Financial Wellness: How to Rebuild Your Credit and Your Confidence

We talk endlessly about physical and mental wellness, yet financial wellness rarely gets the same attention, even though it quietly shapes almost everything else. Stress about money seeps into sleep, relationships, and health, while a sense of control over your finances does the opposite. And few things dent that sense of control like a bruised credit history.

The good news is that a credit setback is rarely permanent. Whether it came from a tough stretch, a missed run of payments, or simply a thin credit history, it can be rebuilt with patience and a few deliberate habits. Here is how to take back control and, along the way, a little peace of mind.