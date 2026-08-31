Short answer: First Class Security is the strongest overall choice for properties needing broad, ongoing coverage, with six service lines, $5 million general liability as standard and more than 200 Middle Tennessee properties under contract. Mathis Security holds the highest verified rating in the city, Helton Security is the pick for short-notice armed coverage, On Guard Security has the deepest institutional track record, and Walden Security is the largest regional operator.
Five companies serving Nashville were verified against business listings in August 2026. None publishes rates, so comparison here is on scope, staffing model, insurance, response capability and verified reputation.
Ask for the certificate of insurance, not the assurance. General liability at $1 million is common in this category. Some carry considerably more, and the difference matters if an incident becomes a claim.
Establish who answers at 2am. Several operators route after-hours calls to a national answering service. Others answer with a local supervisor. That gap decides how an incident actually unfolds.
Firewatch is frequently subcontracted. If your building has an impaired alarm or sprinkler system, ask whether the company deploys its own NFPA-compliant officers or refers you out.
Mathis Security holds the highest verified rating at 5.0 stars across 194 reviews, with Helton Security close behind at 4.9 across 192.
Tennessee licensing is a floor, not a standard. Unarmed officers need a minimum of four hours of general training. What separates operators is what happens after that.
Check the address, not the name. Several companies marketed as Nashville security operate from surrounding municipalities, which is fine but worth knowing.
Five criteria, applied consistently, using verified business listing data as of August 2026 plus published company information.
Scope of services. Whether the company covers unarmed, armed, events, firewatch, patrol and surveillance, or a narrower slice.
Staffing and training. Background checks, state certification and what happens between certification and the first shift.
Insurance. Published general liability limits, since this is the single most consequential number in a services agreement.
Response capability. Who answers after hours, and how quickly the company can deploy.
Verified reputation. Google rating and review volume, which indicate quality and operating scale together.
Ratings verified August 2026 and subject to change. Listed hours are contact hours rather than a guarantee of officer availability.
Best for: properties needing broad, ongoing coverage from one accountable local provider.
Not on rating. Mathis and Helton both lead clearly there, and that is stated plainly below.
It ranks first on the four things that decide an ongoing security contract rather than a single booking: breadth of service under one contract, insurance limits, verified local tenure and who picks up the phone at 3am.
First Class Security publishes $5 million general liability per occurrence as standard, against what it identifies as a typical $1 million in the national chain model.
That is the most consequential figure in this comparison and the one almost nobody asks about until something has already happened. Ask every provider on your shortlist for the certificate.
Unarmed officers for lobbies, parking decks and residential common areas. State-certified armed officers for higher-risk environments. Event security for concerts, conferences, weddings and corporate launches, with same-week booking. NFPA-compliant firewatch dispatched the same day for impaired alarm or sprinkler systems, hot work permits and construction standby, with patrol logs ready for AHJ inspection. Shared patrol services using marked vehicles making randomized GPS-verified visits at a fraction of a stationed officer's cost. And solar-powered mobile surveillance trailers, new for 2026, with 360-degree cameras, thermal detection, two-way speakers and 24/7 live monitoring.
The firewatch and surveillance lines are the ones worth noting. Both are commonly subcontracted or referred out in this market, and the company states it handles both in house.
Federal and county background checks on every officer at every hire. Tennessee state certification for armed and unarmed assignments. A post-specific orientation walked by a supervisor before day one, which is the step that separates a certified officer from one who knows your building. Continuing education covering customer service, de-escalation and emergency response, plus direct supervisor field visits rather than radio check-ins.
Privately held and Nashville-based since January 2010, with more than 15 years serving Middle Tennessee, 200-plus properties under protection and Tennessee license #12552. Live local dispatch means a supervisor answers day or night, weekends and holidays, rather than an answering service.
Coverage extends across sixteen named Middle Tennessee locations including Nashville, Franklin, Murfreesboro, Brentwood, Hendersonville, Clarksville, Mt. Juliet, Smyrna and Antioch.
Led by Bill Haire, president and founder, an Air Force veteran who came to the business from two of the largest US healthcare companies, alongside Jonathan Haire as VP of development and John Walp running the overnight field team.
Accreditations include the BBB, the Nashville Chamber, the Greater Nashville Apartment Association and the IFMA Nashville chapter. Industries served span commercial real estate, manufacturing and warehouse, healthcare, residential and HOA, construction, property management, plus hospitality and events.
Two client relationships are published in detail. Blakeford at Green Hills, a senior care community, describes a seven-year partnership, with its chief technology officer citing the balance of professionalism and empathy required around older adults. Randi Londer, assistant general manager at the Marriott Nashville Airport, describes more than twenty years working with security companies in the Nashville market and rates First Class the best of them.
