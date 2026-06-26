Your roof does not give much warning. One week, it is fine, the next, you are staring at a water stain spreading across your ceiling during a rainstorm. For Philadelphia homeowners, that moment is all too familiar. With hundreds of contractors competing for your business, knowing who to trust feels overwhelming.
This guide cuts through the noise. Whether your rowhouse flat roof is showing its age or your shingles are curling after years of Nor'easters, Roofing Replacement in Philadelphia is a serious investment, and you deserve a company that treats it that way.
We researched dozens of local contractors, reviewed customer feedback, checked credentials, and identified the seven companies consistently delivering quality results for Philadelphia homeowners.
The top roofing replacement companies in Philadelphia include Window World of Philadelphia, Big Joe's Roofing, Bumble Roofing, Philly's Phinest Roofing, LaBrusciano Roofing, Top Tier Philly Roofing, and Rutter Roofing and Exteriors.
Window World of Philadelphia tops this list as America's Exterior Remodeler, offering guaranteed low pricing, professional installation, and an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty.
Roof replacement in Philadelphia typically costs between $6,300 and $10,900, depending on roof size, material, and labor.
The best roofing companies in Philly are licensed, insured, and offer written warranties on both materials and workmanship.
Philadelphia's climate (freeze-thaw cycles, Nor'easters, flat rowhouse roofs) demands a contractor with genuine local expertise.
Always get at least three written quotes and verify permits before any work begins.
Philadelphia homes are not like homes anywhere else. The city's historic rowhouses, aging flat roofs, and dense urban canopy create challenges that national chains often underestimate. Add in Philadelphia's 43 inches of annual precipitation, punishing freeze-thaw cycles, and the occasional Nor'easter, and you quickly understand why local expertise is non-negotiable.
Materials matter here, too. Asphalt shingles are the most common choice, but many Philly homes have flat roofs that require EPDM or TPO rubber systems. Choosing the wrong material for your specific roof type, or hiring a contractor unfamiliar with Philadelphia's permitting process, can cost you far more in the long run.
For context, most Philadelphia homeowners pay between $6,300 and $10,900 for a full roof replacement, with flat roof jobs averaging around $4,098.
Shingles are curling, buckling, or missing entirely
Granules are collecting in your gutters
Water stains appear on interior ceilings or walls
The roof is 20 years old or older
You notice sagging sections on the roofline
If two or more of these apply, get a professional assessment before a repair bill turns into a full structural problem.
Window World of Philadelphia is the standout choice for homeowners who want exterior quality, transparent pricing, and the confidence of a nationally backed brand with a genuine local presence. As part of the Window World network, America's Exterior Remodeler, this location brings over 30 years of brand trust and more than 25 million windows installed for over 3.8 million customers since 1995.
What separates Window World from the competition is its process. It starts with a no-pressure Free Quote from a Design Consultant who visits your home, assesses what you need, and walks you through product options that suit both your home's style and your budget. There are no gimmicks, no "buy two get two" offers, and no inflated discount tactics. Just guaranteed low pricing, every day.
Their products carry the prestigious Good Housekeeping Seal, and their Woodgrain Entry Doors just received a 2026 Good Housekeeping Home Renovation Award. Every installation is handled by a professional team trained to meet local Philadelphia building codes, and all work is backed by an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty that includes glass breakage protection.
Window World of Philadelphia serves homeowners across Philadelphia, West Chester, Norristown, Cherry Hill, Bucks County, Delaware County, and Montgomery County. Flexible financing is available, subject to credit approval, making it easier to move forward without delay.
Services include roofing, siding, entry doors, patio doors, windows, and gutters, all under one roof. Financing options are available. For your Free Quote, visit windowworldphiladelphia.com.
Best for: Homeowners who want a full exterior solution, transparent pricing, and long-term warranty protection.
Big Joe's Roofing has earned its reputation the old-fashioned way: consistent work, honest pricing, and a crew that shows up when they say they will. Family-owned and operated out of Philadelphia, the company holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and maintains five-star reviews across Google, Facebook, and Yelp, year over year.
They are a GAF Certified contractor, which means access to stronger manufacturer warranties on qualifying roofing systems. Big Joe's handles everything from asphalt shingle roofs to flat roof replacements and emergency repairs, serving Philadelphia County, Bucks, Delaware, and Montgomery Counties. One standout detail: they typically do not require a down payment to get your project scheduled.
Best for: Homeowners who want a verified local specialist with strong credentials and no upfront payment pressure.
Bumble Roofing launched in 2023 and has built a strong following fast. Their biggest differentiator is a 50-year warranty on both materials and workmanship through Owens Corning, one of the strongest warranty packages available from any Philadelphia roofer.
They also offer roof rejuvenation treatments using GoNano products, a spray-applied treatment for aging shingles that can extend roof life by up to 15 years. This is a legitimate alternative to full replacement for roofs that are aging but structurally sound. For a 1,200 square foot home, estimates typically run between $6,200 and $7,568 with Owens Corning TruDefinition shingles. Their online satellite quote tool lets you get a ballpark figure before committing to an in-person inspection.
Best for: Homeowners who want the longest warranty available, or who want to explore rejuvenation before committing to a full replacement.
