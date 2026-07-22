Businesses now talk about employee well-being and mental health as part of everyday routine. Longevity@Work was created to help employers understand what longevity science actually says, and how some of those findings can translate into practical habits at work.
Let’s see how Sergey Young’s project changes corporate environments.
Most adults spend a large part of their lives at work, so the workplace naturally shapes many everyday habits. That allows employers to influence everyday habits in ways that few other environments can.
Ten years ago, workplace wellness often meant discounted gym memberships or an occasional health campaign. It was something extra, not something that stayed. That’s started to change. As careers stretch longer, companies are paying more attention to habits people can actually keep. Today, their main question is: how can employees stay healthy throughout careers that may last 40 or even 50 years?
Looking for an answer, employers have started looking at health differently. Instead of offering only gym memberships or wellness events, many now want to help employees build habits that support their health over the long term.
Longevity@Work, the project of Sergey Young, grew out of that opportunity. Instead of asking companies to reinvent their approach to employee health, the nonprofit gives them a framework built around research that already exists and habits employees can realistically adopt.
Young has also discussed burnout with Andrew Huberman, who explains it as the result of disrupted reward mechanisms in the brain rather than simply working long hours. That perspective reinforces the program's emphasis on recovery, stress management, and sustainable daily habits.
At its core, Longevity@Work is an educational program rather than a corporate wellness package. It doesn't replace existing employee benefits, but provides practical ways to introduce longevity principles into everyday working life.
The program focuses on everyday habits and fits naturally into existing workplace learning. Businesses adopting this program can introduce core longevity ideas to their employees right at their workplaces. Employees get a clearer sense of how sleep, exercise, nutrition, and stress affect their health and how those habits add up over time.
Readers familiar with Sergey Young’s biography will recognize this focus on making longevity science accessible outside research and healthcare settings. The main goal is taking ideas that often stay within research and making them useful for a much wider audience.
Until recently, longevity wasn’t something most people came across in everyday life. It sat somewhere between research, biotech, and long-term investment ideas. Now, the topic shows up more often now, and not only in specialist contexts.
Part of that visibility comes from people who spend time explaining the field, not just investing in it. Sergey Young, an investor, has been named one of the Top 100 Longevity Leaders, and his work has appeared in many trusted media that include CNN, Forbes, Thrive Global and more.
Longevity@Work grows in the same direction. It doesn’t try to simplify the science too much or turn it into another workplace program. Instead, it puts existing knowledge into a setting where people are more likely to come back to it and actually use it.
Longevity@Work didn’t appear on its own. It sits alongside a broader set of projects where Sergey Young focuses on making longevity less theoretical and more usable. A lot of his work moves in that direction, taking ideas that usually stay within research or investment and bringing them closer to everyday life.
Alongside backing companies in the space, he has been involved in educational and nonprofit initiatives that aim to explain what longevity research actually means in practice, without turning it into something overly technical.
A lot of Young’s work circles around the same question: how to make longevity less abstract. He tends to focus on what people can actually use, not just what might be possible in the future. That shows up in different places, from public talks to his book, where he lays out the basics of the field in a way that doesn’t assume any technical background.
Workplaces keep rethinking employee well-being. This is why initiatives like Longevity@Work form the next generation of corporate wellness: with less perks, but more knowledge to help improve their long-term health. The future of longevity will depend on more than new medicines or breakthrough technologies. It will also depend on how effectively scientific knowledge reaches ordinary people.
Longevity@Work, one of the most important parts of Sergey Young’s biography, shows another side of that mission. For Young, investing has always been only one part of the equation. According to AFAR, his work has increasingly focused on helping scientific advances reach a broader audience through education, public engagement, and initiatives such as Longevity@Work.
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