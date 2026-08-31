5 Best SMSF Accountants for Bitcoin in Australia: Who Publishes a Crypto Fee

Looking for an SMSF accountant who already understands Bitcoin? We vetted 21 Australian firms and found 5 that 1) publish a crypto-ready annual fee, 2) bundle an independent audit, and 3) are still onboarding SMSF clients in 2026.
Each finalist takes care of your fund’s bookkeeping, tax return, and ATO-mandated audit. Dollar figures are labelled GST-inclusive or plus GST as each provider publishes them, and were verified in July 2026. Regulator costs such as the ASIC company fee and any exchange trading charges sit on top.
This guide provides general information only; it’s not personal financial or tax advice. Treat the shortlist as a starting point and confirm every detail with each provider before you sign.
First filter: no public crypto fee, no place on the list. That rule alone removed most of the field we reviewed in July 2026.
For the remaining candidates we applied a 95-point rubric:
Price transparency (25 pts). Does the published annual fee show GST, include the independent audit, and spell out charges for cold wallets, staking, or excess trades?
Crypto accounting depth (25 pts). Public support for hardware wallets, staking, cross-chain assets, and high-volume reconciliations earned higher marks.
Compliance and audit strength (20 pts). We looked for SMSF-only focus, Chartered Tax Adviser or SMSF Specialist credentials, an external auditor on ASIC’s register, and a clear independence statement, in line with ATO guidance that the audit file must hold evidence supporting the market value of every fund asset.
Technology feeds (15 pts). Direct API imports into Class Super or BGL SimpleFund360 save hours and cut error risk; firms that published their stack scored better.
Service breadth (10 pts). Extra credit for handling setup, rollovers, wind-ups, legal docs, and ongoing human support under one roof.
Reviews sit outside the core score because ratings change daily; we overlay them at each update.
Why weight factors beyond price? A $500 saving disappears if an auditor rejects a wallet screenshot or charges double to untangle DeFi activity. By blending transparency, depth, and tech readiness, the score highlights true long-run value, not teaser rates that sting at tax time.
We captured all figures from each provider’s own fee page in July 2026. If a price changes, we revise the article or drop the provider. Transparency can shift fast, so we re-check it continuously and spare you the legwork.
SMSF Australia pairs specialist accountants with in-house SMSF lawyers, so wallet disputes, estate questions, or lending structures stay under one roof instead of bouncing between advisers.
Its pricing page lists three tiers (Basic at $1,300 + GST, Complex at $1,600 + GST, and Very Complex from $2,000 + GST, set by asset complexity rather than fund size) and states twice that the independent audit is already included.
Bitcoin sits in the Complex Fund tier at $1,600 + GST ($1,760 incl.). That covers annual financial statements, the SMSF tax return, a Class Super licence, compliance documents, a dedicated accountant, annual BAS if GST-registered, and the external audit.
New corporate-trustee fund: $2,000 + GST ($2,200 incl.) (includes the $636 ASIC corporate trustee fee, deed and special-purpose constitution, ATO compliance documents, binding death benefit nominations, investment strategy template, ATO registrations, rollovers, bank account assistance, and registered office plus electronic service address for 12 months)
Bare trust for property loans: $1,400 + GST
Quarterly BAS (optional): $180 + GST per lodge
Actuarial certificate (if required): $99 + GST
Credit card payments attract a 2% levy
All items appear on the same public fee table, so there is no “contact us” guessing.
Trustees who want everyday accounting and on-call legal help for a fixed, audit-inclusive fee. SMSF Australia does not hold a Financial Services License and states “we are not Financial Planners,” focusing solely on compliance and administration. The firm serves clients nationwide through Zoom and cloud platforms.
Check that your hardware wallet feeds directly into Class Super, even though the page lists Coinstash, Swyftx, CoinSpot, and Independent Reserve.
Ask whether derivatives, NFTs, or unlisted assets move the fund into the Very Complex tier (from $2,000 + GST) because tiers depend on asset complexity, not fund size.
Request the exact audit evidence required (public addresses, wallet register, 30 June valuation) so you can prepare it in advance.
Handle those points and SMSF Australia gives you rare fee clarity in a niche where opacity is still common.
New Brighton Capital publishes a detailed crypto fee table that shows a flat rate, a 400-transaction ceiling, a fixed staking-address charge, and an extra-member rate. The “supported providers” list feeds those exchanges straight into the firm’s data engine, so you can skip manual CSV clean-up.
