Shalom Azar's Executive Wealth Planning Focus at the Growing Fischman Azar Group

Shalom Azar is helping lead the continued growth of the Fischman Azar Group, a Fort Lee, New Jersey-based wealth management practice with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.
The group recently expanded its team with seven new Client Associates: David Bar David, Jonathan Jacoby, Benjamin Matthew, Moshe Isaacson, Eitan Sklar, Aharon Wieden and Shalom Kadosh. The additions increase the practice's client service and operational capacity as the team continues to work with senior executives, individuals and families.
For Azar, a Senior Financial Advisor and co-founder of the Fischman Azar Group, the expansion supports a practice built around clients whose financial circumstances can involve multiple interconnected planning needs.
Azar works primarily with senior executives at publicly traded companies. His areas of focus include tax-efficient executive compensation strategies, trust and estate planning strategies, legacy planning and broader wealth management.
Executive financial planning can involve a combination of compensation, investments and long-term financial priorities. Within the Fischman Azar Group, Azar's work is part of a broader planning model that considers these different areas together.
The practice also provides support around education planning and, through Wells Fargo affiliates, lending and liquidity needs.
This focus aligns with the group's wider work with clients who may require guidance that extends beyond traditional investment planning. The Fischman Azar Group emphasizes a boutique service experience and customized planning based on each client's financial circumstances and goals.
Azar began his career at Merrill Lynch and partnered with Alexander "Sandy" Fischman in 2019.
Fischman had founded the practice in 2015. The partnership between Fischman and Azar helped establish the foundation for what would become the Fischman Azar Group, with the team later expanding its advisory and client service capabilities.
Fischman specializes in stock compensation strategies, corporate benefits and customized wealth planning. He was named a 2024 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisor, Best-In-State.
Azar's focus on senior executives and executive compensation complements Fischman's work in stock compensation and corporate benefits. Together, their areas of work form an important part of the group's approach to wealth management and investment planning.
The Fischman Azar Group transitioned to Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in 2025.
The group operates through Wells Fargo FiNet, the independent advisor channel of Wells Fargo Advisors. Within that structure, the practice continues to emphasize investment planning and a boutique client service model.
The move provided the group with a platform for its continued development while maintaining its focus on customized financial guidance.
The latest addition of seven Client Associates represents another stage in the team's growth. The new hires support day-to-day client relationships and operational service, increasing the resources available to the group's advisors and clients.
In addition to Azar and Fischman, the Fischman Azar Group includes Financial Advisors Solomon Tobal and Tomer Mizrahi.
Tobal advises clients on customized investment strategies and brings experience in relationship management and pre-IPO investments.
Mizrahi specializes in equity compensation management, investment planning, estate planning strategies and overall wealth management. He graduated from Rutgers University with a degree in finance.
Nicholas Iarrapino serves as a Senior Registered Client Associate. A Rutgers University graduate with a major in finance and a minor in psychology, Iarrapino began his career as an Investment Specialist at Merrill Edge. His work with the Fischman Azar Group includes supporting clients' financial goals and administrative needs.
The addition of David Bar David, Jonathan Jacoby, Benjamin Matthew, Moshe Isaacson, Eitan Sklar, Aharon Wieden and Shalom Kadosh further expands the client associate side of the practice.
The Fischman Azar Group is located at 2200 Fletcher Avenue, Suite 701, in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
As the team continues to grow, Azar remains closely involved in the group's work with senior executives and clients navigating executive compensation, estate and legacy planning strategies and broader wealth management needs.
The expansion of the client service team gives the practice additional operational support as Azar and the wider advisory group continue developing the Fischman Azar Group within Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.