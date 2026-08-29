In the opening pages of his Amazon bestselling book Brand to Lead, Alfredo Barulli describes a scene he returns to often. Late 2019, an industry event in Los Angeles, a hotel ballroom packed with trainers, nutritionists and entrepreneurs. Two fitness influencers, both in their early thirties, both with years of audience-building behind them, both considered leading voices in their niche.
But one was living in a high-rise penthouse in Miami, generating six figures a month. The other, despite having ten times the audience, was barely making ends meet.
The difference wasn't talent, charisma, or content quality. The first man had just 10,000 followers and a business. The second had a million followers and a stage.
"That contrast presents an uncomfortable truth," says Alfredo Barulli, the Italian entrepreneur who has built a career explaining, and exploiting, that gap. "Visibility alone does not guarantee financial success. Influence without a monetization strategy is just a well-decorated stage with no ticket sales."
Alfredo Barulli speaks from an unusual vantage point. He is the co-founder of Haute Traveling Media Group, a luxury travel and lifestyle media network of 124 elite influencers whose content reaches more than 113 million followers and generates over a billion views a year. Alongside his fiancée, luxury influencer Antonella Attorre, he co-founded 10X Experts Agency, a firm specializing in VIP publicity, reputation management and brand growth for entrepreneurs, executives and luxury brands who want more than attention. They want to be believed.
The numbers behind the headline are not theory. As an influencer himself, Alfredo Barulli built a personal audience of over one million followers on Instagram, collaborating with world-renowned hospitality names. Through his network and agency work, he has since brokered more than one million dollars in influencer collaborations for hundreds of luxury hospitality and luxury lifestyle brands, turning what began as a personal experiment in visibility into one of the most commercially proven operations in the luxury influence space.
It is a long way from Massafra, the small town in southern Italy where Alfredo Barulli was born in 1987. There was no golden ticket and no shortcut, only a deep curiosity about how influence works, and why certain people command attention while others, often more talented, struggle to be seen. Today that curiosity has carried him to Dubai, where he runs his companies from the Burj Khalifa, and where he arrives at meetings in a Rolls-Royce. He is quick to insist the car is not the point.
"The car is a lesson. Rolls-Royce doesn't sell transportation. It sells what people believe about you before you say a single word. That is the same psychology I teach every day. It's about how you're perceived, the trust you build, and the impact you leave behind."
Alfredo Barulli
The paradox Alfredo Barulli describes is not limited to fitness. Thousands of YouTubers with millions of subscribers barely cover their production costs, while far smaller creators with highly engaged audiences make six figures from a single product launch. So why do some influencers make fortunes while others with seemingly more influence struggle to monetize at all?
"The answer lies in the psychology of trust, perception, and how people decide to spend their money. People don't buy products. They buy confidence. They buy certainty. They buy trust. Once you understand that trust, not reach, is the true currency of influence, everything about personal branding starts to make sense."
Alfredo Barulli
He points to politics as proof. Barack Obama's 2008 campaign didn't win on credentials. It won on trust-building. While other candidates sold experience, Obama positioned himself as a thought leader with a vision people could believe in, and built a movement instead of a résumé.
The first lesson is that attention only becomes money when someone else wants access to it. In 2019, Lewis Howes, a former athlete turned business coach, earned over $2 million from podcast sponsorships alone. His secret was not production value. It was that he had built an audience brands wanted to reach.
"If you have attention, you have leverage. Companies will pay handsomely to be associated with personal brands that align with their market."
Alfredo Barulli
But he is quick to add the caveat that separates professionals from amateurs: selective partnerships. The strongest personal brands don't take every offer. They choose companies that reinforce their positioning, because every deal either compounds or dilutes the brand.
The framework at the core of his method is what Alfredo Barulli calls the Authority Triangle, a three-part structure of Platform, Presence and Proof. Platform is the home base where your ideas live. Presence is the visibility that carries those ideas outward. Proof is the third-party validation, the media features and bestseller status, that makes the visibility believable.
"These three pillars do not operate in isolation. They reinforce one another in a feedback loop. If you construct them deliberately, you don't just gain attention. You build something far more valuable: perceived inevitability, the sense that your name belongs in the conversation, not as an option, but as an expectation."
Alfredo Barulli
It is a philosophy he applied to himself first. Rather than remaining a travel influencer, Alfredo Barulli built his platform through an Amazon bestselling book, Brand to Lead, his presence through the 113-million-follower network, and his proof through features across international media. Then he sold the blueprint.
His third lesson comes from an old parable he likes to retell. Two merchants set up shop in the same village. The first sells general wares, pots, fabrics, tools, trinkets, trying to cater to everyone. The second sells only one thing: the finest handcrafted leather boots in the region. People travel from far beyond the village to buy from him. The first merchant blends into the sea of general stores. The second becomes a legend.
"In a world overflowing with voices, it is not the person who knows a little about everything who becomes indispensable. It is the person who owns one thing completely."
Alfredo Barulli
For him, that one thing became the intersection of luxury, media and reputation, a micro-niche with no obvious competitor.
The final lesson is about timing. Most influencers sell too early, and their audience punishes them for it. Engagement drops the moment the pitch begins. His rule is that an offer should feel like a natural extension of the content, not a sudden sales pitch.
"By the time an offer is made, the audience should already trust you so much that the decision feels inevitable. You are not interrupting the relationship with a sale. You are completing it."
Alfredo Barulli
Today, his work has moved decisively upmarket. His clients are less interested in going viral than in surviving due diligence, the investor, partner or journalist who searches their name and decides in seconds whether to proceed. It is, he argues, the mature form of the lesson that began in that Los Angeles ballroom.
"My work isn't about short-term visibility. It's about long-term positioning. We don't just help people get noticed. We make them unforgettable."
Alfredo Barulli
For the influencers still chasing the next million followers, his closing advice is characteristically direct: the first million followers is a marketing problem. The first million dollars is a trust problem. Solve them in that order, and whatever you do, don't confuse the stage for the ticket sales.
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