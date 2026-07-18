Why Office Location Still Matters for Modern Teams

Today’s leaders recognize that location is no longer merely a real estate decision. Data from the JLL 2025 Workforce Preference Barometer reveals that while 72% of employees support hybrid models, 38% feel their current office experience fails to justify the trip.
Clearly, a company's choice of workplace location now affects hiring, employee commutes, teamwork, and client accessibility in addition to real estate. Regardless of how well the facility is constructed, a difficult-to-reach workplace can reduce attendance, limit access to talent, and impair the effectiveness of in-person interactions.
To bridge this gap, founders must stop focusing only on attendance policies and start basing offices where talent actually wants to be.
In this article, we will discuss why office location remains a crucial business choice, how it affects contemporary teams, and the practical considerations businesses should consider when selecting office space that fosters long-term growth.
Previously, businesses chose office locations based on rent and proximity to clients. Hybrid work changed this, with less frequent, more intentional commutes, and organizations now focus on whether the office provides enough value to justify the journey. Location is now a strategic decision directly impacting talent attraction, collaboration, and growth.
To choose the right office, companies must look beyond rent. They should consider factors like employee commutes, hiring, teamwork, and long-term costs to ensure sustainable growth.
Although hybrid working has altered employees' expectations regarding commuting, it hasn't completely abolished it. When the workplace offers worthwhile opportunities for teamwork, learning, or client interaction, people are typically willing to travel. However, even with flexible working arrangements in place, lengthy, unreliable, or difficult travel can deter participation.
As a result, accessibility becomes a competitive advantage. Travel friction decreases, and in-person cooperation becomes more feasible when offices are located near major road networks, reliable public transport, or bike infrastructure. To ensure that workers with diverse commuting needs can get to work easily, businesses should also consider accessibility requirements and parking availability.
The majority of workers are in favor of hybrid working, and many think that, for commuting to be worthwhile, the workplace experience still needs improvement. This demonstrates to employers the interdependence between workplace quality and accessibility. Employees are more motivated to spend time together in person than to work remotely in an easily accessible, collaborative workspace.
An office site not only dictates where people work but also affects who is willing to work there.
Businesses can access a considerably wider talent pool when their headquarters are well-connected by rail, bus, or freeway networks. Particularly in competitive labor markets where employers compete for specific talents, candidates are more inclined to explore possibilities with predictable travel times. On the other hand, offices in less connected areas may find fewer qualified candidates before hiring even begins.
Accessibility supports hybrid working patterns. If the trip is simple and dependable, employees who commute only a few days a week are frequently willing to travel farther. While preserving workplace freedom, choosing an accessible office location increases recruitment chances.
Employees rarely commute simply to complete individual tasks they could perform elsewhere. They come to the office to accomplish goals that benefit from teamwork, whether they are onboarding new coworkers, conducting workshops, resolving complex issues, or meeting clients in person.
These interactions are more productive and easier to plan when the office is conveniently located. Teams spend more time working together and less time managing challenging situations. Similarly, when the office is near major transportation hubs, airports, or city centers, clients and business partners are more likely to attend meetings, thereby simplifying travel for all parties.
This shift is reflected in JLL's report, which recommends that organizations make office time valuable by creating meaningful in-person experiences rather than relying on attendance mandates. To make the drive worthwhile, the report also suggests that businesses organize team presence to ensure that workers have opportunities to work together, learn from their peers, and improve relationships at work. All of these results support the idea that an office's accessibility and location are important factors in motivating staff to interact in person rather than work remotely.
Although rental expenses are sometimes the first number companies consider when assessing office space, they are rarely the only expense that affects long-term value.
A lower-cost office in an inconvenient location can increase recruitment expenses if fewer candidates are willing to commute. Additionally, it can contribute to increased employee turnover, higher travel expenses, longer travel times to client meetings, and reduced involvement in cooperative activities. Over time, these indirect expenses mount up and can surpass the savings from reduced rent.
Businesses should also take the environment into account. Employees' overall work experience can be enhanced and operational friction reduced by providing access to cafes, restaurants, childcare centers, financial services, and everyday conveniences. Organizations are better positioned to accommodate both worker demands and sustainable corporate growth when site decisions take broader considerations into account rather than just leasing prices.
Knowing why location is important is just half the decision. Assessing whether a location will support your firm's expansion is the next step. Businesses should evaluate a location's performance across five key categories that affect day-to-day operations and long-term growth, rather than focusing solely on rent or building aesthetics.
Map where employees live and how they travel before shortlisting an office location. Instead of relying on assumptions or personal preferences, one can identify sites accessible to the largest share of the workforce by examining commute patterns, average travel times, and transportation options.
Determine how easy it is for staff, customers, and suppliers to reach the office by air, bus, rail, or car. Well-connected sites are better suited to expanding businesses because they facilitate regional hiring, ease business travel, and are more resilient during transportation disruptions.
Prioritize locations that enhance the daily work experience through their immediate surroundings. Actively seek out established business districts that provide networking opportunities, and verify that the area offers essential amenities like cafes, restaurants, childcare, and fitness centers to simplify employees' daily routines.
According to Gensler's Global Workplace Survey 2025, you should select workplaces with convenient access to services that actively promote social interaction and employee well-being.
Pick a site that will benefit your company not just now but also in the coming three to five years. As your company grows, consider whether the neighborhood offers opportunities to adopt flexible workspace options or expand into larger office space without requiring a disruptive relocation.
Securing the most recognizable address or the lowest lease rate is no longer the main factor in choosing the ideal office location. Location is now a strategic issue affecting employee commutes, recruiting, cooperation, client accessibility, and long-term operational effectiveness as hybrid working continues to transform how organizations use their workspaces. Businesses can invest in office space that supports both present demands and future expansion by evaluating these aspects collectively.
Comparing office locations through a commercial lens can make the decision-making process far more effective, whether you're relocating, expanding, or reviewing your workplace strategy. Office Hub helps businesses evaluate flexible office space based on accessibility, business objectives, and team requirements, making it easier to identify workplaces that deliver long-term value rather than simply meeting short-term property needs.
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