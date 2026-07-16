Tony McChrystal, Pavesen: The Illusion of the Global Executive

Many executives still assume that search results present a universal version of their professional history. Increasingly, that is not how digital discovery works. Search engines and AI-driven answer tools surface information differently depending on geography, language, publication authority and local relevance.

Research into search personalisation and regional ranking behaviour has repeatedly demonstrated that people searching for the same individual in different jurisdictions are often presented with very different pictures of who that person is and what they represent.

This difference is often more ordinary than executives expect and therefore easier to overlook. A profile that appears comprehensive in one market may simply appear incomplete in another. Industry publications that dominate conversations in one region may have little readership elsewhere. Conference appearances, commentary and professional affiliations that carry immediate recognition at home may fail to surface at all in another jurisdiction's information environment.

The result is not necessarily reputational damage but something quieter and, in some ways, more difficult to identify: the absence of context. Decision-makers are left evaluating an executive without the surrounding signals that normally communicate authority, credibility and familiarity. In senior appointments, where confidence and predictability often matter as much as capability itself, that absence can become surprisingly influential.

What makes this particularly difficult is that invisibility rarely announces itself. An executive is unlikely to be told that their reputation failed to travel. More often, they encounter it indirectly: a slower appointment process, repeated requests for context that would have been unnecessary elsewhere, or a preference for candidates whose profiles feel more familiar to the local market. The issue is not capability or experience. It is that credibility is often built through recognition, and recognition remains surprisingly regional despite the global nature of modern business.

For executives moving between markets, this creates an uncomfortable reality. A reputation that feels well established in one region may barely register in another. Familiarity is often local, even when businesses themselves are global.