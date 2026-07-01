Types of Power of Attorney in Dubai Explained

A Power of Attorney in Dubai is not a one-size-fits-all document. The type you need depends on what you want someone to do on your behalf, whether that involves a property transaction, business matter, financial responsibility, or personal affair.
The powers granted can vary significantly depending on the type of POA, and a clear understanding of these differences helps ensure the document matches your specific needs and can be used for its intended purpose. Below are the main types of Power of Attorney in Dubai and the situations where each is typically used.
A General Power of Attorney (GPOA) grants broad authority to the agent to act on the principal's behalf across multiple areas. This can include:
Managing bank accounts and financial transactions
Buying or selling property
Signing legal agreements and contracts
Representing the principal in court
Handling business operations and company matters
This type of POA is often used by individuals who spend extended periods outside the UAE and need someone to handle important matters on their behalf. Because of the wide scope of authority it grants, a General POA carries real risk. It should only be issued to someone you trust completely, and the document should be drafted carefully to avoid confusion or unintended authority.
A Special Power of Attorney (SPOA) gives someone the authority to carry out a specific task or transaction on your behalf. Once that task has been completed, the authority granted under the POA ends.
Common uses include:
Authorizing someone to sell a specific property
Completing a single business transaction
Representing the principal in one court case
Handling vehicle registration or transfer
Managing a specific visa application
A Special POA is often the preferred option for one-off legal, financial, or administrative matters because it limits the authority granted to a clearly defined purpose. This provides greater control and reduces the risks associated with broader powers.
For property transactions in Dubai, additional requirements apply. Real estate POAs must meet specific Dubai Land Department (DLD) requirements, including electronic verification and transaction-specific wording. In most cases, a Special POA tailored to the transaction is required, as a General POA is not typically accepted for property sales.
A Corporate POA authorizes a designated individual to act on behalf of a company registered in the UAE in specific business and legal matters. It is commonly used to:
Sign contracts and agreements on the company's behalf
Represent the business in legal proceedings
Open or manage corporate bank accounts
Handle government registrations and approvals
Act as the company's authorized signatory
This type of POA is particularly useful when company owners or directors are frequently overseas or unable to be present for day-to-day matters. It helps ensure business operations continue efficiently without delays.
A Property Power of Attorney is a specialised form of POA used for real estate transactions. It allows an appointed representative to buy, sell, lease, mortgage, or manage property on the owner's behalf.
This type of POA is particularly popular among overseas investors who own property in Dubai but cannot be present for every transaction. For property sales, the document must meet specific Dubai Land Department requirements and clearly identify the property involved.
A Vehicle Power of Attorney allows someone to handle vehicle-related matters on your behalf. This may include:
Buying or selling a vehicle
Transferring ownership
Renewing vehicle registration
Managing traffic fines and related procedures
This type of POA is commonly used when the vehicle owner is outside the UAE or unable to visit the relevant authority in person. To avoid delays, the document should clearly identify the vehicle and specify the powers being granted.
Regardless of which type of POA you are registering, these rules apply across the UAE:
The document must be in Arabic or in a bilingual Arabic-English format
It must be notarized by an authorized UAE authority, either Dubai Courts, ADJD, or the UAE Ministry of Justice e-notary platform
The principal must be of legal age and of sound mind at the time of signing
The POA can be revoked at any time by the principal through a formal written notice, notarized and communicated to the agent
In practice, these requirements ensure that every Power of Attorney in the UAE is legally valid, clearly understood, and enforceable when needed. This reduces the risk of disputes, rejection, or delays and helps ensure that the document can be relied upon by all relevant authorities when it is required.
The type of POA you choose shapes everything: what your agent can and cannot do, how long the document remains valid, and whether it will be accepted by the authority you are dealing with. It also determines how it will be interpreted and enforced in real situations, especially when submitted to banks, courts, or government authorities.
If you are unsure of the requirements or how to structure your Power of Attorney in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, or other emirates in the UAE, it is always better to seek professional guidance to ensure the document is correctly drafted and legally valid.
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