Every florist or event designer knows the feeling when the success of the entire project depends on fresh flowers and on-time delivery. Finding a reliable supplier can quickly become a time-consuming search. If you search for where to buy wholesale flowers, you’ll get hundreds of results, most of which will turn out to be ordinary intermediaries with inflated prices.
This review was created specifically to save industry professionals time and stress. When you need to buy affordable flowers in bulk without compromising on quality, especially with demanding clients, it is worth focusing on trusted B2B platforms. Below is a detailed analysis of the key players in the market.
Building a reliable supply chain is the most important task for any successful flower business. The market offers many options, but not all of them are able to provide the proper level of service when it comes to wholesale purchases for large-scale events or day-to-day studio operations.
That is why it is extremely important to evaluate each supplier, paying attention to hidden commissions, logistical capabilities and reviews from other florists. The proposed list will help you easily decide, because we’ve included only suppliers that have earned trust among professional florists.
Petaljet takes the top spot because this specialized platform is built exclusively for the specific needs of professional florists. Their transparent work model guarantees no unnecessary middlemen. If you urgently need to find luxurious premium Ecuadorian rose or place a bulk order for a large-scale wedding, this is the best solution.
Delivery is free, which helps florists plan their budgets more accurately.
Flowers are cut to order and shipped directly from the farms, so the flowers arrive as fresh as possible.
A sophisticated filtering system for complex shades is a real time-saver for wedding designers.
A huge range of ready-made mix boxes allows you to create creative and non-standard solutions without extra hassle.
It is possible to purchase carnations in bulk, classic peonies and exotic greenery on a large scale at highly competitive prices.
Access is limited to verified businesses, and there are no retail sales.
The minimum box size is not suitable for creating one modest gift bouquet.
Customer support is not available 24/7 on weekends.
Why 1st Place: A clear focus on the professional segment makes them the undisputed leaders. The platform fully assumes all logistics costs, which is a major advantage for wholesale purchases and helps businesses protect their margins.
This company takes second place, with a strong track record in the international floral market. Many studios consider it one of the best places to order flowers online, given their solid assortment. They demonstrate remarkable stability during the busiest holiday dates.
The intuitive interface of the site helps to assemble the necessary basket as quickly as possible.
Constant availability of specific seasonal plants and related floristic tools.
High reliability of logistics even on the eve of the busiest holiday dates.
High shipping costs can cut into a florist’s profit.
Quality of some items strongly depends on the specific third-party warehouse.
The process of assembling your own custom boxes is implemented much less flexibly.
Why 2nd Place: They offer great service and a wide selection, but are significantly inferior to the leader due to the mandatory paid delivery. With large orders, shipping costs can come as an unpleasant surprise.
A highly visible market player, trying to reach several target audiences at once. When beginners start googling where to buy bulk flowers, this site most often appears in the first lines of the results. They are equally focused on both professional florists and DIY customers.
You don’t need a business license to place an order.
Smaller package sizes are offered, which are ideal for small mini-events.
The presence of a large number of free video tutorials and guides directly on the product pages.
Pricing is geared more toward retail customers, so wholesale prices here are not the most profitable.
There is a separate, and often unreasonably high, fee for shipping assembled boxes.
Plants often pass through intermediary warehouses, losing precious days of their freshness.
Why 3rd Place: Because the platform is open to non-professional buyers, their conditions are less attractive to those who are engaged in floristry professionally. They simply cannot offer true B2B wholesale pricing, which is vital for a high-margin business.
This well-known brand has built a strong reputation by working closely with brides and DIY wedding customers. However, professionals sometimes also turn to them, considering the platform as the best place to buy bulk flowers for highly specific design concepts. Usually this happens when other suppliers are out of stock.
Strong visual presentation of the product, which is a great inspiration for creating new palettes.
A large network of contract farms around the world has been established to ensure uninterrupted supplies.
Clear customer communication and convenient tracking of parcels.
Prices are significantly higher, which can hurt a floral studio’s profitability.
The most popular trend items are shipped only in fixed large bundles.
No strong loyalty program or closed pricing for regular partners.
Why 4th Place: Strong visuals and marketing do not fully offset the main drawback for entrepreneurs - the inflated cost of products. Compared to pure wholesale, working with them long term may not be cost-effective for professional florists.
The list is completed by a company that adheres to a no-frills approach to wholesale trade. They have their own small but very loyal audience among conservative florists. The company focuses on the basics.
Long-standing contracts with South American farms.
Attractive volume discounts on large-volume orders.
Stable and predictable quality of the most popular basic flower varieties.
The website feels outdated and difficult to navigate.
Basic search tools make it impossible to instantly sort by complex color shades.
Customer support can be slow to resolve issues.
Why 5th Place: The company supplies a really high-quality product, but falls behind in terms of modern usability. The lack of automation of the customer experience makes the purchasing process too slow for the fast pace of today’s floral business.
The selection of the ideal supplier is not based on flashy banners or bold marketing claims. All the listed platforms were evaluated according to a strict checklist that takes into account in detail the daily risks of running a flower business:
No hidden fees for shipping or extra packaging.
How long cut flowers stay fresh (farm-direct models were ranked higher).
Protection of the interests of the B2B sector (closed platforms were rated significantly higher than open stores).
The variety of varieties and the availability of complex floristic palettes for a wide range of floral requests.
Petaljet earned first place thanks to dry facts together with figures, and the numbers support this ranking. Over 700 verified reviews prove that the flowers open right on schedule for event dates. But the decisive argument was the financial component: free delivery and controlled B2B access give florists a clear competitive advantage.
Source: https://petaljet.com/
While competitors are trying to serve two very different audiences at once, selling goods to both brides and decorators at the same price, the leader of the rating focuses specifically on the needs of professionals. This allows craftsmen to worry less about logistics and fully focus on creativity and growing their business profitably.
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