Tony McChrystal, Pavesen: The Illusion of the Global Executive

An executive who assumes their reputation travels unchanged from one market to another may be surprised by how local professional visibility has become.
Executives tend to assume that reputation moves in the same way capital, strategy and expertise do. A successful track record in one market should, in theory, create credibility in the next.
Increasingly, it does not.
A chief executive who is instantly recognisable in one jurisdiction can become effectively invisible in another. The interviews that shaped their standing, the publications that reinforced their authority and the networks that validated their expertise may carry little weight beyond the market in which they were originally built.
This creates an uncomfortable moment for many international appointments. The executive is not controversial, misunderstood or actively disliked. They are simply unknown.
Many executives still assume that search results present a universal version of their professional history. Increasingly, that is not how digital discovery works. Search engines and AI-driven answer tools surface information differently depending on geography, language, publication authority and local relevance.
Research into search personalisation and regional ranking behaviour has repeatedly demonstrated that people searching for the same individual in different jurisdictions are often presented with very different pictures of who that person is and what they represent.
This difference is often more ordinary than executives expect and therefore easier to overlook. A profile that appears comprehensive in one market may simply appear incomplete in another. Industry publications that dominate conversations in one region may have little readership elsewhere. Conference appearances, commentary and professional affiliations that carry immediate recognition at home may fail to surface at all in another jurisdiction's information environment.
The result is not necessarily reputational damage but something quieter and, in some ways, more difficult to identify: the absence of context. Decision-makers are left evaluating an executive without the surrounding signals that normally communicate authority, credibility and familiarity. In senior appointments, where confidence and predictability often matter as much as capability itself, that absence can become surprisingly influential.
What makes this particularly difficult is that invisibility rarely announces itself. An executive is unlikely to be told that their reputation failed to travel. More often, they encounter it indirectly: a slower appointment process, repeated requests for context that would have been unnecessary elsewhere, or a preference for candidates whose profiles feel more familiar to the local market. The issue is not capability or experience. It is that credibility is often built through recognition, and recognition remains surprisingly regional despite the global nature of modern business.
For executives moving between markets, this creates an uncomfortable reality. A reputation that feels well established in one region may barely register in another. Familiarity is often local, even when businesses themselves are global.
The executives who navigate international appointments most successfully tend to recognise this early. They do not assume that visibility in one market automatically creates credibility in the next. Instead, they take time to understand which publications shape opinion locally, which institutions carry authority and what information surfaces first when their name enters a search bar in a new jurisdiction. This kind of regional mapping has become a growing part of the cross-border work Pavesen does with senior leaders moving between markets.
The challenge is rarely to change the story. More often, it is simply to ensure that the story exists where it needs to be found. An executive who has spent twenty years building authority in one market can still arrive in another and discover that the signals they relied upon carry little meaning outside the environment in which they were created.
International appointments increasingly involve more than relocating expertise or leadership style. They require the transfer of professional identity across information environments that operate according to different assumptions, different sources of authority and different measures of credibility.
The executives most surprised by this are rarely those with weak reputations. More often, they are those who discover that reputation, much like trust, is built locally even when careers are lived globally.
Tony McChrystal is Founder and Managing Director of Pavesen, specialising in executive reputation, governance and leadership transitions in internationally exposed organisations.
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