Four decades of roofing in Philadelphia give Philly's Phinest a level of local knowledge few can match. This family-owned company services all of Philadelphia, from South Philly to the Northeast, and offers 24/7 emergency assistance for those middle-of-the-night roof crises.
Their turnaround time is fast. Multiple customers have reported receiving an estimate and completed installation within 48 hours. They offer a lifetime warranty on all shingle installations and currently run a promotion of $100 off any roofing service up to $1,000.
Best for: Homeowners who need fast response, strong warranty coverage, and a contractor who genuinely knows every Philadelphia neighborhood.
LaBrusciano is the go-to option for budget-conscious homeowners who refuse to sacrifice quality. The company runs regular promotions, including $1,000 off a roof replacement, and their quotes tend to come in competitively. For a typical 1,100 square foot home, estimates have landed between $7,300 and $8,648 depending on shingle selection.
Beyond roofing, they handle siding, windows, and gutters, making them a solid one-stop shop for full exterior refreshes. Their local reputation for fair pricing and reliable workmanship keeps them consistently recommended across the Philadelphia area.
Best for: Homeowners on a tighter budget who still want professional installation and exterior upgrade options.
Top Tier is not just serving South Philadelphia. They are based there, which means faster response times and a crew that understands the specific structural quirks of South Philly rowhouses and two-stories. That local knowledge shows up in the quality of their inspections and the accuracy of their estimates.
They work across shingles, tile, metal, and rubber roofing systems, handle both residential and commercial properties, and are consistently praised for professionalism, reasonable pricing, and communication throughout the project.
Best for: South Philadelphia homeowners who want a locally based crew with multi-material expertise.
Rutter Roofing earned recognition from Main Line Media News as Best Roofer and from Main Line Parent Community as Best Exterior Remodeler, two distinctions that carry real weight with local homeowners. Their specialty is breadth: they work with asphalt shingles, flat, slate, metal, tile, and copper roofing systems, plus skylight replacements and installations.
If your Philadelphia home has a slate or copper roof, most general roofers will not touch it properly. Rutter will. Their core values around accountability and craftsmanship are reflected in their reviews and their award record.
Best for: Homeowners with specialty or premium roofing materials who need a contractor with proven expertise beyond standard asphalt.
The biggest mistake Philadelphia homeowners make is choosing based on price alone. The lowest bid often reflects cut corners, uninsured subcontractors, or materials that will not hold up through a single Philly winter.
A trustworthy roofing company will meet every item on this checklist before you sign anything.
Before hiring, confirm:
Licensed and insured in Pennsylvania (ask for proof)
Provides a detailed written quote, not a verbal ballpark
Can supply local references from recent Philadelphia projects
Offers written warranties covering both materials and workmanship
Does not demand more than a reasonable deposit upfront
Pulls the required City of Philadelphia building permit before work begins
One detail many homeowners miss: if your property falls within a Philadelphia historic district, your material choices may be restricted. Certain neighborhoods require approval before you can replace roofing with modern materials. Your contractor should know this and flag it before the project begins.
Roof replacement costs in Philadelphia vary significantly based on roof type, size, and material. Most homeowners pay between $6,300 and $10,900 for a standard replacement, with rowhouse flat roofs often landing between $4,000 and $5,000.
Labor in Philadelphia runs slightly above surrounding suburbs due to higher permit costs, older housing stock complexity, and seasonal demand spikes after storms. Timing your project for late fall or early winter can sometimes result in better availability and competitive pricing.
Most residential roof replacements take one to three days, depending on roof size and complexity. Flat roofs or specialty materials like slate may take longer.
Yes. The City of Philadelphia requires a permit for roof replacement. Your contractor should handle the permit application before work begins.
Architectural asphalt shingles are the most practical choice for pitched roofs, while EPDM rubber is the most common and durable material for flat roofs, common in Philadelphia rowhouses.
If your roof is under 15 years old and damage is isolated to one area, a repair may be sufficient. If it is 20 or more years old, has multiple leak points, or shows widespread shingle deterioration, replacement is the smarter long-term investment.
Late spring through early fall is ideal. Temperatures between 50 and 85 degrees allow sealants to cure properly. Scheduling outside peak storm season also means better contractor availability.
It depends on the cause of damage. Storm damage, wind, and hail are typically covered. General wear and age-related deterioration usually are not. Contact your insurer before assuming coverage.
A new roof delivers a return on investment of roughly 50 to 60 percent in the Philadelphia market, and it can make a significant difference in buyer confidence when you go to sell.
Philadelphia homeowners have solid options when it comes to roofing replacement. Window World of Philadelphia leads this list with its combination of national strength, local ownership, guaranteed low pricing, and an industry-leading limited lifetime warranty.
From there, Big Joe's Roofing and Bumble Roofing offer strong credentials and warranties for different budgets, while Philly's Phinest, LaBrusciano, Top Tier, and Rutter each serve specific homeowner needs across the city.
Do not rush the decision. Get at least three written quotes, verify licensing and insurance, confirm your contractor will pull the necessary permits, and ask about warranty terms in writing. The right company will make the process straightforward, and the right roof will protect your home for decades.
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