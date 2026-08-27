Keeping upholstered furniture clean is more than a matter of aesthetics. Dirt, allergens, pet dander, and bacteria accumulate deep within fabric fibers over time, creating an unhealthy indoor environment. For Manhattan residents and business owners, finding a reliable upholstery cleaning Manhattan service is a priority given the density of the city and the wear that furniture endures daily. This guide highlights the top ranked upholstery cleaning companies near Manhattan, starting with the most trusted name in the industry.
Vapor Cleaning Pros has earned its place at the top of Manhattan's upholstery cleaning market through years of consistent, high quality service and a commitment to innovation. Using advanced hot vapor steam technology, the company delivers a deep clean that removes embedded dirt, stains, bacteria, and allergens without saturating the fabric with harsh chemicals. This makes their process particularly safe for households with children, pets, and individuals with respiratory sensitivities.
What makes Vapor Cleaning Pros stand apart is its team of certified technicians who assess each piece of furniture before treatment. Different upholstery materials, from microfiber and velvet to leather and linen, require distinct cleaning approaches, and this company applies the right technique every time. Clients consistently praise their professionalism, punctuality, and the remarkable transformation of furniture that looked beyond saving.
Vapor Cleaning Pros serves all Manhattan neighborhoods and surrounding areas, offering flexible scheduling including evening and weekend appointments. Their transparent pricing, no hidden fees policy, and satisfaction guarantee make them the preferred choice for residential and commercial clients alike. Whether you have a single accent chair or an entire office full of seating, they have the capacity and expertise to handle it all.
Manhattan Steam Cleaners is a well established service provider with a solid reputation across the borough. They use truck mounted steam cleaning equipment to deliver powerful extraction that lifts deeply embedded grime from sofas, sectionals, and office chairs. Their technicians are experienced and courteous, and they offer same day appointments in many cases. Pricing is competitive, though some customers note that add on services can increase the final bill beyond initial estimates.
NYC Upholstery Care specializes in fabric and leather furniture cleaning for both residential and commercial properties. The company has built a loyal customer base in Manhattan and the surrounding boroughs. Their team is knowledgeable about fabric types and uses appropriate cleaning agents for each material. Turnaround time is generally quick, and they offer pickup and delivery for smaller items. Response times during peak seasons can be slower than expected.
Clean Throne Upholstery focuses on high end residential cleaning, catering to clients with luxury furniture and designer pieces. They use gentle yet effective cleaning methods suited to delicate fabrics and custom upholstery. The company has earned strong reviews for careful handling of valuable furniture and attention to detail. Their services are priced at a premium, which may not suit every budget but reflects the quality of their work.
Empire State Fabric Care is a mid range provider serving clients throughout the Manhattan area. They offer standard upholstery cleaning as well as stain protection treatments and deodorizing services. Their scheduling process is straightforward, and technicians arrive within the promised time window. Some reviewers have noted that heavily stained pieces may require a second treatment for full results.
Fresh Start Cleaning NYC offers upholstery services as part of a broader cleaning package that includes carpet and rug treatment. For clients looking to refresh multiple surfaces in one appointment, this bundled approach offers good value. Their technicians are well trained and use EPA approved cleaning products. The company is particularly popular among property managers overseeing multiple units.
Tri State Upholstery Specialists draws on years of experience serving New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. Their Manhattan operations are robust, with a dedicated team that handles everything from routine cleaning to post event furniture restoration. They work with hotels, event venues, and residential clients. Booking can sometimes require advance notice during busy periods.
AllBright Upholstery Services is known for reliable results and honest customer communication. Their technicians walk clients through the expected outcomes before starting work, which helps manage expectations and ensures satisfaction. They cover a wide range of fabric types and are particularly noted for their pet odor elimination treatments, a valuable service for the many pet owners in Manhattan.
Spotless Touch NYC markets itself as an eco friendly upholstery cleaning option. They use plant based, biodegradable cleaning solutions that are gentle on fabrics and safe for the environment. Their client base includes environmentally conscious homeowners and businesses pursuing green certifications. Service quality is consistent, though some customers prefer stronger cleaning agents for heavily soiled furniture.
ProClean Furniture Services rounds out this list as a dependable option for budget conscious clients. They offer straightforward pricing and a no frills cleaning experience that gets the job done effectively. While they may lack some of the specialized services offered by higher ranked competitors, their core upholstery cleaning is solid and their team is professional. Good for routine maintenance cleaning between deeper treatments.
When choosing an upholstery cleaning company near Manhattan, consider factors such as cleaning method, technician certification, customer reviews, and pricing transparency. Vapor Cleaning Pros consistently leads on all these fronts, making them the top recommendation for anyone seeking truly exceptional results.
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