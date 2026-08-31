5 Best SMSF Accountants for Bitcoin in Australia: Who Publishes a Crypto Fee

Can an SMSF legally buy Bitcoin in Australia?

Yes. The ATO treats crypto as an investment asset, provided the trust deed allows it, the investment strategy covers it, the wallet sits in the fund’s name, the Bitcoin is not acquired from a member or related party, and the holding is valued on 30 June.

How is Bitcoin taxed in an SMSF?

After 12 months the effective capital-gains rate is 10 percent (the fund receives a one-third discount on the 15 percent rate). In full pension phase the rate drops to zero.

What does a Bitcoin-capable SMSF accountant cost?

Among firms that publish a crypto fee, expect $1,190–$2,200 a year (GST incl.) for a low-activity fund with the audit included. Extra transactions, cold wallets, or DeFi activity raise the total. For context, ATO data shows the median operating expense for an SMSF is $4,400, and median total expenses are $9,500.

Does the annual accounting fee include the audit?

Only when the fee page says so. Our five finalists bundle the audit, saving roughly $500–$900 compared with audit-separate quotes.

Can I transfer personal Bitcoin into an SMSF?

Generally no. Because crypto is not a listed security, the fund cannot acquire it from a related party. Sell the coins, contribute cash, then rebuy inside the fund.

Is a hardware wallet allowed?

Yes, if the device is SMSF-dedicated and you keep a wallet register, proof of control, and a 30 June valuation. Never share the seed phrase.

Does an SMSF accountant need an AFSL for crypto?

Not for bookkeeping, tax returns, or audit prep. An AFSL is needed only for personal financial product advice.

How do I check an SMSF auditor’s registration?

Search the auditor’s name or number on ASIC’s SMSF auditor register. If the name is missing, independence does not exist.

Is there a legal minimum balance to start an SMSF?

No. ASIC withdrew its previous $200,000 and $500,000 guidance figures on December 8, 2022 in INFO 274. Economically, $1,500 in annual fees equals 1.5 percent on a $100,000 balance but 7.5 percent on $20,000.

Can an SMSF earn staking rewards on cryptocurrency?

Yes, if the deed and strategy allow it and the accountant can record rewards and on-chain activity correctly.

How long does setup take?

Legal and accounting work takes one to two business days. An ABN issues instantly more than 90 percent of the time; otherwise it can take up to two months. The notice of compliance arrives a few days after registration. Your bank account remains blocked until the ABN issues, and rollovers remain blocked until Super Fund Lookup shows the fund as “Registered.” Avoid relying on guaranteed timeframes.

Still have questions? Use the 15-point checklist earlier in this guide and get every answer in writing before you commit.