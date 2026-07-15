How Smart Businesses Are Replacing Email Campaigns With WhatsApp Broadcasts (And What It Actually Costs)

You’ve spent years building that email list. You craft the perfect subject line, hit send, and then… silence. Emails' open rates average around 31% as of 2026, while WhatsApp messages hit an insane 98% open rate. And if someone does open your email, they’ll probably click away.

WhatsApp? A 45–60% click-through rate blows email’s 3–5% out of the water. Even more striking: 66% of consumers who start a WhatsApp chat go on to buy. That’s not just a channel shift — it’s a conversion machine waiting to be turned on.

The timing couldn’t be better. WhatsApp now sits at over 3 billion monthly active users (Backlinko), and Meta’s July 2025 move to straightforward per‑message pricing makes costs predictable for the first time.

No more mysterious conversation-window math. In this article, we’ll break down exactly what a WhatsApp broadcast really costs per delivered message and walk through the four operational moves you need to migrate a campaign segment from email — without torching your hard‑won opt‑ins.