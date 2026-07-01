Types of Power of Attorney in Dubai Explained

A Power of Attorney in Dubai is not a one-size-fits-all document. The type you need depends on what you want someone to do on your behalf, whether that involves a property transaction, business matter, financial responsibility, or personal affair.

The powers granted can vary significantly depending on the type of POA, and a clear understanding of these differences helps ensure the document matches your specific needs and can be used for its intended purpose. Below are the main types of Power of Attorney in Dubai and the situations where each is typically used.