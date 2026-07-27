From Champions to CEOs: The Athlete Entrepreneurs Building Global Business Empires

Professional sports can create enormous wealth, but the biggest fortunes rarely come from salaries or prize money alone. Many of the world's highest-earning athletes have shifted their focus from endorsement contracts to ownership. They have launched fashion labels, beverage companies, venture capital firms, and media businesses. Others have bought sports franchises or taken equity in fast-growing brands instead of accepting traditional sponsorship fees. In several cases, those business decisions have generated more wealth than their athletic careers ever did.
Most people recognize names like Jordan Brand or Teremana Tequila, but far fewer know how broad the business portfolios behind these athletes have become. That is why we compiled a complete ranking of athlete-owned brands, which compares the biggest businesses across different sports and shows how each company fits into its owner's long-term strategy.
Looking at these ventures side by side makes it much easier to understand why some athletes created lasting business empires while others relied mainly on sponsorship income.
Building a billion-dollar business takes more than global fame. The athletes at the top of this list all moved beyond endorsement income and secured ownership in companies with long-term growth. Their paths differ, but each focused on assets that continued to increase in value after their playing careers reached their peak.
These three athletes prove there is no single formula for building lasting wealth. Their businesses differ, but each strategy depends on ownership rather than endorsement fees alone:
Michael Jordan – Jordan Brand & Long-Term Royalties: Jordan set the benchmark for athlete entrepreneurship through his partnership with Nike. Jordan Brand has grown into a multi-billion-dollar business that generates several billion dollars in annual revenue, while Jordan continues to earn royalties from every sale.
His portfolio extends beyond sportswear through investments in automotive dealerships, restaurant groups, and an advisory role with DraftKings. His wealth comes from decades of ownership rather than one major business exit.
Roger Federer – Equity in On: Federer chose equity instead of another traditional sponsorship when he partnered with Swiss sportswear company On. As the company expanded globally and listed on the New York Stock Exchange, the value of his ownership stake increased substantially. Combined with major long-term agreements with Uniqlo and Rolex, Federer built one of the strongest commercial portfolios in professional tennis.
LeBron James – Media, Food and Sports Ownership: James spread his investments across several industries instead of relying on a single flagship company. The SpringHill Company reached a reported valuation of around $725 million in 2021, while his early investment in Blaze Pizza delivered significant returns as the chain expanded across the United States.
He also owns a stake in Liverpool FC through Fenway Sports Group, which gives him exposure to one of the world's most valuable football clubs.
The biggest shift in athlete business has little to do with larger sponsorship contracts. The real change came when athletes began asking for ownership instead of guaranteed payments. Equity carries more risk at the beginning, but it gives athletes a share of future growth instead of a one-time fee.
Michael Jordan's agreement with Nike remains the best-known example. Jordan Brand became one of the most profitable divisions within Nike, and his royalty payments continue to grow alongside the business. Roger Federer made a similar decision when he accepted equity in On instead of signing a standard endorsement agreement. As the company expanded worldwide, the value of his ownership increased alongside it.
LeBron James followed the same approach through Blaze Pizza. He reportedly exchanged a traditional sponsorship opportunity for an ownership position during the company's early growth. Kevin Durant has applied that strategy across dozens of investments through Thirty Five Ventures. His portfolio stretches across technology, media, and consumer businesses, which reduces dependence on a single company while creating several opportunities for long-term returns.
Alcohol and energy drinks have become one of the most profitable industries for athlete entrepreneurs. Unlike apparel or footwear, beverage brands depend on repeat purchases, which gives successful companies the chance to build steady long-term revenue instead of relying on occasional product launches. Conor McGregor and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson both entered this market after establishing global personal brands, but their business strategies developed in different ways.
Despite the different strategies, both athletes entered industries that naturally matched their public identities, which helped them turn recognition into sustainable commercial businesses rather than short-lived celebrity products:
Conor McGregor – Proper No. Twelve & Forged Irish Stout: McGregor launched Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey in 2018 and quickly expanded the brand into international markets. In 2021, he and his partners sold their majority stake in a deal reportedly worth up to $600 million, one of the largest exits by an athlete-backed beverage company.
He later broadened his portfolio with Forged Irish Stout and invested in hospitality businesses, including the Black Forge Inn and other Dublin venues. His ventures stay closely connected to Irish identity and his public image.
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson – Teremana Tequila & ZOA Energy: Johnson built Teremana around premium tequila with broad retail distribution instead of a quick exit strategy. The brand sold millions of bottles within its first years and became one of the fastest-growing celebrity tequila labels in North America.
He expanded into the wellness market through ZOA Energy, which targets fitness-conscious consumers and complements his long-established focus on training and health.
