth the investment?

Yes, they offer long-term energy savings and increase home value.

Do I need permits in Manchester, USA?

In most cases, yes, especially if structural changes are involved.

Conclusion

Choosing the right replacement windows can significantly impact your home’s comfort and energy efficiency. After comparing the top companies in Manchester, you can confidently select a provider that meets your needs and budget. Whether you prioritize affordability or premium quality, the options listed above offer something for every homeowner. Start your window replacement journey today!

For more information, visit Window World of New Hampshire and learn about the best Replacement Windows Manchester services.

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