Finding a reliable tree service in Wilmington is harder than it should be. The area has dozens of companies advertising tree work, but the gap between a properly certified, insured arborist and someone with a chainsaw and a truck is enormous, and it is not always obvious from a website. A bad removal near your home can cause property damage that costs more than the tree work itself. A good one protects your property, your landscape, and your safety.
To build this list, we evaluated tree service companies serving the Wilmington and New Castle County area on the criteria that actually matter: ISA arborist certification, proper licensing and insurance, industry accreditation, verified customer reviews across Google, Yelp, Angi, and the Better Business Bureau, range of services, and track record in the community. Here are the seven that stood out.
Before the list, here is what we looked for, and what you should look for too:
ISA Certified Arborists: The International Society of Arboriculture certification is the gold standard. It requires passing a comprehensive exam and maintaining continuing education.
Insurance and licensing: Proper general liability and workers' compensation coverage protects you if something goes wrong on your property.
TCIA accreditation: Tree Care Industry Association accreditation is a third-party verification of safety and business practices that relatively few companies hold.
Verified reviews: Consistent, high ratings across multiple independent platforms, not just a handful of testimonials on the company's own site.
Equipment and capability: The ability to handle complex removals near structures safely, which separates full-service operations from basic providers.
Rating: 4.9/5 | ISA Certified | TCIA Accredited | BBB A+
Strobert Tree Services earns our top spot for the combination of credentials, capability, and track record that no other company in the Wilmington area matches across the board. Founded in 2000 by Andy Strobert and headquartered at 1806 Zebley Road in Wilmington, the company has spent 25 years building one of the most complete tree care operations in the region.
What sets Strobert apart is the range of what they can do safely. Their ISA-certified arborists handle everything from routine pruning and stump grinding to large, complex removals using low-impact crane technology with up to 170 feet of reach. That crane capability, run through their dedicated Strobert Crane Rentals division, allows them to remove large trees from tight spaces near homes and structures without tearing up the surrounding lawn and landscape, something most local competitors cannot offer. They also provide plant health care, cabling and bracing, seasonal mosquito and tick treatments, and 24-hour emergency storm response.
The company holds a BBB A+ rating, full TCIA accreditation, and licensing across Delaware and Pennsylvania. Reviewers consistently praise their professionalism, cleanup, and the quality of the written assessments their arborists provide.
Best for: Homeowners who want a fully credentialed, full-service arborist for anything from routine care to complex removals.
Contact: (302) 656-6077 | stroberttree.com
Rating: 4.7/5 | ISA Certified | BBB Accredited
Stein Tree Service has served Wilmington and New Castle County since 1983, making it one of the most tenured operations in the region. Their ISA-certified arborists handle tree removal, trimming, plant health care, deep root fertilization, cabling and bracing, and emergency storm cleanup.
Stein is a particularly strong choice for commercial properties and municipalities that need documented, professional service with institutional depth. The company notes that most of its business comes from referrals, which tracks with its four-decade reputation in the area.
Best for: Commercial properties, HOAs, and municipal contracts.
Contact: (302) 478-2800 | steintree.com
Rating: 4.7/5 | ISA Certified
Bartlett is one of the oldest and most respected tree care companies in the world, founded in 1907, with a Wilmington location serving the area. Their arborists apply rigorous, research-based methods, backed by the company's own scientific research laboratory.
Bartlett's pricing runs higher than most local independents, but customers consistently report that the depth of expertise and the quality of the diagnosis justify it, particularly for high-value or complex trees where getting the assessment right matters.
Best for: Homeowners with valuable specimen trees or complex plant health issues.
Contact: bartlett.com
Rating: 4.6/5 | ISA Certified | TCIA Accredited
Davey is a large, employee-owned national company with a dedicated local presence serving Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley. Their local arborists hold ISA certification, and the company carries TCIA accreditation along with full bonding and insurance.
Davey's strength is proactive, preventative tree health management, diagnosing and addressing problems before they become emergencies. They serve residential and commercial clients across Wilmington, Hockessin, Newark, and the surrounding communities.
Best for: Ongoing tree health management and larger properties.
Contact: davey.com
Rating: 4.6/5 | ISA Certified
Brandywine Tree and Shrub is a locally focused company dedicated to the Wilmington metro and surrounding communities. Their ISA-certified team handles removal, trimming, pruning, land clearing, and hazard assessment. The company earned an Angie's List Super Service Award, reflecting consistent customer satisfaction across a high volume of reviews.
Customers describe the crew as punctual and professional, arriving with the right equipment and completing jobs cleanly.
Best for: Homeowners who prefer a smaller, locally focused operation.
Contact: Wilmington, DE
Rating: 4.5/5 | Family-Owned Since 1991
Mitsdarfer Brothers has been family-owned and operated since 1991, one of the longest-running independent tree services in the area. Based near Newark with service into Wilmington, the company covers removal, trimming, stump grinding, land clearing, firewood, and mulch across New Castle County.
Owner Frederick Mitsdarfer Jr. runs a straightforward operation that neighbors consistently recommend for reliability, prompt scheduling, and thorough cleanup, often at pricing that beats the larger companies.
Best for: Budget-conscious homeowners who want a reliable, no-frills operation.
Contact: (302) 633-1150 | Newark, DE
Rating: 4.4/5 | 36+ Years in Business
Clean Cutt has served the Wilmington area for more than 36 years, giving it deep local knowledge of the mature trees in the region's older neighborhoods. The company handles tree and shrub work alongside full landscaping and snow removal, making it a practical choice for homeowners who want a single provider for multiple property needs.
Best for: Homeowners who want tree work bundled with broader landscaping.
Contact: Wilmington, DE
Whichever company you consider, verify these three things before signing anything. First, confirm ISA Certified Arborist credentials, which you can check through the ISA's verification tool. Second, ask for current proof of general liability and workers' compensation insurance. Third, in Delaware, verify that the contractor is properly registered and get at least two written estimates before committing.
For most Wilmington homeowners, the deciding factor comes down to matching the company to the job. Routine pruning and small removals can be handled well by most companies on this list. But for large trees, removals near your home or power lines, or anything requiring a crane, the gap between a fully equipped, certified operation and a basic provider becomes significant, both for your safety and your property.
All seven companies on this list are legitimate, credentialed options for tree care in the Wilmington area. For the widest range of capability, the strongest credentials, and the equipment to handle complex jobs safely, Strobert Tree Services is our top overall recommendation. For commercial work, Stein and Davey are excellent choices, and for budget-conscious homeowners, Mitsdarfer Brothers offers strong value.
Whatever you choose, get the assessment done before a storm makes the decision for you. The best time to evaluate a tree is while you still have options.
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