$180 per month billed monthly, $2,160 a year (GST-incl.). The fee covers annual accounts, the SMSF tax return, compliance checks, and the independent audit. Billing begins once the SMSF bank account opens.
Establishment package: $1,600 incl. GST (refunded when your rollover lands)
Additional members: $20 per month each (family-only)
Staking address: $10 per month
Unsupported exchange or wallet: quoted individually, ask for a written figure ahead of time
Monthly billing spreads the cost instead of landing as one annual invoice.
Active traders who use a supported Australian exchange, stay below 400 crypto transactions a year, and prefer predictable monthly debits.
Check that your exchange or wallet appears on the supported list, as outliers cost extra.
Verify that the 400-transaction cap covers all asset classes, not crypto only.
Ask how the firm defines a “transaction” because bridges and wraps may count as multiple entries.
Clarify the exit process and the data export file if you change accountants.
Cover these points and New Brighton Capital delivers spreadsheet-free admin with no-surprise pricing for Bitcoin-heavy SMSFs.
Easy Super serves complex, crypto-heavy SMSFs. Its fee table splits funds into three tiers, each with a fixed transaction cap and cold-wallet support, so you know the cost before you trade.
Easy Super lists prices ex GST; we add 10 percent for clarity.
All tiers include the independent audit, ESA, and “audit-ready” record-keeping.
New corporate-trustee fund: $3,300 + GST → $3,630 incl.
More than 1,000 transactions or extra blockchains: the firm supplies a quote on request; ask for the figure in writing first
Record-transfer fees may apply if you switch accountants; confirm these costs in writing
Trustees who self-custody Bitcoin, expect 100–200 trades a year, and want one price that covers audit, ESA, and support at a higher service level.
Cold-wallet models and blockchains the auditor accepts
Whether bridging, wrapping, or liquidity-pool moves each count as one transaction
Step-up pricing once you cross the 250 or 1,000-transaction thresholds
Handle these points and Easy Super gives you up-front certainty for complex crypto portfolios.
Trustees who want to minimise administration costs can choose My SMSF’s Bronze Care package, the cheapest audit-inclusive fee we verified.
$1,190 a year (GST-incl.) covers annual financials, the SMSF tax return, support, and the independent audit.
The Bronze tier applies to “cash, shares & listed investments, crypto up to 300 transactions per year.”
Corporate-trustee setup: $990 GST-incl.
Individual-trustee setup: $440 GST-incl.
Early exit within 24 months: $550
Transfer-in review: $220 one-off
My SMSF invoices once a year, so budget for the full amount rather than monthly payments.
Cost-conscious trustees with one Bitcoin wallet or exchange account and low trade volume who still want the audit bundled into a fixed fee.
Check whether your exchange or cold-wallet brand meets the Bronze rules; unsupported providers move you to Silver ($1,550 GST-incl.)
Ask if on-chain moves such as wallet withdrawals count toward the 300-transaction cap
Review the $550 early-exit fee terms if you change accountants in year one
Confirm which software pulls the crypto data; the fee page does not name it
Sort out those points and My SMSF delivers the lowest verified path to a compliant, Bitcoin-only SMSF.
iCare SMSF posts a single annual price that covers accounting, compliance documents, an independent audit, and a BGL SimpleFund360 licence (still the platform of choice for many auditors).
$1,320 a year (GST-incl.). The schedule states that “cryptocurrency and non-data-fed assets” are already within scope, so no extra crypto charge applies.
Corporate-trustee setup: $880 GST-incl.
Individual-trustee setup: similar price, although iCare recommends a company
Catch-up years, contraventions, and wind-ups: quoted case by case
Check whether the ESA appears in the package. Most fixed-fee firms include it, but the fee page is silent.
Trustees who want a familiar BGL portal, plan to hold Bitcoin in a single wallet or exchange, and prefer a consistent, low fee over premium extras.
Cold-wallet process: public addresses, wallet register, and valuation evidence
Any transaction cap; the schedule does not list one
Whether DeFi, NFTs, or extra members trigger a higher quote
Written confirmation of the $1,320 fee and the year it covers, because the fee page lacks a visible date
Get those answers in writing and iCare SMSF offers one of the most affordable BGL-powered paths to a compliant Bitcoin SMSF without hidden audit bills.