Not every athlete wants to build a public-facing brand. Some prefer investing behind the scenes, where long-term growth matters more than public attention. Venture capital has become one of the most popular paths for athletes who want to support new companies while building diversified portfolios.
Kevin Durant took a similar approach through Thirty Five Ventures, the company he co-founded with longtime business partner Rich Kleiman. Its investments cover technology, sports, media, and lifestyle businesses. Durant has backed companies at different stages of growth, which spreads risk across several industries while giving him exposure to businesses that could expand significantly over time.
Fashion has become a natural extension of an athlete's public image. Unlike performance equipment, clothing and beauty products allow athletes to build businesses that reflect their style long after competition ends. Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Lewis Hamilton have all entered this space, but each has chosen a different direction.
Each entrepreneur chose industries that naturally fit their public identity:
Serena Williams – S by Serena & WYN Beauty: Williams launched S by Serena to offer inclusive fashion with accessible pricing before expanding into beauty with WYN Beauty in 2024.
The cosmetics brand focuses on long-lasting products designed for active lifestyles, which reflects the demands she faced throughout her career. Both ventures allow Williams to stay involved in consumer markets while maintaining direct ownership of her personal brand.
Venus Williams – EleVen & V Starr: Venus turned her attention toward apparel through EleVen, an activewear brand that combines performance clothing with everyday fashion.
Outside retail, she founded V Starr, an interior design company that has completed commercial and residential projects across the United States. Her business portfolio reaches beyond sport without losing the disciplined image she built as a tennis champion.
Lewis Hamilton – +44 & Tommy Hilfiger: Hamilton has spent years developing his presence in luxury fashion. His collaborations with Tommy Hilfiger helped position him as one of the most influential athletes in the industry before he launched +44, a label inspired by his racing number and personal style.
His work reflects his long-standing interest in fashion rather than a short-term licensing opportunity.
Fashion became an extension of their personal brand instead of a separate business disconnected from their career.
Owning established businesses offers something many startups cannot: predictable income and assets that often increase in value over time.
Several athletes have used their earnings to buy restaurant franchises, sports teams, and commercial properties instead of creating new consumer brands from scratch:
Magic Johnson – Franchises and Commercial Investments: Magic Johnson transformed his NBA earnings into one of the largest athlete business empires in the United States through Magic Johnson Enterprises, which manages investments reportedly worth around $1 billion.
His portfolio has included movie theatres, restaurant franchises, commercial real estate, healthcare businesses, and ownership stakes in several professional sports teams.
Shaquille O'Neal – Franchises and Technology: O'Neal invested across restaurant chains, fitness businesses, car washes, and technology companies. Early investments in Google and Ring became some of his strongest financial successes, while franchise ownership created reliable income outside professional basketball.
David Beckham – Inter Miami CF: Beckham exercised an option negotiated during his MLS playing contract to acquire an expansion franchise at a discounted price. That opportunity eventually became Inter Miami CF, one of the world's most valuable football clubs following Lionel Messi's arrival. Beckham has expanded his portfolio through media, fashion, and wellness partnerships, but football ownership remains its centerpiece.
These investments show that established businesses and sports franchises can generate long-term value without relying on constant product launches or endorsement campaigns.
The most successful athlete-owned businesses share one important trait: they feel authentic. None of these ventures appear disconnected from the careers that made their founders famous. Instead, they build on years of public credibility, making it much easier for consumers to understand why each athlete chose a particular industry. That connection often gives these businesses a stronger starting point than brands created solely around celebrity status.
The same pattern appears across almost every successful athlete entrepreneur. Their strongest businesses build on existing credibility instead of relying on celebrity alone.
The biggest athlete-owned businesses share several traits, even though they operate in very different industries. The first is ownership. Building equity creates opportunities for wealth to grow over time, while one-off endorsement payments usually end when a contract expires. That shift from promoting products to owning part of the business has become one of the biggest changes in athlete entrepreneurship.
Patience is another common factor. Successful companies rarely become major brands overnight. Many spend years expanding into new markets, developing products, and building loyal customer bases before reaching significant valuations. Long-term thinking often delivers stronger results than chasing quick commercial opportunities.
Successful entrepreneurs usually stay within industries where they already have credibility. Consumers are far more likely to trust a business when there is a clear connection between the founder's background and the products or services on offer. That authenticity helps build stronger brands and makes long-term growth much more achievable.
Taken together, these principles show that lasting business success depends on strategy rather than celebrity. Public recognition may open the first door, but ownership, careful investment decisions, and a clear long-term vision are what turn world-class athletes into successful CEOs.
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