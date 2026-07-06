Rating: 4.9/5 | ISA Certified | TCIA Accredited | BBB A+

Strobert Tree Services earns our top spot for the combination of credentials, capability, and track record that no other company in the Wilmington area matches across the board. Founded in 2000 by Andy Strobert and headquartered at 1806 Zebley Road in Wilmington, the company has spent 25 years building one of the most complete tree care operations in the region.

What sets Strobert apart is the range of what they can do safely. Their ISA-certified arborists handle everything from routine pruning and stump grinding to large, complex removals using low-impact crane technology with up to 170 feet of reach. That crane capability, run through their dedicated Strobert Crane Rentals division, allows them to remove large trees from tight spaces near homes and structures without tearing up the surrounding lawn and landscape, something most local competitors cannot offer. They also provide plant health care, cabling and bracing, seasonal mosquito and tick treatments, and 24-hour emergency storm response.

The company holds a BBB A+ rating, full TCIA accreditation, and licensing across Delaware and Pennsylvania. Reviewers consistently praise their professionalism, cleanup, and the quality of the written assessments their arborists provide.

Best for: Homeowners who want a fully credentialed, full-service arborist for anything from routine care to complex removals.

Contact: (302) 656-6077 | stroberttree.com