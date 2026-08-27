Short answer: Maid Brigade of Rockville is the strongest overall choice for most Rockville homeowners. It holds a 4.8 star Google rating across more than 280 reviews, publishes its full service area covering 30 Montgomery County communities, states that every employee is screened, trained and insured, and builds its Signature Cleaning around the individual property rather than a fixed package. Ecoverde Cleaning carries the largest review volume in the area and suits online-first booking, while The Cleaning Authority is the pick for rotating deep-clean coverage.
Seven providers serving Rockville were compared on staffing, service range, verified coverage, customer ratings and how each one quotes. No prices are listed because none of them publishes flat rates.
Maid Brigade of Rockville pairs a 4.8 rating across 288 reviews with the clearest published coverage in the group, naming all 30 communities it serves rather than making you confirm your address.
Ecoverde Cleaning has the highest review count in the group at over 430, and is the only provider offering fully online estimates and booking.
The Maids in Montgomery County pairs a 4.8 rating across 300 plus reviews with its documented 22-Step Cleaning Process.
Skilled Maids is the only provider on this list headquartered inside Rockville city limits.
The Cleaning Authority runs its Detail-Clean Rotation System from two Montgomery County branches, in Germantown and Burtonsville.
Most providers in this market operate from surrounding towns rather than Rockville itself, which is normal and does not affect coverage.
Five criteria, applied identically, using each company's own published information plus verified Google Business data as of August 2026.
Coverage. Whether the provider names Rockville or Montgomery County specifically, and where it actually operates from.
Staffing. Published screening, employment status and insurance detail. Employee-based and W-2 arrangements were noted where the company states them.
Service depth. Recurring, one-time, deep and move-in or move-out availability.
Customer rating. Google star rating and total review count, which indicate both quality and operating scale.
Quoting. How the estimate is produced. No prices are quoted because none of the seven publishes fixed rates.
Ratings and review counts verified August 2026 and subject to change.
Best for: homeowners who want verified staffing, the widest published coverage and a plan shaped around their specific home.
Maid Brigade of Rockville holds a 4.8 star rating across 286 Google reviews, placing it in the top tier of this group on quality while carrying substantially more review volume than most.
Its real differentiator is transparency about coverage. The company publishes its full service area rather than leaving it vague, listing 30 communities: Rockville, Ashton, Aspen Hill, Barnesville, Beallsville, Boyds, Brinklow, Brighton, Brookeville, Burtonsville, Clarksburg, Colesville, Damascus, Darnestown, Derwood, Dickerson, Fairland, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Laytonsville, Leisure World, Montgomery Village, North Potomac, Olney, Poolesville, Potomac, Sandy Spring, Silver Spring, Spencerville and Washington Grove.
Several providers in this comparison require you to confirm your address before they will say whether they cover it. The office operates from Gaither Road in Gaithersburg and can be reached on (301) 424-6243.
The company also names the local conditions it cleans for specifically, citing dust from ongoing urban development and mud and debris tracked in from nearby hiking trails.
4.8 stars across 286 Google reviews
Every employee screened, trained and insured, stated as a company-wide standard
Published coverage across 30 named Montgomery County communities
Full residential range: weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and occasional recurring service, plus deep, move-in, move-out, apartment, green and one-time cleaning
Signature Cleaning customized to the property, using products and techniques designed for thorough sanitation
Commercial office cleaning and sanitization alongside residential
Free estimates, local specials and gift certificates
No published rates, so comparison requires requesting a quote
Specialty add-ons need confirming during the estimate
Office hours are weekdays only
Of the seven compared, Maid Brigade offered the clearest combination of verified staffing, coverage transparency and customization. Signature Cleaning is shaped around the property rather than forcing every home into one package, which matters in housing stock as mixed as Rockville's.
Reviewers consistently mention team continuity and easy rescheduling, which are the two things that most often break down on recurring contracts. Treat the estimate as a planning conversation: note priority rooms, visit frequency and preferred methods beforehand, and the resulting scope is far easier to hold the team to.
Free estimate, requested online or by phone. No flat rate is published, so the quote reflects the work you actually ask for.
Anyone who would rather book online than negotiate over the phone.
Ecoverde carries the highest review volume in this comparison at 4.8 stars across 439 Google reviews, operating from Sligo Avenue in Silver Spring. It is the only provider here offering online estimates and booking end to end.
Largest review base in the group, background-checked W-2 employees, bonded and insured, eco-friendly product options, Saturday availability, fully digital booking.
Based outside Rockville, and the booking flow requires card details before your slot is confirmed, which several reviewers noted as unexpected.
Reviewers frequently name individual cleaners, which suggests consistent staffing rather than rotating crews. Read the terms before booking so the satisfaction process is clear to you up front.
Online estimates reflecting home size and service depth.
Households that value documented, repeatable task coverage.
Rated 4.8 stars across 302 Google reviews and operating from Silver Spring, The Maids follows a defined 22-Step Cleaning Process and uses commercial-grade vacuum equipment.