We applied two strict gates:
The firm must publish an annual fee that already covers cryptocurrency, and
That fee must include the independent audit.
Any provider that failed either gate did not receive a score, although it might still suit a specialised situation.
Until these firms publish a crypto-inclusive annual figure that also wraps in the audit, they stay off the podium. Keep them on your radar if you need DeFi forensics, bundled legal work, or B2B outsourcing.
A Bitcoin SMSF accountant keeps your fund compliant by preparing the books, lodging the annual return, and organising the independent audit the ATO requires each year.
1. Data wrangling. Exchange CSVs, hardware-wallet addresses, bank statements, and trustee minutes flow into Class Super or BGL SimpleFund360, turning raw hashes into ledgers, CGT reports, and member statements.
2. Preparing the SMSF annual return. The accountant maps income, expenses, and realised gains, adds the ATO supervisory levy, then lodges the return through the tax-agent portal.
3. Audit-file assembly. A clean pack usually includes:
financial and member statements
investment-strategy minutes
wallet register and public addresses
30 June valuation evidence (price feeds or block-explorer links)
ATO guidance requires trustees to keep evidence that supports the market value of every fund asset at 30 June. Good documentation here saves rework later.
4. Year-round compliance support. The accountant handles BAS, rollovers, contravention fixes, and curve-ball questions (“Is ETH staking allowed for the fund?” “How do we book a wrapped-BTC swap?”).
By blending bookkeeping, tax law, and crypto fluency, a specialist lets you watch the price chart while they manage the paperwork.
Keep the lanes clear: ask which administrator and auditor the accountant uses, confirm the auditor’s name on ASIC’s SMSF auditor register, and make sure your exchange has an API feed into Class or BGL. When every player sticks to the right role, audit season hurts less and costs less.
Our five finalists charge $1,190–$2,200 (GST incl.) for a low-activity Bitcoin fund, about 1.2–2.2 percent on a $100,000 balance.
Why the spread?
Manual effort. API feeds take less time than reconciling a cold wallet.
Transaction volume. Fifty trades are quick; 500 trades mean line-by-line matching.
Scope creep. DeFi, NFTs, or bridging move you to a higher tier or a custom quote.
Verify wallet type, supported exchanges, and transaction caps before relying on a “fixed” fee.
Every SMSF needs an audit by an ASIC-listed auditor. Stand-alone crypto audits cost about $500–$900 depending on wallet complexity (the median SMSF audit fee is $550), so an audit-inclusive package often saves money. Confirm the auditor’s name and registration number; independence is non-negotiable.
Pro tip: hand over a clean wallet register, public addresses, and 30 June valuations. ATO guidance requires the audit file to hold evidence that supports the market value of every fund asset at 30 June.
Most firms bundle a Class Super or BGL SimpleFund360 licence, but a few add $120–$250 a year once the fund grows or adds members.
ESAs cost providers about $10 wholesale; some on-charge $55–$90. Ask:
Is the Class or BGL licence included?
Do you charge separately for the ESA?
Fixed fee: extra $200–$400 a year
Tier bump: Easy Super adds $550 to move from Easy Start to Easy Grow
Surcharges pay for:
Recording wallet public keys
Matching on-chain hashes to bank or exchange entries
Capturing 30 June balances via block explorer
Prepare a wallet register (address, device serial, signing policy) to avoid extra hours billed at $165–$250.
Export last year’s CSV, count unique transaction IDs, and ask the accountant to confirm the tier in writing.
Total cash outlay: about $2,000–$2,500 plus the levy.
Back-year lodgements: advertised price per year +20–40 percent
Contraventions: add $1,000+ for rectification and re-audit
Wind-ups: $750–$1,500 for final accounts and the exit audit (gas and withdrawal fees extra)
Fixed fees cover normal years. Late, broken, or closing funds shift to hourly rates, so disclose issues early to avoid surprises.
The ATO treats Bitcoin like any other SMSF investment: you must prove ownership, keep it separate from personal assets, and pass the yearly audit. Tick these five boxes:
Update the deed and investment strategy. Ensure both documents permit cryptocurrency before the fund buys its first satoshi, the smallest unit of Bitcoin.
Keep fund assets separate. The wallet must sit in the fund's name, not a member’s. Keeping fund assets separate from personal assets is a standing requirement under regulation 4.09A of the SIS Regulations.
