Home Additions vs Moving: Which Option Actually Makes More Financial Sense

The sticker price of a larger home is the most obvious cost of moving, but it is far from the only one. Real estate transaction costs on both the sale and the purchase side of a move consume a significant percentage of the total transaction value in fees, commissions, and closing costs that buyers and sellers each bear in different proportions depending on local market conventions.

Selling a home involves real estate agent commissions that typically represent five to six percent of the sale price, which on a three hundred thousand dollar home represents fifteen to eighteen thousand dollars paid from the sale proceeds before the seller receives a dollar. Staging, pre-sale repairs, and preparation costs add further to the selling expense. On the purchase side, closing costs including loan origination fees, title insurance, inspections, and prepaid escrow items typically represent two to five percent of the purchase price, adding another ten to fifteen thousand dollars in immediate transaction costs on a four hundred thousand dollar purchase.

Beyond transaction costs, moving itself is expensive, both in direct moving service costs and in the replacement of items that do not transfer well or do not fit the new home. Window treatments, appliances, and built-in furniture that were customized for the previous home rarely translate directly, creating replacement costs that accumulate quickly and are rarely budgeted fully before the decision to move is made.