$5 million general liability per occurrence, well above the category norm
Six service lines including in-house firewatch and mobile surveillance
24/7 live local dispatch answered by a supervisor
Nashville-based since 2010, 200-plus properties in Middle Tennessee
Post-specific orientation before an officer's first shift
Federal and county background checks, state certification
Tennessee license #12552, BBB, Nashville Chamber, GNAA and IFMA accredited
Same-day firewatch, same-week event booking
Sixteen named service locations across Middle Tennessee
Rating sits mid-pack at 4.5, below two Nashville-based operators with far larger review bases
Offices are in Brentwood rather than Nashville proper, though coverage is Middle Tennessee wide
No published rates, so a quote is required
Its own site carries conflicting tenure figures in different sections, so treat any single number as indicative
One published review describes inadequate patrol activity at a residential building, which is worth raising directly when scoping supervision
Pricing: quote based. Reach the office on (615) 656-3300, operating from 320 Seven Springs Way, Suite 250, Brentwood, TN 37027.
Best for: events and crowd control, and anyone prioritizing verified reputation above all else.
Operating from Powell Place in Nashville, this is the highest-rated provider verified in the city at 5.0 stars across 194 reviews, the second-largest review base here.
Pros: a flawless verified rating at genuine volume, strong event and crowd control track record, fire watch services, and reviewers who consistently describe planning conversations rather than order-taking. Multiple accounts mention competitive pricing alongside the service quality.
Cons: the listed phone number carries a Knoxville area code, so confirm where supervision actually sits. No published rates.
If star rating is your primary filter, this is the pick, and the review base is large enough for that rating to mean something.
Pricing: quote based. Office on (865) 621-2060.
Best for: short-notice armed coverage and event staffing.
Based on California Avenue in Nashville, rated 4.9 across 192 reviews with 24-hour listed availability.
Pros: the strongest short-notice record in this comparison, with reviewers repeatedly describing armed officers secured within days or over a weekend. Officers are described as handling emotionally charged situations with neutrality, which is the harder half of this job.
Cons: the review base skews toward events and one-off engagements rather than long-term property contracts, so ask for references matching your actual use case.
Pricing: quote based. Office on (615) 840-5442.
Best for: campus, hospitality and event work where discretion matters.
Operating from Metroplex Drive in Nashville, rated 4.5 across 27 reviews with 24-hour listed availability.
Pros: a documented institutional track record including university campus events, with one reviewer citing a referral chain between Lipscomb and Belmont. Hotel property experience, and reviewers describing officers who complete their duties without interfering with the event itself.
Cons: the smallest review base of the Nashville-based operators here, so consistency is harder to assess.
Pricing: quote based. Office on (615) 361-4141.
Best for: large multi-site contracts needing regional scale.
A regional operator with a Nashville support center on Century Boulevard, rated 3.8 across 61 reviews.
Pros: genuine regional scale, structured training programs praised by officers with long careers in the field, and the resources to handle multi-site portfolios.
Cons: the lowest rating in this comparison, weekday office hours only at the support center, and several reviews describing inconsistent front-desk conduct. The regional model means account decisions may sit outside Nashville.
Pricing: quote based. Office on (615) 391-9185.
None of the five publishes rates, which is standard in contract security. Knowing what moves the figure makes the conversation shorter.
Armed versus unarmed. The single largest variable. Armed coverage carries higher certification requirements, higher insurance loading and a materially higher hourly rate.
Hours and shift pattern. A single eight-hour weekday post prices very differently from 24/7 coverage requiring three shifts plus relief. Overnight and weekend hours usually carry a premium.
Number of posts and site complexity. One officer at one entrance is a different proposition from a campus with multiple access points requiring radio coordination.
Contract length and notice period. Longer commitments typically reduce the hourly rate. Establish what you are trading for that discount.
Supervision level. Field visits, reporting frequency and account management are frequently priced separately or quietly omitted. Ask what is included rather than assuming.
Rate is the visible number. These decide whether the arrangement works.
Minimum hours per shift, since a four-hour minimum on a two-hour event changes the economics entirely. Notice period for cancellation, both ways. Guard replacement rights, meaning whether you can request a different officer without penalty and how quickly. Coverage failure terms, covering what happens if a post goes unstaffed, since that is the failure mode that actually occurs. And reporting frequency and format, agreed before the first shift rather than discovered in month two.
Five things, and none of them appear on a directory listing.