Avoid related-party transfers. The fund cannot acquire Bitcoin from a member or related party. Crypto is not a listed security, so you must sell personal coins for cash before the SMSF repurchases them.
Provide market-value evidence on 30 June. Value the holding at 30 June. Auditors need block-explorer links or independent price feeds and proof the fund controls the keys. Screenshots alone are not sufficient evidence.
Protect passwords and seed phrases. Trustees keep the keys while accountants and auditors keep evidence, never the seed itself.
Follow these rules and Bitcoin remains a compliant SMSF asset. Ignore them and the auditor may lodge a contravention report.
Yes, many funds already do, provided the paperwork matches the hardware. A cold wallet is simply another fund asset; the ATO cares about evidence, not where the keys live.
Follow five compliance steps:
Dedicated device. Use a new Ledger or Trezor seeded solely for the SMSF. Mixing personal coins with fund coins breaches the separation-of-assets rule in regulation 4.09A of the SIS Regulations.
Wallet register. Record brand, model, serial number, storage location of the seed phrase (never the phrase itself), and which trustee controls the device.
Public addresses. List each address, then give the auditor a block-explorer link showing the 30 June balance.
Proof of control. Auditors often ask for a signed message or a small “dust” transfer back to an exchange wallet; plan this before year-end.
Valuation snapshot. Record the block-explorer URL for each address plus an independent price feed for 30 June, and keep a time-stamped PDF capture alongside them. The link and the price source are the evidence; the capture is the convenience copy.
Handle these steps correctly and a cold wallet can be as audit-friendly as an exchange while providing stronger security. Skip them and your accountant may need billable hours to rebuild the trail, or the auditor may lodge a contravention report. The ATO’s test is clear ownership, control, and market-value evidence; meet those requirements and self-custody works fine.
Both assets sit under the same SMSF rules; the paperwork is what changes.
On-chain transactions, private-key custody, and exchange statements
Every trade, transfer, or fork feeds into Class or BGL as a separate line item
Audit file must include a wallet register, block-explorer links, and 30 June valuation evidence
Lost keys mean lost retirement money (no third-party recovery)
The fund holds CHESS-sponsored units in a listed trust, not the coins
Records look like any other ASX asset: broker contract notes and registry balance
Accountant imports one CSV, and the auditor checks the closing price (no wallet register or proof-of-control test)
Most firms quote the same base fee for an ETF because the data feed is automated and the audit evidence is simple. Direct bitcoin attracts surcharges only when trade counts rise or cold-wallet proof becomes complex. For a buy-and-hold trustee, the dollar gap may be small; for weekly traders, the ETF’s lighter reconciliation load can offset its management fee.
This section covers administration only; performance, issuer risk, and ETF management costs deserve a separate discussion.
Bitcoin stays put until fiat reaches an exchange, yet some Australian banks still pause crypto transfers. An accountant cannot force a bank to release a payment, but the right paperwork often keeps the account open and the rollover moving.
Mixing personal and fund money breaches the separation-of-assets rule in regulation 4.09A of the SIS Regulations and attracts audit questions.
Send these four items to the bank’s compliance desk; most holds clear within a day.
Bank policies change without notice. Ask your accountant which institutions processed SMSF-to-exchange payments in the past month. If a payment freezes, switch to a bank or broker that supports BPAY or PayID escrow instead of waiting on appeals.
Maintain a $50–$100 buffer so monthly statements keep flowing; idle accounts raise ATO eyebrows and make future rollovers harder to trace.
Software such as Class Trustee (about $1,000 a year) or BGL SimpleFund360 Trustee (about $900 a year) lets trustees lodge their own returns, and crypto tools like Koinly import exchange data in minutes. So why pay a specialist $1,500 or more each year?
Miss a detail and you risk:
Late-lodgement penalty: up to $1,820 (5 penalty units at the $364 rate that applies from 1 July 2026)
Extra audit hours: $150–$250 per hour for rework
Contravention report: remediation costs and possible ATO sanctions
DIY is realistic when:
The fund is small and holds one or two assets
The trustee understands double-entry bookkeeping and SMSF law
Time is plentiful and deadlines never slip
For everyone else, the accountant’s fee acts as insurance. If you value your time and consider potential penalties, many trustees find the fixed fee worthwhile.
