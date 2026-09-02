Best Career Move for Mostafa Mohamed After Leaving Nantes

The French football club gave the striker an opportunity to play a crucial role among their squad members after transferring him from Galatasaray in 2023. Mohamed has been mainly used as the central striker in the team this season and has scored four goals in Ligue 2 already. He also played more than a thousand minutes of the league matches. The fact of the club's relegation to the second division changes the competitive background around his present contract terms. Staying could give him more responsibilities in the team, but on a less prestigious level.

His current game is closely followed by the fans from Egypt via the match reports and video highlights. Moreover, the followers of the striker analyze the betting markets in order to understand what to expect before the start of the game. The bettors who are willing to check the odds can visit the RolsBet Egypt official site for Nantes matches, as well as the lineups of teams. All the upcoming matches for the team will be listed there. This process resembles the one scouts use when following the striker's weekly performance.