The Rise of Print on Demand: What It Is and Why Everyone Is Talking About It

Print on demand is a fulfillment method where products are only created after a customer places an order. There is no inventory sitting in a warehouse. There is no minimum order quantity. You upload your design, connect it to your store, and when someone buys — the product gets printed, packed, and shipped directly to them.

The whole process happens without you ever touching the product.

This model works across a wide range of items — t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, tote bags, phone cases, posters, and more. But it has found its strongest following in the custom apparel space, where creativity and demand go hand in hand.