Treat the first call as due diligence, and get every answer in writing.
Does the quoted annual fee explicitly cover direct cryptocurrency?
Is GST included?
Is the independent audit included, and which external firm signs it?
What setup, wind-up, or contravention fees sit outside the package?
When was the crypto fee schedule last updated?
6. Which software - Class, BGL, or another - stores my fund data?
7. Which exchanges and wallets are fully supported via API?
8. How many crypto transactions are included before the price steps up?
9. Are staking rewards, airdrops, or bridge swaps counted as extra transactions?
10. Do you support hardware wallets, and is there a cold-wallet surcharge?
11. What proof of wallet ownership will the auditor want on 30 June?
12. Do you help open the SMSF bank account and handle source-of-funds queries?
13. What happens if records are incomplete, an hourly clean-up rate or a fixed fee?
14. Can I export all Class or BGL data if I change accountants, and is there an exit charge?
15. What turnaround time do you guarantee for emails, and for delivering the signed audit?
Secure written answers to each point and your annual invoice should hold no surprises.
Watch for any of these warning signs; one may merit a follow-up question, two should send you elsewhere.
If a provider triggers more than one red flag, spend your due-diligence energy elsewhere. Transparent operators will answer these questions without hesitation.
Action step: Add these dates to trustee minutes now, and ask your accountant how they will verify exchange licences and audit independence as the rules tighten. Staying ahead of the regulator is cheaper than playing catch-up later.
Yes. The ATO treats crypto as an investment asset, provided the trust deed allows it, the investment strategy covers it, the wallet sits in the fund’s name, the Bitcoin is not acquired from a member or related party, and the holding is valued on 30 June.
After 12 months the effective capital-gains rate is 10 percent (the fund receives a one-third discount on the 15 percent rate). In full pension phase the rate drops to zero.
Among firms that publish a crypto fee, expect $1,190–$2,200 a year (GST incl.) for a low-activity fund with the audit included. Extra transactions, cold wallets, or DeFi activity raise the total. For context, ATO data shows the median operating expense for an SMSF is $4,400, and median total expenses are $9,500.
Only when the fee page says so. Our five finalists bundle the audit, saving roughly $500–$900 compared with audit-separate quotes.
Generally no. Because crypto is not a listed security, the fund cannot acquire it from a related party. Sell the coins, contribute cash, then rebuy inside the fund.
Yes, if the device is SMSF-dedicated and you keep a wallet register, proof of control, and a 30 June valuation. Never share the seed phrase.
Not for bookkeeping, tax returns, or audit prep. An AFSL is needed only for personal financial product advice.
Search the auditor’s name or number on ASIC’s SMSF auditor register. If the name is missing, independence does not exist.
No. ASIC withdrew its previous $200,000 and $500,000 guidance figures on December 8, 2022 in INFO 274. Economically, $1,500 in annual fees equals 1.5 percent on a $100,000 balance but 7.5 percent on $20,000.
Yes, if the deed and strategy allow it and the accountant can record rewards and on-chain activity correctly.
Legal and accounting work takes one to two business days. An ABN issues instantly more than 90 percent of the time; otherwise it can take up to two months. The notice of compliance arrives a few days after registration. Your bank account remains blocked until the ABN issues, and rollovers remain blocked until Super Fund Lookup shows the fund as “Registered.” Avoid relying on guaranteed timeframes.
Still have questions? Use the 15-point checklist earlier in this guide and get every answer in writing before you commit.
The five finalists solve different problems, so match the fund to the fee rather than chasing the lowest number. SMSF Australia suits trustees who want in-house legal support alongside the accounting, with Bitcoin sitting in the $1,600 + GST Complex tier and the independent audit already inside the price. New Brighton Capital fits active traders on a supported Australian exchange who stay under the transaction cap and prefer monthly billing. Easy Super is the premium option for self-custody and multi-chain portfolios. My SMSF is the lowest published audit-inclusive fee on this list for a single wallet and low trade volume, and iCare SMSF pairs a low fixed fee with a BGL SimpleFund360 licence.
The decision rule is the one that built this list. Take the published annual fee, confirm in writing that it covers your wallet type and your transaction count, and confirm the independent audit sits inside it rather than being coordinated alongside it. A fee that fails any of those three tests is not the fee you will pay. Use the 15-point checklist and the glossary above to get those answers before you sign.
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