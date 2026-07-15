Nicholas Iarrapino Supports Client Service Growth at the Fischman Azar Group

Nicholas Iarrapino serves as a Senior Registered Client Associate with the Fischman Azar Group, a Fort Lee, New Jersey-based wealth management team with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.
His role places him on the client service and operational side of a growing advisory practice that works with senior executives, individuals and families on investment planning and broader wealth management needs.
The Fischman Azar Group recently expanded its client service team through the addition of seven new Client Associates. David Bar David, Jonathan Jacoby, Benjamin Matthew, Moshe Isaacson, Eitan Sklar, Aharon Wieden and Shalom Kadosh have joined the practice to support day-to-day client relationships and operational service.
For Iarrapino, who already serves in a senior registered client associate role, the expansion adds further depth to the team responsible for supporting clients and the group's financial advisors.
Iarrapino supports clients' financial goals and administrative needs as part of the Fischman Azar Group's wider service model.
The practice emphasizes investment planning and a boutique client experience. While advisors focus on areas including investment strategy, executive compensation and wealth planning, client service professionals help support the ongoing communication and administrative work involved in managing client relationships.
Iarrapino's role sits within that structure, helping provide support around the practical needs that arise throughout the client relationship.
The Fischman Azar Group works with clients whose financial circumstances may involve executive compensation, estate and legacy planning strategies, education planning and lending and liquidity needs through Wells Fargo affiliates. Supporting these relationships can require continued coordination and client service alongside the advisory work itself.
Iarrapino graduated from Rutgers University with a major in finance and a minor in psychology.
He began his career as an Investment Specialist at Merrill Edge before joining the Fischman Azar Group.
His education and early career experience provided a background in finance and investment-related client support. At the Fischman Azar Group, Iarrapino now applies that experience as a Senior Registered Client Associate.
His work includes helping support clients' financial goals while managing administrative needs within the broader advisory relationship.
The addition of seven new Client Associates represents a significant expansion of the Fischman Azar Group's client service capacity.
David Bar David, Jonathan Jacoby, Benjamin Matthew, Moshe Isaacson, Eitan Sklar, Aharon Wieden and Shalom Kadosh each joined the team as Client Associates.
The new team members support day-to-day client relationships and operational service. Their arrival builds on the existing client support structure that includes Iarrapino in a senior registered role.
As the advisory practice grows, the expanded team provides additional support for communication, administrative matters and ongoing client needs.
Iarrapino works alongside a group of financial advisors led by Alexander "Sandy" Fischman and Shalom Azar.
Fischman founded the practice in 2015 and partnered with Azar in 2019. He specializes in stock compensation strategies, corporate benefits and customized wealth planning and was named a 2024 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor, Best-In-State.
Azar is a Senior Financial Advisor and co-founder of the Fischman Azar Group. He works primarily with senior executives at publicly traded companies and focuses on tax-efficient executive compensation strategies, trust and estate planning strategies, legacy planning and broader wealth management.
The advisory team also includes Solomon Tobal and Tomer Mizrahi.
Tobal advises clients on customized investment strategies and brings experience in relationship management and pre-IPO investments.
Mizrahi specializes in equity compensation management, investment planning, estate planning strategies and overall wealth management. He graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in finance.
Iarrapino's client service role supports the work of this wider team and the ongoing needs of the group's clients.
The Fischman Azar Group transitioned to Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in 2025.
The team operates through Wells Fargo FiNet, the independent advisor channel of Wells Fargo Advisors. Within that structure, the practice has continued developing its investment planning and client service model.
The recent addition of seven Client Associates strengthens the operational side of the group as its advisory team continues working with clients on a range of financial planning and wealth management needs.
For Iarrapino, the expansion represents the growth of a client service structure in which he already holds a senior role.
The Fischman Azar Group is located at 2200 Fletcher Avenue, Suite 701, in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
As a Senior Registered Client Associate, Nicholas Iarrapino supports clients' financial goals and administrative needs within the practice. His Rutgers University background, earlier experience at Merrill Edge and current work with the Fischman Azar Group form part of his experience in financial services and client support.
With the addition of seven new Client Associates, Iarrapino is now part of an expanded service team supporting the continued growth of the Fischman Azar Group at Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.
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