How to Set Realistic Performance Expectations When a Partner Is Managing the Campaigns

It is completely natural to want immediate validation after you sign a contract and hand over your budget. You want to see traffic spikes and a flood of new leads within the first forty-eight hours. In reality, the first few weeks of a managed campaign are almost entirely quiet. Your partner needs this critical window to conduct audits, set up tracking pixels, and clean up historical errors.

If you press them for major performance data during this onboarding phase, you force them to focus on defensive reporting instead of deep strategy. True momentum takes time to build. It won’t be beneficial to rush the launch phase. This usually leads to sloppy execution.