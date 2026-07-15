What You Need to Know Before You Book Long-Distance Movers

A long-distance move usually starts with a hopeful search: a better home, a new job, a different pace of life, or a fresh start in a new city.
Then the practical side arrives.
Who will handle the furniture you saved for years to buy?
What happens if the truck is delayed?
Why did one company quote half the price of another?
And how do you know whether the person on the phone is a real mover, a broker, or just someone trying to win your deposit?
That is why booking long distance movers should never be a rushed decision.
Most moving problems do not begin on moving day. They begin when people accept vague estimates, skip license checks, or choose the lowest quote without asking what is actually included.
So before you choose a mover, here are some things you must do to make your move smooth and stress-free.
Not every move is the same. A move across town is very different from a move from New York to Florida, California to Texas, or Chicago to Denver.
A long-distance move usually involves more planning because distance affects:
Pricing
Delivery windows
Insurance and valuation
Crew scheduling
Truck space
Storage needs
State or federal moving rules
If your move crosses state lines, you are hiring a company that must follow federal interstate moving rules. FMCSA states that interstate movers must be registered with the federal government and have a U.S. DOT number.
A good mover should be able to explain:
Whether they are a carrier, broker, or both
Who will actually transport your belongings
Whether your shipment may be transferred between trucks
How pickup and delivery windows work
What happens if your items arrive late
What protection applies if something is lost or damaged
One of the biggest mistakes people make is asking, “How much do movers cost?” and expecting one simple number.
There is no universal price because long-distance moving depends on distance, shipment size, labor, packing, access conditions, time of year, and extra services.
The data below shows typical long-distance moving ranges rising sharply as distance increases:
Before you request quotes, use a Moving Cost Calculator to get an estimate based on your moving details. It will give you a rough idea of your moving budget.
A moving company estimate is not just a casual price conversation. For interstate household goods moves, FMCSA says movers must provide written estimates, and verbal quotes are not official estimates.
The written estimate should include transportation, accessorial, and advanced charges, and it should be dated and signed by both you and the mover.
Here is the simple version:
Also, remember the "110 percent rule." FMCSA explains that movers are required by law to deliver goods for no more than 10% above the price of a non-binding estimate at delivery.
For example: If your non-binding estimate is $5,000, the mover generally cannot demand more than $5,500 at delivery to release your goods. But if you added services or extra items, additional charges may still apply according to the contract.
Online reviews matter, but licensing comes first.
FMCSA’s mover search tool allows consumers to review registered interstate movers, including headquarters location, contact information, registration status, business type, complaint information, and safety information.
This is especially important when comparing out of state moving companies because a polished website does not always mean a company is properly authorized.
Before you book, verify:
U.S. DOT number
Motor carrier authority, if applicable
Company name and address
Insurance status
Complaint history
Whether the company is a carrier, broker, or freight forwarder
Reviews can help, but only if you read them carefully.
Do not just look at the star rating. Look for patterns in the actual comments. A mover with a few negative reviews is not automatically bad, but repeated complaints about the same issues deserve attention.
When scanning moving company reviews, watch for repeated mentions of:
Late pickup or delivery
Poor communication
Damaged furniture
Missing items
Price increases after loading
Crews arriving unprepared
Difficulty filing claims
Belongings being held until extra payment is made
For a broader comparison, My Good Movers can help you review mover options, compare services, and look at customer feedback in one place.
Moving scams are real, and they are not always obvious at first. Before booking the best long distance moving companies, watch for these red flags:
“If the company is vague before it has your belongings, it will probably be harder to deal with after it has them.”
Many people assume “the mover has insurance” means everything is fully covered.
Not exactly.
For interstate moves, FMCSA explains that movers offer two main levels of liability: Full Value Protection and Released Value.
Full Value Protection is more comprehensive and may increase the cost of the move.
Released Value is included at no additional charge, but limits the mover's liability to no more than 60 cents per pound per article.
For example: A 30-pound designer chair worth $1,200 is damaged. Under Released Value, the mover’s liability may be only $18.
Here is a quick comparison:
A lower estimate can be tempting, especially when moving expenses are already high. But a mover’s value is not only the price on the quote.
Compare each company using this simple framework:
Before you sign the agreement, ask direct questions. A reputable mover should not be annoyed by them.
Use this list:
Are you a carrier, broker, or both?
Will your company physically transport my belongings?
What is your U.S. DOT number?
Is this estimate binding or non-binding?
What services are included in this price?
What could increase the final cost?
Do you charge for stairs, elevators, long carries, or shuttle trucks?
What is the pickup and delivery window?
How will I receive updates during transit?
What valuation coverage is included?
How do damage claims work?
What happens if my delivery is delayed?
Can I see the bill of lading before moving day?
Even the best mover needs your cooperation.
Before the crew arrives:
Take photos of valuable furniture and electronics
Create your own inventory list
Separate passports, jewelry, medications, financial documents, and irreplaceable items
Label boxes by room
Confirm parking and elevator reservations
Measure tight doorways, staircases, and hallways
Ask building management about move-in or move-out rules
Keep copies of your estimate, bill of lading, and inventory
A small amount of preparation can prevent major confusion.
For example, if your apartment building requires a certificate of insurance and the mover does not know until moving morning, your entire schedule could be delayed. If your new neighborhood requires a shuttle truck because a large moving trailer cannot access the street, that could affect cost.
Long-distance movers usually cost between $2,000 and $10,000+, depending on distance, home size, shipment weight, packing services, and moving date.
Book long-distance movers at least 4–8 weeks before your move. During peak moving season, book earlier to secure better availability and pricing.
Check the company’s license, U.S. DOT number, insurance, written estimate, customer reviews, service details, and cancellation policy before booking.
Some estimates are binding, while others are non-binding. Always ask which type you are receiving and get the estimate in writing before signing.
The biggest red flag is a mover that refuses to provide a written estimate, demands a large cash deposit, or asks you to sign blank documents.
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