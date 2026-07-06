How Nicole Junkermann is investing in football as digital infrastructure

"People often talk about football as content," says Junkermann. "Increasingly, I think of it as infrastructure. It creates communities, trust, identity and attention. Entire businesses can be built on top of that foundation."

At first glance, comparing football with infrastructure may seem unusual. Infrastructure is traditionally associated with roads, railways, airports, telecommunications networks and power grids ? systems that enable economic activity and allow societies to function. Their value comes not simply from what they are, but from what they make possible.

Football is beginning to operate in much the same way.

For much of the past three decades, the industry's commercial model was built around a relatively simple relationship. Leagues and competitions sold media rights. Broadcasters paid for access to audiences. Sponsors followed viewers. Revenue flowed through a well-understood chain.

That model still exists, but it is no longer where all of the value resides.

Today's fans experience football through a far broader range of channels than previous generations. They follow creators on YouTube and TikTok, listen to podcasts, participate in WhatsApp groups, engage with online fan communities and consume an almost constant stream of football-related content across multiple platforms. The match remains the central event, but it increasingly serves as the catalyst for a much larger ecosystem of activity.