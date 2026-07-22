Sergey Young, an investor and Longevity@Work Program

Most adults spend a large part of their lives at work, so the workplace naturally shapes many everyday habits. That allows employers to influence everyday habits in ways that few other environments can.

Ten years ago, workplace wellness often meant discounted gym memberships or an occasional health campaign. It was something extra, not something that stayed. That’s started to change. As careers stretch longer, companies are paying more attention to habits people can actually keep. Today, their main question is: how can employees stay healthy throughout careers that may last 40 or even 50 years?

Looking for an answer, employers have started looking at health differently. Instead of offering only gym memberships or wellness events, many now want to help employees build habits that support their health over the long term.

Longevity@Work, the project of Sergey Young, grew out of that opportunity. Instead of asking companies to reinvent their approach to employee health, the nonprofit gives them a framework built around research that already exists and habits employees can realistically adopt.

Young has also discussed burnout with Andrew Huberman, who explains it as the result of disrupted reward mechanisms in the brain rather than simply working long hours. That perspective reinforces the program's emphasis on recovery, stress management, and sustainable daily habits.