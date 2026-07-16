Sell Your Business in Raleigh: What Owners Should Know Before Listing

The numbers behind Raleigh's growth are hard to ignore. The Raleigh-Cary metro area has grown 10.2% since 2020, now sitting around 1.6 million people, while the Durham-Chapel Hill metro grew 6.6% over the same period. North Carolina has been named the top state for business by CNBC three times in the past four years, and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina reported dozens of major project wins and billions in capital investment last year alone, with much of that activity concentrated in the Triangle.

Research Triangle Park itself remains the anchor of that growth — a 7,000-acre research hub home to more than 300 companies generating roughly $6 billion in research annually. Apple, Google, and Microsoft have all made billion-dollar-plus commitments to campuses in the area, and that kind of corporate investment tends to pull in a steady stream of executives, engineers, and professionals looking for their next move — some of whom become business buyers themselves.

Buyer demand for owner-operated businesses across Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill has stayed strong through 2025 and into 2026, driven directly by this population and job growth, making the Triangle one of the more active acquisition markets in the Southeast right now.