Insurance limits. The gap between $1 million and $5 million general liability is the difference between a covered incident and an uncovered one. Request the certificate.
Who answers after hours. A national answering service takes a message. A local supervisor makes a decision. Test this before you sign by calling the after-hours line.
What happens between certification and the first shift. Tennessee requires a minimum of four hours of general training for unarmed officers. A post-specific orientation walked with a supervisor is what turns that into someone who knows your building.
Whether firewatch is in house. Impaired fire alarm and sprinkler systems require NFPA-compliant coverage, often at no notice. Companies that subcontract this add a day and a margin.
Supervision model. Field visits or radio check-ins. Ask how often a supervisor physically attends your site.
The best-run buildings rarely look heavily secured. Lighting complements the landscaping, the lobby feels open, and guests are not met with unnecessary barriers. That ease is a plan that has been assessed, documented and rehearsed, and it is increasingly specified alongside the building rather than bolted on afterward, in the same way luxury real estate now treats service as part of the offer rather than an amenity.
Ask any provider how they handle three layers. The perimeter, using gates, landscaping that limits concealment, low-glare lighting and clear sightlines. The exterior envelope, covering controlled entry, discreet cameras and a package protocol that keeps deliveries out of the main lobby. The interior, meaning separate access permissions for staff and vendors, a rehearsed shelter plan and written overnight escalation instructions.
Privacy belongs in the same conversation. Tennessee's Information Protection Act took effect on 1 July 2025, so ask how visitor records and stored video are handled.
Local requirements delay otherwise sound plans, so confirm current fees and procedures with the relevant agency before scheduling work.
Properties with burglar or fire alarms must be registered under Metro Code section 10.60. Alarm permits run $20 for residential and $50 for commercial systems with annual renewal, and proof of registration must be available on site for Nashville Fire Department or MNPD inspection.
Fire marshal operational permit applications require at least 15 business days of lead time. An owner-provided Special Event Fire Watch permit costs $88 per day. Local occupational safety guidance requires a hot-work fire watch to continue for at least 30 minutes after the work ends, which is the requirement most commonly missed during renovations.
What are your general liability limits, and can I see the certificate?
Who answers the phone at 2am, and where are they located? Call the number before signing.
What training happens between state certification and my first shift?
Is firewatch handled in house or subcontracted? Ask for the deployment window.
How often does a supervisor physically visit the site?
What does the daily report contain, and when do I receive it?
It depends which criterion you weight. First Class Security is strongest for ongoing multi-service coverage, with six service lines, $5 million general liability and 200-plus Middle Tennessee properties since 2010. Mathis Security holds the highest verified rating at 5.0 across 194 reviews, and Helton Security at 4.9 across 192 is the pick for short-notice armed coverage.
None of the five verified here publishes rates. Cost is driven by armed versus unarmed, hours and shift pattern, number of posts, site complexity and contract length. Request written quotes from two or three and compare scope rather than hourly rate, since supervision and reporting frequently sit outside the headline figure.
Unarmed officers must complete at least four hours of general training. Armed officers additionally complete firearms instruction and marksmanship qualification. Treat licensing as the floor and ask what training happens beyond it.
It is a risk decision, not a status one. Many residential and hospitality settings are well served by unarmed officers trained in guest interaction, access verification, de-escalation and incident reporting. Armed coverage suits higher-risk environments and after-hours posts where visible deterrence is the point.
A fire watch covers a building when its fire alarm or sprinkler system is impaired, during hot work such as welding, and during certain construction phases. In Nashville, a hot-work fire watch must continue for at least 30 minutes after the work ends, and an owner-provided Special Event Fire Watch permit costs $88 per day.
The trade-off is scale against proximity. National providers offer multi-market consistency and portfolio management. Local operators offer decisions made in the same city, supervisors who visit sites, and after-hours calls answered by someone who can act. For a single property or a Middle Tennessee portfolio, locals usually win on responsiveness.
Yes. Properties with burglar or fire alarms must be registered under Metro Code section 10.60, at $20 for residential and $50 for commercial systems with annual renewal. Keep proof of registration on site for inspection.
Ratings tell you the least here, because the spread across these five is narrow and the review bases are uneven.
Insurance limits, who answers after hours and whether the firewatch is in house tell you the most, and all three are answerable in a ten-minute phone call.
For ongoing coverage across a property or a portfolio, First Class Security is the strongest starting point on scope, insurance and local tenure. For a single event or short-notice armed coverage, Mathis and Helton both have stronger verified reputations and are worth quoting alongside it.
Whichever you choose, get the certificate of insurance, call the after-hours line before you sign, and confirm what the daily report will actually contain.
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