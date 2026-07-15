Shalom Azar's Executive Wealth Planning Focus at the Growing Fischman Azar Group

Shalom Azar is helping lead the continued growth of the Fischman Azar Group, a Fort Lee, New Jersey-based wealth management practice with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

The group recently expanded its team with seven new Client Associates: David Bar David, Jonathan Jacoby, Benjamin Matthew, Moshe Isaacson, Eitan Sklar, Aharon Wieden and Shalom Kadosh. The additions increase the practice's client service and operational capacity as the team continues to work with senior executives, individuals and families.

For Azar, a Senior Financial Advisor and co-founder of the Fischman Azar Group, the expansion supports a practice built around clients whose financial circumstances can involve multiple interconnected planning needs.