From Champions to CEOs: The Athlete Entrepreneurs Building Global Business Empires

Professional sports can create enormous wealth, but the biggest fortunes rarely come from salaries or prize money alone. Many of the world's highest-earning athletes have shifted their focus from endorsement contracts to ownership. They have launched fashion labels, beverage companies, venture capital firms, and media businesses. Others have bought sports franchises or taken equity in fast-growing brands instead of accepting traditional sponsorship fees. In several cases, those business decisions have generated more wealth than their athletic careers ever did.

Most people recognize names like Jordan Brand or Teremana Tequila, but far fewer know how broad the business portfolios behind these athletes have become. That is why we compiled a complete ranking of athlete-owned brands, which compares the biggest businesses across different sports and shows how each company fits into its owner's long-term strategy.

Looking at these ventures side by side makes it much easier to understand why some athletes created lasting business empires while others relied mainly on sponsorship income.