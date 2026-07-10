Can You Use an Agency to Manage Your Office Space?

Office management is not just about fixing problems. It is also about making sure your workspace is being used effectively.

According to Pilcher London, a company that specialises in office lettings in London, they mention how they can review the layout of an office space and recommend changes that improve productivity, collaboration and employee comfort. This could include redesigning workstations, creating breakout areas or making better use of underused meeting rooms.

With hybrid working becoming more common, many businesses no longer need the same amount of desk space they once did. A professional review can help you adapt your office to suit changing working patterns.

Research by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development found that around 40% of UK employees work in a hybrid way, showing how workplace needs continue to evolve.