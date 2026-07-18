Why Office Location Still Matters for Modern Teams

Today’s leaders recognize that location is no longer merely a real estate decision. Data from the JLL 2025 Workforce Preference Barometer reveals that while 72% of employees support hybrid models, 38% feel their current office experience fails to justify the trip.

Clearly, a company's choice of workplace location now affects hiring, employee commutes, teamwork, and client accessibility in addition to real estate. Regardless of how well the facility is constructed, a difficult-to-reach workplace can reduce attendance, limit access to talent, and impair the effectiveness of in-person interactions.

To bridge this gap, founders must stop focusing only on attendance policies and start basing offices where talent actually wants to be.

In this article, we will discuss why office location remains a crucial business choice, how it affects contemporary teams, and the practical considerations businesses should consider when selecting office space that fosters long-term growth.