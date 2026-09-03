Stanislav Krykun on Scaling a Boutique Packaging House for the World's Most Demanding Brands

In luxury, the experience often begins before the product itself is revealed. The weight of a box, the texture of its paper, the precision of its construction and the way it opens can all influence how a customer perceives what is inside. For premium brands, packaging is no longer simply a protective layer around a product. It is part of the brand experience, and increasingly, part of the product itself.

Stanislav Krykun, founder of DST-Pack, has built his business around this shift. Rather than focusing on standardized packaging solutions, his company works with brands that want something developed specifically around their product, identity and customer experience. The projects range from luxury gift boxes and cosmetic packaging to elaborate Advent calendars, many of which require custom structures, specialized finishing and careful coordination across several stages of production.

The challenge in building a business around this kind of work is that customization does not naturally lend itself to scale. Every project can have different dimensions, materials, quantities and deadlines. For Krykun, the answer has been to create more efficient systems behind the scenes while preserving the flexibility clients expect from a boutique packaging partner.