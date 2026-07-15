What to Look for When Hiring a Home Cleaning Service for the First Time

The most important due diligence step before hiring any cleaning service is verifying that the company carries appropriate insurance and, if they employ staff directly rather than using independent contractors, workers compensation coverage. This matters because cleaners work in your home with access to your belongings, and in the event of accidental damage or an injury that occurs on your property, the presence or absence of proper insurance determines whether you are protected or potentially exposed to liability that was not yours to bear.

A reputable cleaning company carries general liability insurance that covers accidental damage to client property and provides a certificate of insurance on request without hesitation or qualification. A company that deflects this question, cannot produce documentation promptly, or uses the insurance question as an opportunity to justify a lower price through reduced coverage is a company whose operational standards are worth questioning more broadly before committing to work with them.

Background checks on cleaning staff are the second verification priority. The people cleaning your home have access to everything in it, and a company that does not perform background checks on its employees before sending them into client homes is not taking the responsibility of that access seriously. Ask directly whether background checks are performed, what they cover, and how recently they were conducted for the specific team members who will be assigned to your home.