Strong rating with high volume, documented process, team-based cleaning that completes visits quickly.
Based outside Rockville, coverage requires address confirmation, and reviewers report the experience varies noticeably between teams.
The documented process is the appeal. Filtration equipment is a useful specification but should be read as equipment detail rather than a health outcome guarantee.
Customized quotes accounting for scope and frequency.
Homeowners who specifically want a Rockville-based operator.
Skilled Maids is the only provider in this comparison headquartered inside Rockville, on Calhoun Place, and holds 4.8 stars across 251 Google reviews. It covers Maryland, DC and Virginia.
Genuinely Rockville-based, strong rating with solid volume, team-based cleaning with deep and move-out services available.
Some reviewers mention upselling during service, so confirm the scope and price in writing before the visit.
Quoted by scope.
Households that want deep detail work rotating steadily through the house.
The Cleaning Authority serves Montgomery County from two branches, Germantown at 4.7 stars across 199 reviews and Burtonsville, trading as Silver Spring, at 4.8 stars across 189 reviews. Confirm which branch covers your address.
Detail-Clean Rotation System, insured and bonded, eco-friendly product options, two branches covering the county.
Deep treatment rotates between rooms rather than covering everything each visit, and consistency varies by team.
The rotation system is the genuine differentiator. Selected rooms receive detailed attention each cycle rather than every room getting a light pass.
Home-specific quotes. Some services are billed hourly, so clarify before booking.
Anyone who wants every room covered on every visit.
Rated 4.7 stars across 156 Google reviews and based in Gaithersburg, Lilly's is the practical alternative to room rotation.
Whole-house cleaning each visit, employee-based teams, consistent crews on recurring plans, responsive management when issues arise.
No instant online pricing, weekday hours only, and some add-ons require confirmation.
If rotating schedules are hard to track, the whole-house approach makes expected coverage obvious. Several reviewers specifically note the company re-cleaning at no charge when a visit falls short.
Customized quotes with recurring plans available.
Homeowners who want a broad service menu backed by a written promise.
Rated 4.7 stars across 62 Google reviews and operating from Germantown, Molly Maid is backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise.
Locally operated franchise, trained, licensed and insured teams, several residential service types, 24 hour contact availability.
The smallest review base in this group, same-day service is not typical, and details vary by location.
Molly Maid covers routine upkeep, moving cleans and light commercial work. Book in advance when timing matters.
Free estimates reflecting plan, property and visit frequency.
Match the model to how you live. Rotation systems suit households wanting deep work over time. Whole-house cleaning suits anyone wanting predictable coverage every visit.
Check staffing status specifically. Employee-based companies carrying liability and workers' compensation coverage shift risk away from you, which matters if someone is injured in your home. Ask directly rather than assuming.
Read the two-star reviews, not the five-star ones. Across this market the recurring complaint is inconsistency between teams rather than poor cleaning outright, so ask whether you will get the same crew each visit.
Get two or three written estimates and compare them line by line. Confirm rooms included, add-ons priced separately and visit frequency rather than judging the headline figure.
Professional visits work better alongside light home upkeep between them, and the underlying calculation is the same one driving service-led residential design at the top of the market. You are buying back time rather than outsourcing effort. Steady small attention prevents the buildup that turns a standard clean into a deep-clean invoice.
Maid Brigade of Rockville is the top pick for most homeowners in the area. A 4.8 rating across 286 reviews, screened, trained and insured employees, published coverage across 30 Montgomery County communities and a customizable Signature Cleaning service give it the strongest overall foundation.
Ecoverde Cleaning is the runner-up on review volume and the best option for online booking. The Maids suits those who want a documented process, and Skilled Maids is worth considering if a Rockville-based operator matters to you.
Maid Brigade of Rockville is the strongest overall option, holding 4.8 stars across 286 Google reviews with screened, trained and insured employees, published coverage across 30 Montgomery County communities and a Signature Cleaning service customized to each home. Ecoverde Cleaning has the highest review volume in the area and is the pick for online booking, while The Cleaning Authority suits rotating deep-clean coverage.
None of the seven providers compared publishes flat rates. Cost depends on home size, condition, visit frequency and requested tasks, and some providers bill hourly rather than per visit. Request written estimates from two or three companies and compare the scope rather than the headline figure.
Several publish this. Maid Brigade states every employee is screened, trained and insured, Ecoverde specifies background-checked W-2 employees, and The Cleaning Authority states it is insured and bonded. Confirm both screening and insurance directly before the first visit, since not every provider publishes the details.
Rotating systems such as The Cleaning Authority's Detail-Clean Rotation System give selected rooms detailed attention on each cycle. Whole-house providers such as Lilly's cover every room every visit at a consistent standard. Rotation delivers more depth over time, and the whole-house delivers more predictability per visit.
No, and most are not. Of the providers compared here only Skilled Maids is headquartered inside Rockville, with the rest operating from Gaithersburg, Germantown, Burtonsville or Silver Spring. What matters is whether the company publishes Rockville in its service area and can confirm coverage for your specific address.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.