How to Find a Plumber You Can Actually Rely On

Before anything else, check that a plumber is properly licensed, because in South Australia this is not optional. The state's Consumer and Business Services is blunt on the point: always use a licensed plumber, since unlicensed or illegal work can be done poorly, make problems worse, and even affect your insurance claims. Operating without the correct licence can carry significant penalties, and reputable tradespeople will happily show their credentials.

Verifying this is easy. You can ask to see a plumber's digital licence on their phone or tablet, and the licence itself will spell out exactly what class of work they are authorised to do. It is a two-minute check that instantly separates genuine professionals from chancers, and it is the single most important step in hiring with confidence.