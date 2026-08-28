Inside Sploot Veterinary Care: The Modern Vet Experience Designed Around Pets & Their People

For many pet owners, veterinary care has traditionally come with a familiar set of frustrations. Routine appointments may need to be booked well in advance.

An unexpected illness can trigger a difficult decision between waiting for the next available appointment and heading straight to an emergency hospital. Medical records, prescriptions, follow-up instructions and preventive care reminders can also end up scattered across different providers and platforms.

As pets have become more deeply integrated into everyday family life, expectations around their healthcare are changing too.

Today's pet parents are accustomed to booking dinner reservations from their phones, accessing banking at any hour and communicating with healthcare providers digitally. Increasingly, they expect veterinary care to offer the same combination of accessibility, clarity and convenience, without compromising medical quality.

That changing expectation sits at the heart of Sploot Veterinary Care, a growing veterinary network built around a simple idea: veterinary medicine should work better for both pets and the people caring for them.

Sploot describes its approach as an accessible, connected model that brings primary care, urgent care, diagnostics, surgery, dentistry and preventive medicine together rather than requiring pet owners to navigate several different providers. Its clinics currently serve communities across Denver, Chicago, Colorado Springs and Salt Lake City.