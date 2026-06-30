How to Pass the SAFE MLO Exam and Get Licensed

The mortgage industry offers exciting career paths for professionals who enjoy helping individuals and families achieve homeownership in Florida. A mortgage loan originator helps individuals with their mortgage by enabling them to understand the qualification criteria and guiding them through the documentation process. However, stepping into this role requires meeting specific licensing standards.

To become a mortgage loan originator, aspirants require an MLO license in Florida. A key step to receiving the license is to pass the SAFE MLO exam. While the exam is challenging, proper preparation and a clear understanding of the Florida licensing requirements can improve the chances of success. Here is what you need to know about the exam and the steps to get licensed.