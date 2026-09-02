Best Career Move for Mostafa Mohamed After Leaving Nantes

Mohamed has been a member of Nantes since joining the French outfit from Galatasaray in 2023. The Egyptian striker turns 28 this year and still represents his national team in international games regularly. However, his present team will participate in the second tier of French professional football (Ligue 2) after their relegation from the first tier last year. In light of the above, it becomes clear that Mostafa is going to face certain decisions regarding his future in professional football. Stay tuned and follow the situation very closely.
The French football club gave the striker an opportunity to play a crucial role among their squad members after transferring him from Galatasaray in 2023. Mohamed has been mainly used as the central striker in the team this season and has scored four goals in Ligue 2 already. He also played more than a thousand minutes of the league matches. The fact of the club's relegation to the second division changes the competitive background around his present contract terms. Staying could give him more responsibilities in the team, but on a less prestigious level.
His current game is closely followed by the fans from Egypt via the match reports and video highlights. Moreover, the followers of the striker analyze the betting markets in order to understand what to expect before the start of the game. The bettors who are willing to check the odds can visit the RolsBet Egypt official site for Nantes matches, as well as the lineups of teams. All the upcoming matches for the team will be listed there. This process resembles the one scouts use when following the striker's weekly performance.
Mobile access is vital for those who are interested in football and want to know everything about the transfer rumors and the matchday squad. They frequently use the RolsBet mobile app to find all this information while commuting or during breaks between meetings. This mobile version provides its users with the same features as the desktop site regarding the fixtures of Ligue 2, as well as other leagues.
Turkey was not strange to him since he played there previously at Galatasaray in Istanbul. Moreover, Saudi Arabian clubs showed a certain interest recently in experienced African strikers like Mohamed. Both options would provide the Egyptian player with higher salaries and a more prestigious environment.
Zamalek is the club where he started his senior career many years ago, before his stint in Europe. Egyptian fans always mention that there might be a chance for a return to Egypt every time the transfer window opens. This will allow him to increase his visibility before the important upcoming games for the national team.
This may also imply that he would have a lower level of competitiveness compared to other options.
Every realistic destination implies some specific balance of playing opportunities and long-term perspective. The table below shows three realistic destinations from a practical point of view in order to compare them.
In each of the destinations, he will not have more playing opportunities than now when he plays for Nantes. Every destination implies different risks and rewards, as well as the level of wages and visibility.
The choice of the next career destination of Mostafa Mohamed depends on his form, health, and real opportunities. Staying at Nantes will provide him with continuity and stability, but a transfer will give him a chance to play on a bigger stage. Egypt, Turkey, and the Gulf states are all potential destinations for the player. The next transfer window will clarify the situation.
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