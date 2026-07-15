Nicholas Iarrapino Supports Client Service Growth at the Fischman Azar Group

Nicholas Iarrapino serves as a Senior Registered Client Associate with the Fischman Azar Group, a Fort Lee, New Jersey-based wealth management team with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

His role places him on the client service and operational side of a growing advisory practice that works with senior executives, individuals and families on investment planning and broader wealth management needs.

The Fischman Azar Group recently expanded its client service team through the addition of seven new Client Associates. David Bar David, Jonathan Jacoby, Benjamin Matthew, Moshe Isaacson, Eitan Sklar, Aharon Wieden and Shalom Kadosh have joined the practice to support day-to-day client relationships and operational service.

For Iarrapino, who already serves in a senior registered client associate role, the expansion adds further depth to the team responsible for supporting clients and the group's financial advisors.